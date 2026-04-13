National Association for Behavioral Healthcare Welcomes Scott Dziengelski as New President and CEO

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Behavioral Healthcare (NABH) is pleased to announce Scott Dziengelski will begin serving as the association's new president and chief executive officer on Monday, April 13.

Dziengelski brings nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare policy, advocacy, and coalition-building to NABH. Most recently he served as a consultant with the FDA & Life Sciences team at King & Spalding, where he advocated before Congress and the federal agencies — including the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — for legislative and regulatory issues pertaining to hospitals, drug and device manufacturers, pharmacies, and other healthcare providers.

Throughout his career, Dziengelski has demonstrated a strong ability to create, communicate, and implement strategic policy initiatives while bringing together diverse stakeholders to advance shared goals. His deep understanding of federal policy and regulatory processes will be instrumental in advancing NABH's mission to improve access to high-quality behavioral healthcare.

Dziengelski also serves as an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute, where he examines policies and regulations affecting individuals with serious mental illnesses and substance use disorders, with a focus on quality, access, and outcomes.

Dziengelski is no stranger to NABH. From May 2017 until January 2020, he served as NABH's director of policy and regulatory affairs, where he helped shape the association's policy agenda. Dziengelski also brings with him his previous experience as a legislative director in the U.S. House of Representatives and his work with the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over healthcare issues.

"Scott's extensive policy expertise, leadership experience, and longstanding commitment to behavioral healthcare make him uniquely qualified to lead NABH at this critical time," said NABH Interim President and CEO Mark Covall, who also serves on the association's Board of Trustees. "We are thrilled to welcome him back to the association and look forward to his leadership in advancing our priorities."

Dziengelski earned a bachelor's degree in public policy from American University and a master's degree in psychology from Pepperdine University. His contributions to public service and mental health policy have resulted in a Medal of Merit from the United States Capitol Police and the Friend of Children's Mental Health Award from the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.

"I am honored to return to NABH and serve as its president and CEO," Dziengelski said. "NABH plays a vital role in advocating for policies that expand access to high-quality behavioral healthcare. I look forward to working with our team, members, policymakers, and partners to address the nation's most pressing mental health and substance use disorder challenges."

About NABH

The National Association for Behavioral Healthcare (NABH) represents provider systems that treat children, adolescents, adults, and older adults with mental health and substance use disorders in inpatient behavioral healthcare hospitals and units, residential treatment facilities, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs, medication assisted treatment centers, specialty outpatient behavioral healthcare programs, and recovery support services in 49 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The association was founded in 1933.

SOURCE National Association for Behavioral Healthcare