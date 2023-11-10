NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKER'S BLACK WEALTH TOUR HOSTS COMMUNITY WEALTH BUILDING DAY IN BIRMINGHAM

Free workshops, youth activities, housing counselors, one-on-one sessions, and more at festivities designed to help Black families build intergenerational wealth

MEDIA ADVISORY FOR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin

Justin Williams , Board President of the Birmingham Realtists

Wiley S. Adams , President-elect of the National Bar Association

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose , NAREB National President

NAREB Celebrity Ambassadors – Ronnie DeVoe and Marvetta Bozeman

Pastor Dr. Thomas Beavers , The Star Church

WHAT:

The time for action on Black Wealth is now! NAREB is working with the African American Mayors Association and the National Bar Association to present the Birmingham stop on the Building Black Wealth Tour. Over the next two years, the tour will include more than 80 cities as NAREB organizes classes, workshops, and one-on-one counseling to advise families on homebuying, investing, and careers in real estate. There is also a course on heir's property, educating people on how to properly pass along real estate and protect themselves from gentrification. Why is this needed? NAREB says the Black-White wealth gap is so expansive that the 400 wealthiest Americans control the same amount of wealth as the 48 million Blacks living in the United States. Across the country, there are two million mortgage-ready Black Americans. These families and individuals have the credit and income to qualify for a home mortgage. The NAREB Building Black Wealth Tour will go to communities nationwide like Birmingham, find these consumers, educate them, and inspire them to build wealth. Over the past 76 years, NAREB has been the voice of Black real estate, unrelenting in our pursuit of democracy in housing for our community and increasing Black home ownership. Systematic racism has plagued our communities and impeded our ability to gain wealth, but we can overcome these challenges by working strategically and together. Learn more about the tour at www.narebblackwealthtour.com.

WHERE:

The Star Church, 7400 London Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama

WHEN :

10 AM – 3 PM (Doors open at 9:15 am)

Media Contact:

Michael K. Frisby, [email protected] / 202-625-4328

MEDIA INVITED*********LUNCH PROVIDED

SOURCE NAREB