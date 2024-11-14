NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKER'S BLACK WEALTH TOUR HOSTS COMMUNITY WEALTH BUILDING DAY IN ATLANTA
Nov 14, 2024, 12:53 ET
Free Workshops, Youth Activities & One-On-One Sessions for Housing Counseling, Homebuyer Guidance, & Legal Advice to Help Black Families Build Intergenerational Wealth
10 AM TO 3 PM New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Register HERE
ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
- Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, NAREB National President
- Dr. Jamal Bryant, Sr. Pastor, New Birth Church
- Bishop Worsham, NAREB National Director Faith-based & Community Partnerships
- Jazzmin Cobble, Mayor of Stonecrest, GA
- Cynthia Crawford – President Metro South Atlanta Realtists (Local Board)
- Archie Emerson – President of Empire Board of Realtists (Local Board)
- Wiley S. Adams, President, National Bar Association
WHAT:
The time for action on Black Wealth is now! A collaboration including NAREB, Church Of God In Christ, Inc., African American Mayors Association, National Bar Association, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity are presenting the Building Black Wealth Tour. The HUD-approved NID Housing Counseling Agency provides housing counseling services and free credit reports at the events. Due to higher interest rates, inventory shortage, and inflation, mortgage applications in Black communities are down 20%. There are approximately 2 million mortgage-ready Black Americans in the U.S., meaning they can qualify for mortgages, but have not tried. The NAREB Building Black Wealth Tour aims to reach them in their communities and encourage them to become homeowners. Our Atlanta Building Black Wealth event will be fun-filled and educational. In more than 100 cities, NAREB has organized classes, workshops, and one-on-one counseling with lawyers, agents/brokers, and lenders. Experts will advise families on homebuying, investing, careers in real estate, and what to do with Big Mama's House. Why? The Black-White wealth gap is so expansive that the 400 wealthiest Americans control the same amount of wealth as all 48 million Blacks living in the U.S. At the Atlanta event, residents can have 1on1s with Realtists, attorneys, NID Housing Counselors, and lenders to help them build wealth.
Other sessions will include:
- State of Housing in Black America Presentation
- Black Men Buy Houses
- ABCs of Homebuying /Show Me the Money! Downpayment Assistance and Resources
- Investing 101
- The Value of a Realtist as Your Real Estate Professional
WHERE:
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
- 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038
WHEN:
- Saturday, November 16, 2024
- 10 am to 3 pm
Media Contact: Michael K. Frisby, [email protected] 202-625-4328
