NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKER'S BLACK WEALTH TOUR HOSTS COMMUNITY WEALTH BUILDING DAY IN CHARLOTTE

MEDIA ADVISORY FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 2, 2024

Free workshops, youth activities, housing counselors, one-on-one sessions, and more at festivities designed to help Black families build intergenerational wealth

9 AM CHARLOTTE CONVENTION CENTER Register at: https://bit.ly/430tlj6

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:

Tikola McCree, President of the Charlotte Crown Chapter of NAREB

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose , NAREB National President

Patty Ledbetter , VP Wells Fargo Senior Business Growth Strategy Consultant

Dr. Cecil E. Howard , Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Southern Regional Vice President

Bishop Worsham, NAREB National Director Faith-based & Community Partnerships

WHAT:

The time for action on Black Wealth is now! NAREB is working with the African American Mayors Association, National Bar Association and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity to present the Charlotte stop on the Building Black Wealth Tour. In more than 100 cities, NAREB will organize classes, workshops, and one-on-one counseling with lawyers, agents/brokers, and lenders. Experts will advise families on homebuying, investing, careers in real estate, and what to do with Big Mama's House. Why is this needed? The Black-White wealth gap is so expansive that the 400 wealthiest Americans control the same amount of wealth as the 48 million Blacks living in the U.S. There are 2 million mortgage-ready Black Americans, who don't yet own houses. At the Charlotte event, sessions will include:

Black Men Buy Houses

Moderators: Kevan Shelton & Ayesha Shelton

James Scruggs-Kingdom Development Partners

Christopher Dennis- E-Fix Development Corp

T. Anthony Lindsey -Steel Skin Realty

Ed Averett - Broker EXP Realty

Veterans & ABCs of Homebuying Panelists

Moderator: Atiya Harris

Stanley Wade - Regional VP, North Pointe Bank

Akenna Blackmon- Broker/ Appraiser Blackmon Real Estate and Appraisal

Kerry Norton- Inspector HMO Pest Control Residential and Commercial

Tiffany Scott- Attorney, McAdoo Law Firm

WHERE: Charlotte Convention Center, 501 South College Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

WHEN: 9 am to 1 pm

Media Contact: Michael K. Frisby, [email protected] 202-625-4328

SOURCE NAREB