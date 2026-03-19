National Anti-Vivisection Society to host free webinar, focused on animal research ethics, on April 22

"Warm Hearts, Wet Noses, and the Questions We Can't Ignore" panel to include author Melanie D.G. Kaplan, journalist and author of "Lab Dog"

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Anti-Vivisection Society (NAVS), a nonprofit devoted to the advancement of science without harming animals, will host a free webinar on April 22, covering timely topics related to the use of animals in scientific testing. "Warm Hearts, Wet Noses, and the Questions We Can't Ignore" will feature personal stories from the worlds of research, journalism and advocacy, as well as a spirited discussion about the role of animals in laboratory settings.

The National Anti-Vivisection Society (NAVS) will host a free webinar on April 22, covering timely topics related to the use of animals in scientific testing.

The 75-minute webinar will take place from 1 to 2:15 p.m. CST and include panelists whose work on the issue of animal research ethics is well known and respected. The panel, to be hosted by NAVS director of advocacy and policy Meredith Blanchard, will include:

Melanie D.G. Kaplan, journalist and author of "Lab Dog"

Madeline Krasno, executive director of Justify

Lauren Stein, executive director of the International Foundation for Ethical Research

"This conversation is meant to inform and inspire those who find themselves stuck in the middle, desiring to advance scientific research while also protecting dogs and other animal life," said Blanchard. "Our panelists will share stories drawn from lived experience, helping attendees think clearly about these important ethical issues without being forced into polarized narratives."

The webinar will provide attendees with a clearer understanding of current animal research practices and introduce an ethical framework for evaluating them. Participants will also gain practical language to support informed, constructive conversations within their own communities.

"We want to create a space that's curious rather than confrontational," said Blanchard. "Together, we'll process modern and ethical approaches to research in a way that's reflective, not just reactive."

To register up for the free webinar, visit: events.zoom.us/ev/AkPVdkdoAcDjD0YyokcbWzFzJeAs8qYytmytLs-339NN_BSaIV9r~Ap8O-rTbNjusmO-JKlEPsI5SS_k0DQZyyjUu4MByvlnume4X83WjAygW07MkiqFnFBmQthI34CzH0r5olP-5rTu7sg.

For more information about NAVS, visit navs.org.

About NAVS

The National Anti-Vivisection Society (NAVS) is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the exploitation of animals used in scientific research and education. Founded in 1929, NAVS works to advance humane, human-relevant science through public education, policy advocacy and support for innovative non-animal research methods. The organization also promotes alternatives to classroom dissections and supports sanctuaries for animals formerly used in laboratories, helping drive the transition toward ethical and effective scientific practices. For more information about NAVS, visit navs.org.

SOURCE National Anti-Vivisection Society (NAVS)