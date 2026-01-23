National Asset Services Facilitates Successful Sale of Assisted Senior Living Asset in Vacaville, California

VACAVILLE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Asset Services (NAS), one of the country's leading commercial real estate firms, has coordinated the successful sale of Paramount House Senior Living, a 56,700-square-foot facility in Vacaville, CA on behalf of the company's investor clients.

Paramount House is in a primarily residential neighborhood supported by light service and retail businesses. The property consists of a one-story, wood-frame building constructed in 2004. The facility includes 81 units and 89 beds (certified for 98 beds), along with ample parking for residents, staff, and visitors. Services include memory care, non-ambulatory care, medication management and more.

Paramount House benefits from convenient access to local and regional healthcare resources, including proximity to Vaca Valley Hospital, located approximately two miles northeast of the facility.

"Successful dispositions require disciplined execution—clear positioning, tight coordination, and consistent follow-through," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Cofounder of NAS and NAS Investment Solutions. "Paramount House reflects our team's expertise, led by Adi Peery, Senior Vice President and Director of Operations, from strategy through closing."

National Asset Services (NAS) is a leading commercial real estate firm known for delivering value across economic cycles while elevating the resident experience. NAS will provide comprehensive property and asset management on behalf of the company's investment clients—prioritizing long-term performance and operational efficiency.

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,627 investment clients, distributing more than $663 million in cash flow and overseeing a national portfolio spanning 187 commercial properties, totaling over 25 million square feet across 31 states. With more than $3.36 billion in managed asset value, NAS has built a reputation for disciplined execution and investor-first approach. Learn more at nasassets.com .

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. NAS Investment Solutions is recognized nationwide for its sponsorship of high-quality DST investment programs that offer investors well-performing assets that produce reliable yields.

All the company's investment properties offer multiple benefits for investors, including:

Reliable cash flow from day one, paid monthly by direct deposit

Non-recourse property financing

Management-free ownership

Ability to invest in larger assets on a fractional basis

Suitable for self-directed IRAs

Qualifies for 1031 Exchange

The company's website, nasinvestmentsolutions.com, offers investment articles, comprehensive information, and free guides for investors seeking passive DST property investments.

Contact:

JW Robison

[email protected]

310.795.8985

SOURCE National Asset Services