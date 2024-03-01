NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKER'S BLACK WEALTH TOUR HOSTS COMMUNITY WEALTH BUILDING DAY IN CHARLOTTE
01 Mar, 2024, 10:12 ET
MEDIA ADVISORY FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 2, 2024
Free workshops, youth activities, housing counselors, one-on-one sessions, and more at festivities designed to help Black families build intergenerational wealth
9 AM CHARLOTTE CONVENTION CENTER Register at: https://bit.ly/430tlj6
CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
- Tikola McCree, President of the Charlotte Crown Chapter of NAREB
- Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, NAREB National President
- Patty Ledbetter, VP Wells Fargo Senior Business Growth Strategy Consultant
- Dr. Cecil E. Howard, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Southern Regional Vice President
- Bishop Worsham, NAREB National Director Faith-based & Community Partnerships
WHAT:
The time for action on Black Wealth is now! NAREB is working with the African American Mayors Association, National Bar Association and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity to present the Charlotte stop on the Building Black Wealth Tour. In more than 100 cities, NAREB will organize classes, workshops, and one-on-one counseling with lawyers, agents/brokers, and lenders. Experts will advise families on homebuying, investing, careers in real estate, and what to do with Big Mama's House. Why is this needed? The Black-White wealth gap is so expansive that the 400 wealthiest Americans control the same amount of wealth as the 48 million Blacks living in the U.S. There are 2 million mortgage-ready Black Americans, who don't yet own houses. At the Charlotte event, sessions will include:
Black Men Buy Houses
Moderators: Kevan Shelton & Ayesha Shelton
James Scruggs-Kingdom Development Partners
Christopher Dennis- E-Fix Development Corp
T. Anthony Lindsey -Steel Skin Realty
Ed Averett - Broker EXP Realty
Veterans & ABCs of Homebuying Panelists
Moderator: Atiya Harris
Stanley Wade - Regional VP, North Pointe Bank
Akenna Blackmon- Broker/ Appraiser Blackmon Real Estate and Appraisal
Kerry Norton- Inspector HMO Pest Control Residential and Commercial
Tiffany Scott- Attorney, McAdoo Law Firm
WHERE: Charlotte Convention Center, 501 South College Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
WHEN: 9 am to 1 pm
Media Contact: Michael K. Frisby, [email protected] 202-625-4328
