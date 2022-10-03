National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters Address the Recent Hurricane Ian Damages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters wants to take a moment to acknowledge the vast physical and emotional damage caused by Hurricane Ian. NAPIA wishes a fast and fair recovery for those that have been affected.

As many transition into the cleanup phase in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, we wish to advise potential claimants that many of the laws in the State of Florida have changed over the past several years. These changes could dramatically affect the claim process and how your claim is handled. It is NAPIA's true goal for every claimant is paid fairly and promptly. To begin that process NAPIA suggests claimants do the following.

Photograph the damages to your home, including both general and close-up photos of the damaged and undamaged areas.

Clean up any potential safety hazards around your home.

Mitigate your damages. Most policies require a reasonable effort to mitigate damages, such as tarping your roof and begin trying to dry out your property. (Be advised that some policies only cover water damages from a wind-created opening in the structure not wind-driven rain.)

Obtain a full copy of your insurance policy and read it.

Note: Only State Licensed Public Adjusters can assist you in handling your claim. There is no such thing as an unlicensed consultant, and contractors cannot legally adjust and negotiate your insurance claim in most states.

If you desire assistance with your claim, go to NAPIA's online membership directory, which is available at www.napia.com to find a Licensed Public Adjuster.

Gjergj Ndoja, executive director of NAPIA, advise that, "Public insurance adjusters are experts in the claims adjustment process and are, along with attorneys, the only licensed profession that can help consumers by preparing, filing and adjusting insurance claims." It is important to note that policyholders have the right to hire their own adjuster to assist them with the preparation of their claim.

According to association president Clay Morrison "If you've sustained damage to your home or business, it is critical to choose a qualified licensed public adjuster immediately. NAPIA Public Adjusters are experienced in properly evaluating your policy to extract hidden coverages, will document every aspect of your claim, and equally important, provide professional advice on your options to recover as quickly and economically as possible. You will be confronted with many decisions after a major disaster, the professional advice of a NAPIA Public Adjuster will save you time, money and much frustration."

Founded in 1951, NAPIA represents those involved in the practice of public insurance adjusting. Its membership includes companies and individuals who have joined together to pursue professional education, certification, and promotion of a strict code of professional conduct and ethics. NAPIA is managed by The Solution for Association Management.

