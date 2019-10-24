National Association of Professional Employer Organizations Announces Nick Kapiotis as New General Counsel

Mr. Kapiotis brings seven years of PEO-industry experience to the position, including a strong working knowledge of PEO operations. Prior to joining NAPEO, he served as a legal advisor to several NAPEO members, including as corporate counsel for Paychex Business Solutions, as general counsel for CoAdvantage and PEMCO, and as assistant general counsel and human-resources manager for Modern Business Advisors.

Mr. Kapiotis is a graduate of Rutgers Law School and has practiced law for over 13 years as a member of the Florida and New York State Bar Associations. Mr. Kapiotis will be relocating to the D.C. area from Sarasota, Florida, along with his wife, Julie, and their three children: Emma, Myles, and Sadie.

"I am excited for the opportunity to help advance the PEO industry as the premier HR solution for small and medium sized businesses. The more that our industry can help these businesses cut through the regulatory red tape, the more they can focus on perfecting their products, making us and our economy stronger. As general counsel of NAPEO, I am very proud to be a part of that process in a way that benefits all of our member PEOs," Kapiotis said.

"In an industry experiencing tremendous growth, we're lucky to have a general counsel with Nick's hands-on experience 'under the hood.' It will be invaluable to us and our members," said NAPEO President and CEO Pat Cleary.

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO IndustryTM. NAPEO has some 250 PEO members that provide payroll, benefits, and other HR services to 175,000 businesses employing 3.7 million people. An additional 200 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

