National Association of Realtors® Infographic: Housing Market Movers - Baby Boomers

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, baby boomers have been active in the housing market, coming in at a close second to millennials as the largest generation of home buyers, while home prices have remained high and inventory conditions tightened.

The National Association of Realtors®' 2018 Profile of Home Buyer and Seller Generational Trends identified that baby boomers are now more likely to buy homes not just for themselves—but also for their aging parents and adult kids saddled with student debt.

Baby Boomers Infographic

As baby boomers continue to grow in the market, here is how they compare to other generations of buyers:

Second largest generation of buyers (after millennials): 32 percent

Most likely to buy a new home: 20 percent

Bought a single-family home: 81 percent

Most likely to move to another region: 18 percent

Obtained a conventional mortgage loan: 66 percent

