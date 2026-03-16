National Association of Secondary School Principals Expands to Include Elementary School Principals, Rebrands as National Principals Association

New name signals expanded mission to represent elementary, middle, and high school principals under one national voice

RESTON, Va, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), the nation's leading membership organization for middle and high school principals for more than a century, announced today that it will expand its membership to include elementary school principals for the first time, bringing all K–12 school leaders under one national organization.

The move, driven by member demand for a stronger, unified voice across grade levels, marks the organization's rebranding as the National Principal Associations.

"This evolution reflects the realities of today's education landscape," said Ronn Nozoe, CEO of the National Principals Association. "This member-led decision was rooted in listening to school leaders who asked for a stronger, more unified voice across grade levels. Principals across every grade level face increasingly complex responsibilities — from academic recovery and staffing shortages to student mental health and family engagement. By expanding our community to include all PreK–12 principals, we are strengthening that collective voice and building a stronger support network for school leaders across the country."

The National Principals Association will continue to deliver high-impact professional development, leadership resources, and federal and state policy advocacy. The organization's longstanding commitment to equity, innovation, and student-centered leadership remains central to its work.

"Our members made it clear that the future of school leadership is stronger when principals across the entire PreK–12 continuum stand together," said NASSP Board President Evelyn Edney. "By welcoming elementary principals into this community, we are building a more unified profession—one that can better share leadership practices, support one another, and advocate for the needs of students, educators, and communities across every grade level."

The organization will roll out its new brand identity and updated website in the coming months, while maintaining continuity of programs, services, and member benefits throughout the transition.

NASSP also administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society, and National Association of Student Councils.

About NASSP

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) is the leading organization of and voice for principals and other school leaders across the United States. NASSP seeks to transform education through school leadership, recognizing that the fulfillment of each student's potential relies on great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student. Reflecting its long-standing commitment to student leadership development, NASSP administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society

SOURCE National Association of Secondary School Principals