National Association of Realtors® Commends HUD, DOJ False Claims Act Decision

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Association of Realtors® President John Smaby issued the following statement after the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Justice this afternoon announced its decision to ease the use of the False Claims Act.

"The National Association of Realtors® commends HUD and the DOJ for the Memorandum of Understanding announced today that clarifies the Departments will take the lead on False Claims Act reviews," said Smaby, a second generation Realtor® from Edina, Minnesota.

"NAR believes this change will help more consumers access low down payment loans and ensure a wide range of financial institutions will offer Federal Housing Administration-backed loans in the future, which is particularly important as new FHA condominium loan policies have created additional opportunities for potential homebuyers across the country."

