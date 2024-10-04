National Association of Secretaries of State Urges Postmaster General to Address National Election Mail Delivery Issues

Ongoing election mail issues have not improved, says NASS letter.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Secretaries of State, "On behalf of state and local election officials in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories…" (NASS) has sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, urging him to take immediate action to address the ongoing election mail delivery issues across the country. The letter, dated September 11, 2024, highlights the concerns of state election officials and the impact these delays could have on the upcoming elections. The letter was also cc'd to numerous other high-ranking officials, including the Criminal Investigations Group of USPS, Homeland Security, and several U.S. Senate Committees.

In the letter, NASS President and New Mexico Secretary of State, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, expressed the organization's deep concern over the recent reports of significant delays in election mail delivery. She emphasized that these delays could have a detrimental effect on the upcoming elections, as many states rely on mail-in ballots for their voting processes.

The NASS also called on the Postmaster General to provide a detailed plan on how the United States Postal Service (USPS) will ensure timely delivery of election mail. The organization stressed the importance of a reliable and efficient postal service in ensuring fair and accessible elections for all citizens.

Secretary Toulouse Oliver stated, "The USPS plays a critical role in our democratic process, and any delays in mail delivery could disenfranchise voters and undermine the integrity of our elections. We urge the Postmaster General to take immediate action to address these issues and provide a clear plan to ensure the timely delivery of election mail."

The NASS is committed to working with the USPS and other stakeholders to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted smoothly and without any disruptions. The organization will continue to monitor the situation closely and advocate for a reliable postal service that serves the needs of all Americans.

