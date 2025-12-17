National and Texas Leaders Convene at the George W. Bush Presidential Center to Advance Sustainable Local News

The meeting, hosted at the George W. Bush Institute with More Perfect, the American Journalism Project, and Press Forward, explored the growth of nonprofit local news across Texas.

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the George W. Bush Institute, More Perfect, the American Journalism Project, and Press Forward convened nonprofit newsroom leaders, philanthropists, and civic partners for a meeting on Advancing Local News in Texas. The gathering recognized the rapid growth of nonprofit local journalism across the state and its potential to serve as a model for other states seeking to support and sustain local journalism.

"We were honored to host this conversation at the George W. Bush Institute. Strong local journalism is vital to a healthy democracy," said David J. Kramer, Executive Director of the George W. Bush Institute and Vice President of the George W. Bush Presidential Center. "Texans and citizens around the country deserve trusted, independent reporting that helps them engage with their communities."

More Perfect, the American Journalism Project, and Press Forward worked alongside the George W. Bush Institute on the event to highlight the progress that has been made and discuss future opportunities to advance local news, an essential public good and important lever of democracy.

"The commitments to sustainable local news outlets in Texas that emerged from our gathering reflect the momentum we are seeing in states across the country," said John Bridgeland, Founder & CEO of More Perfect. "These investments will help ensure that local news can remain 'democracy's immune system' – that keeps public officials accountable, knits communities together in problem-solving, and provides vital information to Texans on emergencies and public issues."

"Texas is demonstrating what's possible when communities build sustainable models for strong local news," said Sarabeth Berman, CEO of the American Journalism Project. "This work ensures people have the information they need to participate fully in their communities."

During the event, $4.3 million in new commitments to bolster trusted, community-serving reporting were announced. Funders, including the American Journalism Project, North Texas Community Foundation, and other private donors, will provide support to two of Texas's most influential nonprofit newsrooms: the Fort Worth Report and the Texas Tribune. The Fort Worth Report will use this new support to expand coverage across Tarrant County. The Texas Tribune will use this significant funding to support its ongoing local news initiative, which is currently serving Waco and Austin with dedicated newsrooms, with plans to grow into other communities in the state. These investments will strengthen transparency, elevate community voices, and provide residents with deeper insight into how local organizations work to improve lives across the region.

"Fort Worth Report provides local residents with essential information about the issues that matter most, helping all of us make more informed decisions in our daily lives," said Rose Bradshaw, President & CEO, North Texas Community Foundation. "By funding reporting that highlights the public sector, we aim to strengthen public awareness of the challenges facing our nonprofit leaders and lift up opportunities to support their success."

This project advances More Perfect's Democracy Goal 5: Access to Trusted News and Information , one of five shared goals guiding national efforts ahead of America's 250th anniversary. More Perfect is leading parallel initiatives in Massachusetts and Virginia to strengthen local news ecosystems through research, convenings, and philanthropic collaboration.

About More Perfect

More Perfect is a bipartisan alliance of 43 Presidential Centers, National Archives Foundation, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia, and more than 100 organizations working together to advance five Democracy Goals : 1) Universal Civic Learning; 2) Expanding National Service & Volunteering; 3) Bridging Divides; 4) Trusted Elections & More Representative and Responsive Governance; and 5) Access to Trusted News & Information.

About the George W. Bush Institute

The George W. Bush Institute is a solution-oriented nonpartisan policy organization focused on ensuring opportunity for all, strengthening democracy, and advancing free societies. Housed within the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the Bush Institute is rooted in compassionate conservative values and committed to creating positive, meaningful, and lasting change at home and abroad. We utilize our unique platform and convening power to advance solutions to national and global issues of the day. Learn more at bushcenter.org.

About American Journalism Project

The American Journalism Project is the first venture philanthropy organization dedicated to local news. We make catalytic investments in nonprofit news organizations and partner with communities to launch new outlets. Since 2019, we've invested in dozens of local news outlets, providing them with capital, strategic guidance and operational expertise to grow their reach and impact. By strengthening and scaling a sustainable field of local news organizations, we are working to ensure that people have access to the trusted, independent local journalism they need to participate in civic life.

Press Forward

Press Forward is a network with chapters nationwide, working to strengthen local news so communities stay informed, connected and engaged. With more than 40 place-based chapters and over $400 million invested, we support sustainable models, close coverage gaps, and cultivate the local news champions that help ensure everyone has access to reliable information. Together, we can write a new story for local news. More at pressforward.news.

