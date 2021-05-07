National Association of School Nurses Announces May 12th as School Nurse Recognition Day

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wednesday, May 12, is National School Nurse Day, an opportunity to acknowledge and thank school nurses for all they do to support the health and learning of adolescents and children across our country.

"School nurses have long been a critical health hub for students, but the role they have played in helping to safely reopen schools in the midst of a pandemic has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Laurie Combe, President of the National Association of School Nurses.

The theme for School Nurse Day 2021 is Championing the Whole Student. This year's theme captures both the spirit and impact of what school nurses do every day to support the mental and physical health of students and their academic readiness:

From managing complex, chronic conditions and detecting early warning signs of mental health issues and then intervening to ensure appropriate care;

To leveling the field with regard to health disparities, promoting healthy behaviors and amplifying the voice of student and families and working tirelessly to see that their needs are addressed;

And now, navigating through the Covid-19 pandemic by testing, tracking and vaccinating students and school personnel.

"Prior to the pandemic, schools were woefully understaffed with regard to school nurses. The American Rescue Plan recently passed by the Congress provides an opportunity to address this, as it provides $122 billion for K-12 public schools," said Donna Mazyck, RN, Executive Director of NASN. "School districts can use the funds in a variety of ways, including hiring more school nurses. School nurses have an important perspective on what schools need to operate safely and support the health, wellness and learning of students, and we are encouraging them to engage with local decision makers and ensure the voices of school nurses are heard."

