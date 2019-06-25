National Arab American Organization Denounces Trump Administration Middle East Peace Plan

WESTLAND, Mich., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Ramallah, Palestine (AFRP) stands united with Palestinian National Authority in rejecting the pointless "Palestinian Investment Conference," directed by Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and Middle East envoy.

This conference, which excludes the Palestinian people, is racist, pointless, and counter-productive.

Mr. Kushner's lack of respect and knowledge of the Palestinian people's aspiration for an independent state as well as self-determination, speaks volumes. It is apparent that the Trump Administration is lock-step with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's belief that the current status quo of the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza is justifiable and sustainable.

The Bahrain Meeting is set solely to normalize the relationship between Israel and a few of the Arab Gulf countries. The Palestinian people will not be used as a pawn in the hands of ideologues who believe that the Palestinian people do not have the capacity to govern themselves.

The economic problems of the Palestinian people stem from the stifling Israeli military occupation, including constant closures, and crippling economic developments.

As the largest Arab American organization in the U.S., our message to Mr. Kushner and his team is that the Palestinian freedom, dignity, independence and land are not for sale. We stand with the Palestinian National Authority and welcome any peace initiatives which advocates peace based on justice and equality.

The AFRP urges President Trump to adhere to the various United Nations Resolutions to protect the Palestinian people who continue to suffer as refugees and live under brutal occupation. In addition, we urge him to use our leverage as a super power to bring about genuine peace in the Middle East.

About the AFRP: Located in Westland, Michigan, the AFRP was formed in 1952 to perpetuate and enhance the Palestinian traditions and culture to the descendants of the original inhabitants of the West Bank city of Ramallah, Palestine, living in diaspora throughout the United States

