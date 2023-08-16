NATIONAL ARCHERY IN THE SCHOOLS PROGRAM APPLAUDS U.S. CONGRESS FOR BI-PARTISAN STEPS TO PRESERVE ARCHERY EDUCATION, RESTORE FUNDING FOR STUDENT ENRICHMENT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a stunning wave of more than 70 GOP and Democratic Congresspersons and Senators publicly called for the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) to reverse its guidance on withholding funds from schools with archery programs in their curriculum, the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP)® praised the bi-partisan action to correct ambiguous language in the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) that could prevent federal funds from supporting archery in hundreds of schools across America.

"The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) is excited to hear of the overwhelming bi-partisan support in Congress to change the prohibitive guidance language from the USDE that would interfere with the use of Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) funds for archery instruction," said Dr. Tommy Floyd, Ed.D, president of non-profit National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP).

"We deeply appreciate all the elected officials on both side of the aisle who are now working to seek a solution to maintain funding that benefits millions of students," added Dr. Floyd. "Once federal funding is restored, we know that programs like NASP will continue to positively change millions of lives across our nation, one arrow at a time!" (For background on NASP's activities, visit: https://www.naspschools.org/ https://www.naspschools.org )

The National Archery in the Schools Program also urged concerned parents to contact their Congressional Representatives and Senators and urge them to support the restoration of funding for archery in the schools. To identify your representative, visit: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

The Value of Archery in Schools: Every year, more than 1.3 million students in almost 9,000 schools in 49 states participate in the NASP archery programs. More than merely learning archery, Dr. Floyd notes, these students develop life skills: learning the ability to handle pressure and deal with success and failure, and building self-confidence through acquiring the skills of archery.

What's more, the student archers gain insight into the benefits of sportsmanship, experience positive role models, learn to focus within the classroom and ultimately feel more engaged with their schools. In fact, 58 percent of surveyed NASP students indicated that the program helped them feel more connected with their school, and 40% reported that the archery program was a motivational factor for them to do better in the classroom!

Archery is that rare sport that appeals equally to both genders as male and female students compete side-by-side. In fact, archery is often pursued by students who have experienced physical, developmental or other challenges.

Connecting with the National Archery In the Schools Program: To sponsor or donate to NASP, a non-profit 501 C (3), reach out via email to: [email protected].  To learn how to start a NASP program in your own child's school, visit: https://www.naspschools.org/bring-nasp-to-your-school/ .

For more information on the positive academic impact of archery in the schools visit: https://www.naspschools.org/academic-impact-of-nasp/

