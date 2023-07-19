National Association of Investment Companies and AIC Announce Third Cohort of Paradigm Changers Interns

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC) and American Investment Council (AIC) are proud to announce the selection of their newest cohort of interns for the esteemed Paradigm Changers Internship program, a flagship initiative of NAIC's Women in Alternatives program.

Now entering its third year, the Paradigm Changers Internship program continues to provide ethnically diverse college women from nontraditional backgrounds with valuable opportunities to gain hands-on experience and mentorship within the alternative investments industry. By connecting talented, yet often overlooked women from diverse majors of study, with leading alternative investment firms, the program not only empowers underrepresented groups but also promotes their meaningful and necessary place in the alternative investment space.

"We are excited to announce the latest class of Paradigm Changers – a dynamic group of women who will help shape the future of private investment across America," said Drew Maloney, President and CEO of American Investment Council. "Our industry is committed to improving diversity and ensuring that more women have an opportunity to have a future in private equity and private credit."

The Paradigm Changers Internship program offers interns a unique and immersive experience, combining meaningful project work, mentorship from leading industry women, and professional development webinars to enhance their knowledge and skill set. Interns will have the chance to work on impactful initiatives, contribute to investment strategies, and develop a deeper understanding of the alternative investments space, all while building their network.

"NAIC built this program to broaden the top of the funnel and measurably improve the number of diverse women pursuing alternative investments as a viable career path," said Carmen Ortiz-McGhee, NAIC's Chief Operating Officer. "We are pleased to see dozens of brilliant young women courageously expanding their horizons through the Paradigm Changers program, actively pursuing a career path they previously believed to be unavailable to them."

Through a rigorous selection process of more than 100 applicants, NAIC has handpicked a group of 17 women who have displayed a passion for finance, innovation, and social change. The new cohort of Paradigm Changers interns brings together a diverse range of backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences. Their collective talents and fresh perspectives are poised to make a significant impact on the industry. NAIC is excited to see these interns contribute to the growth and transformation of the investment landscape.

About National Association of Investment Companies

Celebrating more than 52 years of advocacy and performance, the National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) is the trade association and largest network of diverse- and women-owned alternative investment firms. NAIC's membership comprises more than 185 diverse-owned alternative investment firms that collectively manage over $380 billion in assets under management. NAIC member firms invest with over 3,100 portfolio companies globally, and consistently generate superior returns that help fuel the growth of the retirement and asset management industries.

About American Investment Council

The American Investment Council is the leading advocacy and resource organization for the private investment industry, representing the majority of private capital assets under management in the United States. The Council works to foster job creation, economic growth, and long-term investment through policies that promote a favorable regulatory and tax environment.

The 2023 Paradigm Changers Include:

  • Aanya Pramanik, University of Chicago
  • Alekhya Bhat, Wellesley College 
  • Alison Montenegro, University of California–Berkeley (Haas) 
  • Denay Aren Smith, Loyola Marymount University  
  • Jada Muckler, University of South Florida
  • Jailyn Maldonado, Quinnipiac University 
  • Jamilah Middlebrooks, University of Pennsylvania (Wharton
  • Jasmine Foster, University of Rochester (Simon) 
  • Kasite Ugo-Beke, Harvard University 
  • Kiana Tuarez, Johns Hopkins University 
  • May Htike, University of Southern California
  • Maya Murry, Cornell University
  • Obi Nsofor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Oritseweyinmi Tania Olamide-Kotunm, University of Pennsylvania (Wharton
  • Rahma Abdullahi, Howard University
  • Rumbidzai Derera, Columbia University
  • Sian McAllister, University of Chicago

Participating firms that are hosting Paradigm Changers interns this summer include:

  • 1863 Ventures
  • American Investment Council
  • Anchorage Capital Group
  • Apollo Global Management
  • Argand Partners
  • Avance Investment Management
  • Avante Capital Partners 
  • GCM Grosvenor
  • Hamilton Lane
  • IMB Partners
  • L'ATTITUDE
  • National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC)
  • Northlane Capital
  • Palladium Equity Partners
  • TPG Capital

Media Contact:
Jaye Washington
Operations Manager
National Association of Investment Companies
302-607-3468
[email protected]

