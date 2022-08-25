National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) Awards Accreditation to AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy

Specialty and home delivery pharmacy holds several accreditations, including URAC and ACHC.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy, one of the country's largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies, has received specialty pharmacy accreditation from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy holds several accreditations, including from URAC and Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), as well as NABP's digital accreditation, demonstrating commitment to safe pharmacy practices over the internet.

"Earning NABP specialty pharmacy accreditation affirms the quality care we continually strive to provide our patients," says Tracey James, RPh, chief operating officer of AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy. "By achieving various accreditations, AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy has shown a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes."

NABP's specialty pharmacy accreditation signifies to patients, payers and providers that the pharmacy organization is recognized for providing an advanced level of pharmacy services and disease management for patients taking medications that require special handling, storage and distribution requirements. Specialty pharmacies like AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy coordinate patient education, promote adherence and ensure appropriate medication use. This voluntary accreditation process required AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy to demonstrate compliance to a comprehensive set of practice standards and evaluated the pharmacy on patient management, quality management and regulatory compliance.

"NABP congratulates AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy on achieving this important recognition," says NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey "Al" Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. "By earning specialty pharmacy accreditation, they demonstrate their commitment to quality health care and patient safety that improve overall health outcomes."

The NABP specialty accreditation is effective through August 16, 2025.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy

AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy (alliancerxwp.com) provides hope and care for better tomorrows to patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions by delivering medications from its specialty and home delivery pharmacies. Our advanced analytical capabilities, pharmacy expertise and technology solutions enable providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and health plans to deliver optimal health outcomes. Through personalized care and clinical programs, along with access to the leading number of limited distribution drugs, patients can get back to what matters most. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the company holds several national pharmacy accreditations and has team members across the United States.

About the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) is the impartial professional organization that supports its member regulatory state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform regulations to protect public health. Founded in 1904, NABP aims to ensure the public's health and safety through its pharmacist competence assessment programs, license transfer and verification services, as well as through pharmacy inspection and accreditation programs. For more information, please visit www.nabp.pharmacy.

