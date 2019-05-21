National Asset Services Named Asset and Property Management Company for Orange County Office Property

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Asset Services, (NAS) one of the Nation's leading commercial real estate companies, has been named asset management company and property management company of a multi-tenant, suburban office building in Foothill Ranch, CA.

Built in 1998, Foothill Corporate Centre is a two-story, Class-A office property with 83,218 square feet of leasable area. Located along the 241 Toll Road, the property features a newly renovated lobby and common areas.

High-end, common area workplace enhancements have been recently added to the building, including a scalable conference facility with three adjustable-size rooms, designed to accommodate up to 95 people. Deluxe amenities of the conference and meeting facility include high-tech digital audio/visual technology such as touch screen communications control, secure web access, video and Polycom HD voice technology, and an omni-directional microphone system. The conference center is equipped with privacy shades on the interior glass walls and windows and floor-to-ceiling white boards.

A tenant lounge designed for informal meetings and special events is another building amenity that features a full-service modern kitchen along with four 70-inch LED TVs.

The addition of Foothill Corporate Centre expands NAS' office property management portfolio to 51 properties, while the total nationwide management portfolio expands to over 90 properties, comprised of over 10.5 million square feet of commercial real estate valued at $3.28 billion.

"We are known nationally for our excellent level of management services to tenants and track record for maximizing returns to investors," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of National Asset Services. "Foothill Corporate Centre is a natural extension of our portfolio, given our team's superior skillset and office property management experience. We look forward to delivering an unparalleled level of management services to the property's tenants and our investment clients."

About National Asset Services (NAS)

NAS is a commercial real estate management company that works with over 90 investment groups in properties of a nationwide portfolio valued at over $3.28 billion. The company manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS operates regional offices in Orlando, FL and Austin, Texas.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage the company's vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry.

NASIS' most recent investment opportunity, open to accredited investors, is a Class-A, industrial office property occupied by a single, credit tenant that is a NASDAQ publicly listed company with a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, as of March 2019. The investment offering is structured as a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) and eligible for a 1031 exchange and qualifies for self-directed IRAs.

For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com

