National Association of Realtors® to Launch .realestate Top-Level Domain

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Realtors® will be launching a new top-level domain, .realestate, later this year. The new domain extension is scheduled to be available in September for members of NAR, with a late November release to the general public.

The .realestate web addresses will be free of restrictions from NAR affiliation and will allow real estate entities and professionals to creatively market properties, geographic areas served, or their personal brands and specialties. The domain leverages real estate as a descriptive and internationally known term.

"NAR is thrilled to launch our second top-level domain, .realestate, to help real estate professionals and businesses better connect with home buyers, sellers, investors and owners, and remain essential to every real estate transaction. Making use of this pioneering technology will help them to market themselves and their listings, services or resources in new and creative ways," said NAR President Elizabeth Mendenhall, a sixth-generation Realtor® from Columbia, Missouri and CEO of RE/MAX Boone Realty.

NAR members with an active .realtor™ domain will be eligible to participate in a pre-sale of the .realestate domain, starting September 18, 2018, prior to the general release on November 27. While the .realtor™ top-level domain is available only to NAR members and affiliated Realtor® organizations and businesses, the .realestate top-level domain will be available to the general public following the pre-sale.

"As CEO of NAR, one of my top initiatives is to leverage new technologies to help our members, their businesses, the profession and the industry grow. The launch of the .realestate domain with top-level domain industry leader Second Generation, will bring great benefit from day one," said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg.

Throughout the application, review and development process of .realtor™ and .realestate, NAR has worked closely with Second Generation, an investment firm and experienced registry operator for multiple top-level domains including .jobs which was launched back in 2005.

"Over the years, Second Generation has been a part of the first wave of new top-level domains, and applauds NAR's stewardship of .realtor™ and now .realestate for the benefit of their members and the real estate industry at large," said Second Generation President Matthew Embrescia. "As the voice of real estate, NAR represents a community that values and understands real estate, and Second Generation is thrilled to be a partner in this highly anticipated top-level domain launch."

For more information on the launch of the .realestate domain, visit www.get.realestate.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Second Generation Ltd ("Second Gen"), headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is the Embrescia family's investment firm focused on investing in well-managed companies and uncovering unique business opportunities. Pioneering the commercial use of top-level domains (TLDs), Second Gen is a TLD industry leader and innovator. Second Gen invests in companies with strong business models, proven revenue and earnings growth across several industries. Working with talented management teams Second Gen develops businesses that have potential for significant growth and are actively involved in building long-term value. For more information visit www.secondgen.com.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-association-of-realtors-to-launch-realestate-top-level-domain-300651843.html

SOURCE National Association of Realtors

