National Association for Music Education Welcomes New Members to the Music Education Policy Roundtable

Public Policy Coalition Advocating for High-Quality Music Education for All Students Introduces 32 New Members

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its last expansion in 2023, the National Association for Music Education's (NAfME) Music Education Policy Roundtable has added 32 new coalition members. Formed in 2012 in collaboration with the American String Teachers Association, the Roundtable is a public policy coalition dedicated to advocating for high-quality music education for all students. With these additions, the Roundtable has grown to include more than 115 music organizations, trade associations, and businesses committed to advancing federal legislation that supports and expands high-quality music programs in schools nationwide.

"In advocacy work, every single voice makes a difference," said NAfME President Cecil Adderley. "The efforts of our Roundtable are as vital now as ever, and it's inspiring to see more organizations join us in this mission. Each member strengthens our collective work, and we welcome the fresh ideas our new members bring. Every collaboration offers an opportunity to learn from one another, spark inspiration among peers, and grow together as champions for music education."

New Roundtable members include:

Acceptd — Acceptd is an application and audition management platform on a mission to help people in the arts community flourish by connecting artists with the opportunities and communities that matter most to them.

The American Orff-Schulwerk Association — The American Orff-Schulwerk Association is a professional organization of educators dedicated to the creative music and movement approach developed by Carl Orff and Gunild Keetman. Active music making is the core of this philosophy, supporting both the conceptual and affective development of children.

The Boston Music Project — The Boston Music Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to ensuring the long-term social-emotional and musical success of Boston youth through engaging instruction, performance opportunities, and high levels of musical proficiency.

Carnegie Hall — Carnegie Hall's mission is to present extraordinary music and musicians, expand access to the transformative power of music, provide visionary education programs through its Weill Music Institute, and foster the future of music through new works, artists, and audiences.

Chamber Music America — Chamber Music America, the national network of ensemble music professionals, provides its members with consulting services, access to instrument and other insurances, conferences, and publications to develop, strengthen, and support the chamber music community.

Cold Narly Generation — Cold Narly Generation's Music Academy bridges creativity and career by offering workforce development in music technology, production, and songwriting, integrating social-emotional learning and financial literacy to prepare the next generation of artists, producers, and innovators to thrive both in and beyond the studio.

CommonTime Pathways — CommonTime Pathways is a recruiting platform that connects student musicians with college programs and scholarships, providing musicians with the kind of networking and recruiting opportunities long available to student athletes.

The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra — Founded in 1946, the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra is on a mission to inspire, educate, and connect its communities through live orchestral music.

The Juilliard School — Founded in 1905, The Juilliard School is a world leader in performing arts education. Juilliard's mission is to cultivate excellence through the highest caliber of education in music, dance, and drama for gifted students from around the world so they may achieve their fullest potential, expanding the reach and elevating the impact of the arts.

Kennedy Violins — Kennedy Violins provides high-quality string instruments and support for students and teachers, partnering with schools and educators nationwide to make music education, tools, and guidance accessible to players at all levels.

KRUTZ Strings — KRUTZ Strings believes strong music education programs are essential to developing well-rounded students and vibrant communities, and is committed to making quality string instruments accessible to educators and students at every level, offering instruments, educational resources, and hands-on support through initiatives like KRUTZ2Schools.

Let Music Fill My World — Let Music Fill My World is a privately funded nonprofit launched by the Tullman Family Office and GRAMMY-nominated artist John Ondrasik to ensure every student in America has access to music education in their schools.

Missouri Alliance for Arts Education — The Missouri Alliance for Arts Education is a non-profit that supports, promotes, and advocates for high-quality fine arts education across all Missouri schools so every student can discover and develop their fullest potential.

MOOZ — MOOZ is an online music lessons platform on a mission to permanently transform online education by making online music learning as effective and inspiring as in-person lessons.

Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation — The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation is a non-profit that keeps music alive in schools by providing instruments and support services to underfunded programs and school districts nationwide, giving under-represented youth access to the benefits of music education.

