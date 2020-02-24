National Animal Supplement Council Approves First Hemp Extract Manufacturer

"Preferred supplier status with the NASC is a monumental achievement for Treehouse and the hemp industry," said Jacob Black, Treehouse chief executive officer, PhD, Yale University. "Hemp extracts have enormous potential for pets, but protecting animals is the number one priority. Our focus on standardized hemp extracts and supply chain transparency aligns with the mission of the NASC. We're proud to be recognized as a top tier ingredient provider in animal health. "

The NASC is dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of the non-human food chain and enhancing the integrity of the animal health product industry.

"We are pleased to have Treehouse qualify for the NASC Preferred Supplier Program. We set the bar high for a reason; because quality products start with quality raw materials! There is no substitute for having faith, trust and confidence in your supply chain partners because the animals we all love deserve it," said Bill Bookout, NASC President.

Treehouse is the first choice for pet companies. Pampered Pets USA founder, Nancy Volin, points to the following factors in selecting Treehouse as its CBD supplier for a new line of soft chews.

"When looking for a trusted CBD supplier, it was important to find a fellow NASC member to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety. We have found a partner that holds itself to the same high-quality standards as Pampered Pets USA. Treehouse's commitment to transparency and independent third-party testing has provided our company with the confidence that it has chosen the best quality CBD, allowing us to continue the mission of creating premium products for pets."

Treehouse is excited that its ingredients will assist in the advancement of cannabinoid research for animal health. Its participation in the NASC is an important step in realizing the potential of these ingredients for companion animals.

About Treehouse

Treehouse provides pure cannabinoid isolates, THC-removed broad-spectrum products, and custom cannabinoid formulations at commercial volumes globally. With a dual focus on scientific innovation and compliance, Treehouse offers the most advanced, safest, and highest quality hemp-derived ingredients. Its unmatched product portfolio is developed by its premier team of PhD organic, analytical, and natural product chemists and is safe-guarded through patented processes.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.treehousehemp.com .

Treehouse

Corporate Communications

Hilary Dell

303-725-6524

Hilary@TreehouseBiotech.com

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. © 2020 Treehouse Hemp

SOURCE Treehouse

Related Links

https://www.treehousehemp.com

