NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK BOOKSTORES (NAB2) RELEASES INAUGURAL STATE OF THE BLACK BOOKSTORE REPORT AND NATIONAL DIRECTORY

New Report Identifies 306 Black-Owned Bookstores Nationwide, Revealing Growth Alongside Persistent Revenue And Access Challenges

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Black Bookstores (NAB2) today released its inaugural State of the Black Bookstore Report alongside the launch of the National Black-Owned Bookstore Directory, marking the first comprehensive, data-driven snapshot of Black-owned bookstores nationwide.

Together, the report and directory document the scope and significance of Black-owned bookstores across the United States, while also examining the economic, structural, and systemic challenges many continue to face. The findings confirm both a meaningful increase in the number of Black-owned bookstores in recent years and persistent barriers that threaten long-term sustainability.

"The growth of Black-owned bookstores across the country reflects the strength and relevance of these institutions today," said Kevin Johnson, Founder and Board Chair of NAB2. "This report establishes a clear national record of where Black bookstores are operating and how they function. By bringing this information together, we are creating a foundation that supports their continued presence and informs how the industry engages with them."

For generations, Black-owned bookstores have operated as cultural anchors, literacy centers, and community gathering spaces. The State of the Black Bookstore Report builds on that legacy by offering new national data on bookstore locations, business models, revenue realities, and regional distribution, while elevating the voices and lived experiences of bookstore owners themselves.

The newly launched National Black-Owned Bookstore Directory identifies Black-owned bookstores operating across the country, including brick-and-mortar stores, mobile bookstores, pop-ups, and online sellers. The directory is intended to serve as a public-facing resource for readers, educators, authors, publishers, policymakers, and industry partners, while also functioning as foundational infrastructure for collective advocacy and support.

As one of the nation's longest-operating Black bookstore owners and a member of NAB2's founding board, Yvonne Blake emphasized the historical weight of the moment.

"Black bookstores have always done more with less," Blake said. "We have survived by serving our people, protecting our stories, and holding space when few others would. This report tells the truth plainly. It honors the work that came before us while making clear what must change if these bookstores are going to be here for the next generation."

Key Findings from The State of the Black Bookstore Report include:

There are currently 306 Black-owned bookstores operating in the United States, representing approximately 8% of all independent bookstores nationwide.





Despite recent growth, 90% of Black-owned bookstores report annual revenue under $250,000, and 36% operate without a permanent brick-and-mortar location.





14 states currently have no Black-owned bookstore, highlighting significant geographic gaps in access to Black literary spaces.

The State of the Black Bookstore Report also highlights opportunities for alignment across bookstores, publishers, authors, and institutions committed to equity within the literary ecosystem.

The State of the Black Bookstore Report and the National Black-Owned Bookstore Directory are available beginning today.

For more information, to access the report, or to explore the directory, visit www.nab2.org

About the National Association of Black Bookstores (NAB2)

The National Association of Black Bookstores (NAB2) is the first and only national organization dedicated to empowering Black-owned bookstores and booksellers. Founded in 2025, NAB2 exists to promote literacy, amplify Black voices, and preserve Black cultural heritage by strengthening the visibility, sustainability, and impact of Black bookstores across the United States. Through advocacy, education, strategic partnerships, and a unified membership network, NAB2 supports Black literary spaces as engines of community, commerce, and cultural change. Learn more at www.nab2.org and follow @nab2blk on social platforms.

