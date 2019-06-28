National Association for Business Resources Announces Prominence Advisors as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

About Prominence Advisors

Prominence helps healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Founded by former Epic managers, Prominence has more than 36 pre-built healthcare analytics accelerators that can leverage data from any source, and a team of expert advisors to help you become a truly data-driven organization.

To attract and maintain world class talent, Prominence has implemented innovative HR practices. They allow all of their employees to work remotely, have a world class rewards and recognition program, don't require PTO for personal outages that take less than half a day, host 3 all company, offsite summits each year to focus on company vision & direction, offer generous profit sharing programs, and extend annual professional development funds to all of their employees.

About Best and Brightest

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor. A national program, it celebrates those companies that are creating richer lives and is presented annually in several markets, including Chicago. For more information, visit www.101bestandbrightest.com.

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry, based on key measures in various categories. They include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance.

