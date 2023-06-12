National Association for Behavioral Healthcare Welcomes HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to 2023 Annual Meeting!

News provided by

National Association for Behavioral Healthcare

12 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Health and Human Services Department (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra will kick off the National Association for Behavioral Healthcare's (NABH) 2023 Annual Meeting today at the Salamander Washington, D.C.

NABH celebrates two important milestones at its 2023 Annual Meeting: the association's 90th anniversary and the 15th anniversary of the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA). NABH is eager to remind attendees of the many ways the behavioral healthcare community has helped change the U.S. healthcare system, and, in turn, helped improve and save lives in the last nine decades.

Mostly, though, NABH is looking ahead. This year's Annual Meeting theme – Securing the Promise of Parity – is a call to action for the work that remains to ensure MHPAEA is implemented fully and fairly.

NABH President and CEO Shawn Coughlin will welcome attendees at 2:15 p.m. ET in the hotel's Grand Ballroom and introduce Secretary Becerra, the 25th secretary of HHS and the first Latino in U.S. history to hold the office.

Previously Becerra was California's attorney general and before that served for 12 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he was the first Latino to serve as a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Becerra also served as chairman of his party's caucus and as the ranking member of both the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Health and Ways and Means Subcommittee on Social Security.

Born in Sacramento, Becerra is the son of working-class parents. He was the first in his family to receive a four-year degree, earning his bachelor's degree in economics from Stanford University. He earned his law degree from Stanford Law School.

Becerra will offer brief remarks and then engage in a question-and-answer session with 2023 NABH Board Chair Harsh Trivedi, M.D., M.B.A., president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt. Following the session, Trivedi will address attendees and show a brief video commemorating NABH's 90 years of advocacy.

About NABH
The National Association for Behavioral Healthcare (NABH) represents provider systems that treat children, adolescents, adults, and older adults with mental health and substance use disorders in inpatient behavioral healthcare hospitals and units, residential treatment facilities, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs, medication assisted treatment centers, specialty outpatient behavioral healthcare programs, and recovery support services in 49 states and Washington, D.C. The association was founded in 1933.

SOURCE National Association for Behavioral Healthcare

Also from this source

Issue Brief Shows Effectiveness of Telehealth Services in Partial Hospitalization Programs and Intensive Outpatient Programs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.