National Association of Specialty Pharmacy Names Fairview Specialty Pharmacy as Specialty Pharmacy of the Year & Honors Tim Safley with the Distinguished Service Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the seventh annual National Association of Specialty Pharmacy ( NASP ) meeting yesterday, NASP Board of Directors President, Carmine DeNardo, RPh and Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, NASP Executive Director, announced the industry's two highly anticipated awards recognizing the best in the business of specialty pharmacy this year. NASP represents nearly 1,800 healthcare industry leaders, working on behalf of retail and specialty pharmacies, drug distributors, PBMs, hospital systems, and pharmaceutical manufacturers on legislative and regulatory efforts to advance the practice of specialty pharmacy and by promoting education and certification of specialty pharmacists.

These peer-nominated and reviewed awards go to the individual and organization that have helped to advance patient care and the practice of specialty pharmacy, as well as uphold the values of NASP over the past year.

Of the more than 115 corporate members and 1,800 individual members, ­­­­­Fairview Specialty Pharmacy was named Specialty Pharmacy of the Year, for embodying the practice of pharmacy in the field of specialty, based on community involvement, patient satisfaction, cost management, innovation in the field, and quality/performance improvement initiatives, which includes patient care and outcomes, disease state and therapy management, and patient engagement. Additionally, Tim Safley, Clinical Manager at the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Inc. (ACHC) was honored with the Distinguished Service to Specialty Pharmacy award, recognizing his exceptional and sustained leadership within the Specialty Pharmacy industry and NASP.

"Millions of Americans suffer from some of the most devastating and complex diseases, depending on specialty pharmacists to deliver knowledgeable, skilled and caring services to help them manage their sickness," said Sheila M. Arquette. "Specialty pharmacy provides a crucial and unique service to the most vulnerable patients in the country, ensuring they have access to the life-changing medications they need, along with the necessary support to succeed with complex treatments. This year's NASP award honorees are exemplary representatives of the specialty pharmacy industry. Both recipients demonstrate an inspiring commitment to making quality care accessible to their patients, and today we commend them for their efforts."

Carmine DeNardo welcomed the following as new NASP board members:

Natalie Bedford – Executive Director, National Channel Account Team, US Market Access, AstraZeneca

– Executive Director, National Channel Account Team, US Market Access, AstraZeneca Bob Jahr – Executive Director, National Channel Account Team, US Market Access, UCB

– Executive Director, National Channel Account Team, US Market Access, UCB Amanda Winter – Vice President of Reimbursement, Quality and Learning & Development, US Bioservices

"All of our board members have done an outstanding job and I have no doubt that all of our new board members will do the same," said Carmine DeNardo. "A sincere congratulations to Mike Einodshofer, as he assumes the position of President-Elect 2019-20 for NASP. Everyone's contribution to our organization remains invaluable. We are very fortunate to have such a strong backing from so many renowned leaders throughout the industry."

Monday kicked off with a welcome from Carmine DeNardo and a Year in Review presentation by Sheila Arquette. Key note speaker Boomer Esiason, founder of the Boomer Esiason Foundation, told the audience about the journey and the quest he and his wife have been on since their son Gunnar was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the age of two. Through the Boomer Esiason foundation, he and his family have been able to raise awareness and funds to support finding a cure.

The evening concluded with the second annual "NASP Gives Back" fund-raiser featuring a raffle for footballs autographed by Boomer Esiason. The funds raised will directly benefit patient access and affordability programs.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification of specialty pharmacists while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists. With over 100 corporate and 1,200 individual members NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

