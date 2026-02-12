National Assistance League Appoints Judy Zulfiqar as Executive Director

Experienced nonprofit leader brings proven expertise to strengthen 100-year organization

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Assistance League announced the appointment of Judy Zulfiqar, MBA, as its new Executive Director. Zulfiqar brings more than 20 years of strategic leadership experience, including proven success in nonprofit organizational turnarounds, financial sustainability, and stakeholder engagement.

"After a comprehensive national search, we are thrilled to welcome Judy to National Assistance League," said Andrea Goodman, Board Chair. "Her track record of revitalizing organizations, combined with her deep understanding of volunteer engagement and community impact, makes her the ideal leader to guide us into our next century of service. We are confident in her ability to strengthen our network of 95 chapters and position the organization for long-term growth and sustainability."

Zulfiqar served as Chief Strategist at Watermark Associates from 2015 to 2026, advising clients across diverse industries. In this role, she provided strategic leadership in business planning, marketing, and organizational development while managing cross-functional teams and creating compelling fundraising initiatives that collectively raised millions of dollars for nonprofit clients and events. She also served as Executive Director of Outdoor Adventures by Boojum, where she led the organization's complete recovery from a two-year COVID-19 shutdown. As Immediate Past District Governor for Rotary District 5330, she led 60 clubs and 1,848 members across Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

"I am honored to join National Assistance League at this pivotal moment in its history," said Zulfiqar. "The organization's 100-year legacy of compassionate community service, powered by dedicated volunteers, is remarkable. Together, we will strengthen this organization to serve communities for the next 100 years."

Goodman also expressed gratitude to Stephanie Chaney Atkins, National Chief Executive Officer and board member, who served as Interim Executive Director during the leadership transition. "Stephanie's dedicated service ensured continuity and stability for our chapters during this important period," Goodman added.

About National Assistance League

Founded in 1919 in Los Angeles, CA, Assistance League is a nonprofit organization committed to engaging and empowering volunteers to strengthen communities nationwide. The League's network of 95 independent chapters transforms the lives of hundreds of thousands of individuals annually through philanthropic programs addressing education, nutrition, and basic human needs. To find information, visit a chapter or thrift shop near you, go to https://www.assistanceleague.org/

SOURCE National Assistance League