Music & Arts — Music & Arts is one of the nation's largest band and orchestra retailers and lesson providers, serving educators, students, and families through instrument sales, rentals, lessons, repairs, and in-school services.

Music Education Consultants, Inc. — Music Education Consultants, Inc. is a consortium of music education professionals that partners with school districts, arts associations, and organizations to foster the growth and breadth of articulated, music education programs for all children.

MusicFirst — MusicFirst, built by music educators, curates content, software, hardware, and support to help teachers integrate technology into the classroom and help students achieve their musical potential.

Music Shop 360 — Music Shop 360 provides cloud-based retail solutions that support independent school music dealers throughout the country with facilitating instrument rental, retail, and repair operations.

Music Supporters — Music Supporters is an all-in-one, donations-focused platform designed to help school music programs bring in meaningful support from families, friends, and local businesses without adding work for directors or boosters. Through automated tools, the platform makes it simple to donate to or sponsor programs funding travel, performances, competitions, uniforms, and essential supplies.

The Music Teacher Guild — The Music Teacher Guild is a global, educator-led organization that provides mentorship, educational support, and resources to help music educators enhance their skills and guide student success. The Guild's three pillars of Inclusion, Innovation, and Individualization are exemplified in their mentorship programs, online workshops, and avant-garde courses, as well as their online community of more than 45K members.

Music Workshop — Music Workshop is a nonprofit organization that creates high-quality, culturally responsive music programming for teachers to use in their classrooms and professional development to further their own learning.

Musiq Tech — Musiq Tech is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to music technology and industry education through community-based programs, mentorship, and school partnerships that connect creativity with technology to prepare the next generation for success in today's evolving music landscape.

The Rock 'n' Read Project — The Rock 'n' Read Project helps families, educators, and organizations use singing and basic music skills to support early reading development by providing training and resources created by experienced music educators.

Sammy Miller and the Congregation — Sammy Miller and the Congregation is a band on a mission to put generosity back into jazz and bring art back to the people, and it launched the PLAYBOOK music education platform to give teachers tools that inspire lifelong musicians.

Shedthemusic — Shedthemusic provides K–12 educators with turnkey curricula and free resources for modern music creation, bringing real-world DAW projects, guitar, and pop theory into classrooms through their Electronic Music Elements and Production Through Performance, Fretboard Fundamentals, and Rewire Theory programs.

Sing Me a Story — Sing Me a Story gives children in need the chance to create stories that musicians turn into songs, sharing their voices with the world while raising awareness and financial support for nonprofits and providing joyful, healing experiences for families.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra — Since 1944, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and its Youth Orchestras have enriched the cultural life of Western Massachusetts through classical and popular concerts and youth education programs.

Theta Music — Theta Music creates fun games for ear training and music theory, organizing them into courses for beginning band, orchestra, and general music students to reinforce essential musical skills.

The University of Tampa — The University of Tampa's Department of Music offers a comprehensive undergraduate program that blends innovation, conservatory rigor, and liberal arts inquiry, guided by a diverse faculty committed to nurturing each student's musical and intellectual growth.

WorldStrides — WorldStrides is a global leader in educational travel and experiential learning, offering programs in performing arts, language immersion, career exploration, service-learning, study abroad, and more to over 550,000 students each year.

Young Audiences Arts for Learning — For over 70 years, Young Audiences Arts for Learning has engaged young people in innovative arts learning experiences that foster creativity, self-expression, and cultural understanding, upholding its core value that all young people deserve access to a well-rounded, arts-rich education.

NAfME is pleased to welcome these new members to the Roundtable and looks forward to continued collaboration in advocating for high-quality music education for all students.

A key example of this work is the Roundtable's Fiscal Year 2026 Legislative Agenda, released in June, which emphasizes the need for increased federal support to ensure all students have access to comprehensive arts education. The agenda urges Congress to retain and increase funding for major federal programs that support music and arts education and calls for restoring arts education data collection and passing key legislation such as the Arts Education for All Act (H.R. 2485) and the HBCU Arts Education Act (H.R. 2664) to expand arts access.

To learn more about the Music Education Policy Roundtable, visit bit.ly/NAfMEMEPR.

