National Assistance League® Names Matthew Zarcufsky, CFRE Executive Director

A seasoned professional in nonprofit management, Mr. Zarcufsky brings to National Assistance League extensive experience in all facets of fundraising and institutional advancement, including organizational governance, major gift development, annual giving, capital and endowment campaigns, government relations, strategic development and planning, and communications.

"National Assistance League, and the communities our local chapters serve, will undoubtedly benefit greatly from Matt's extensive experience managing and growing philanthropic organizations," Susan Dolan, National Assistance League president said. "Matt brings a genuine enthusiasm for our nonprofit mission and a wealth of fundraising experience. We are pleased to have him join our team."

Mr. Zarcufsky serves as the President of the Board of Directors of the Mary Jo and Hank Greenberg Animal Welfare Foundation, as a Director of JVS-SoCal, and is a member of the Board of Councilors of the Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work at the University of Southern California. He graduated from the Villanova University School of Business with a degree in Finance and holds a designation of Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE).

"It is an extreme honor to be selected as the next executive director of Assistance League," Mr. Zarcufsky said. "I am deeply committed to working with our leaders and chapters to address the growing demand for social services in the communities we serve."

National Assistance League® is part of the first wave of nonprofit organizations in America that empowered ordinary citizens to evoke positive change in their communities through long-term volunteerism. Formed in 1935, the organization's roots date back to the turn of the century when a charity-minded group of Los Angeles women used their time and resources to help people in need. Today, more than 22,000 volunteers at 120 chapters nationwide donated over 3.5 million volunteer hours to serve 1.6 million people annually by raising $58 million to fund a wide-range of community-based programs. Assistance League's signature program, Operation School Bell®, helps children succeed in school by providing new clothing, health assistance, and literacy, cultural and higher educational enrichment. For more information, visit www.AssistanceLeague.org.

