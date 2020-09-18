National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) Inducted New Chairman of the Board and Announced Scholarship, NASP Challenge and Abstract Award Recipients During the 2020 Annual Meeting & Expo Virtual Experience

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) shined the spotlight on the NASP Ron Bookman Memorial Scholarship recipients, the very first NASP Innovation Challenge winner and Abstract/Poster award winners during the 2020 Annual Meeting & Expo Virtual Experience. Chairman of the Board, Carmine DeNardo, RPh also passed the gavel to Michael Einodshofer, RPh, MBA to mark the start of Einodshofer's two-year term as Chairman of the Board.

The 2020 Annual Meeting & Expo Virtual Experience welcomed over 970 attendees to a virtual reality that allowed all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry to safely enhance their knowledge, earn CE credits, share best practices, foster partnerships and synergies and celebrate what is special about specialty pharmacy.

Michael Einodshofer, RPh, MBA, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Maxor National Pharmacy Services, LLC ("Maxor"), served on the NASP Board of Directors since 2017 and has served as a member of the Executive Committee. Einodshofer succeeds Carmine DeNardo, President & Chief Executive Officer at ReCept Pharmacy, LP who served as NASP Chairman of the Board from 2018-2020.

"Michael has been a strong contributor to the NASP Board and Executive Committee, to NASP, and to the specialty pharmacy industry in general," said DeNardo. "These are exciting and challenging times for the industry. I have complete confidence that under Michael's leadership, NASP will continue to grow and move in the right direction. Michael has the experience and wisdom required for the job and I know he will do a great job."

NASP honored fellow industry leader, mentor and friend Ron Bookman by creating the NASP Ron Bookman Memorial Scholarship Program to celebrate and support students who display his well-recognized qualities and values. NASP received 21 applications and due to the generous continued support of Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy and Frier Levitt, NASP awarded four $2,500 scholarships to students who exemplified outstanding academic achievement, commitment to serving others, strong work ethic, and leadership qualities. On September 16, NASP President and CEO, Sheila Arquette, RPh, recognized recipients Kevin He from University of Illinois College of Pharmacy, Keith Ponce from Indiana Wesleyan University, and Alexandria McKinney and Dillon Thompson from University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy.

Five finalists competed in "Shark Tank" style on September 16, in the first ever NASP Innovation Challenge competition. Over the last four months stakeholders from all over the world submitted their ideas for providing resources to improve the patient journey and compete in front of four judges from within the Specialty Pharmacy field. After tallying the judges scores, Arquette congratulated AirHealth as the winner, recognized the finalists, Intent Solutions, Nutrimedy, RxLightning, and SpeechMED Inc, and thanked judges, Natalie Bedford, Suzette DiMascio, CHE, CMCE,CPC, Michael Einodshofer, RPh, MBA, Debra Fickert and Joseph Morse and NASP Innovation Challenge Sponsor, Pfizer.

Among thirty-eight abstracts submitted to the 2020 Annual Meeting & Expo Virtual Experience, thirty-one were accepted for presentation, and six received winning recognition from a panel of judges for their topics. The poster presentations allowed NASP members to showcase the results of their complex, clinical research representing a diverse array of topics at the Annual Meeting, and to be published in The Journal of Drug Assessment, an official journal of NASP. Arquette congratulated the following poster award recipients in these categories:

Top Delivery of Specialty Pharmacy Product or Service poster winners, "Access to Direct Acting Antiviral Therapy for Recipients of Solid Organs from Hepatitis C-Viremic Donors," presented by Cori Edmonds , PharmD, affiliated with Vanderbilt University and "Development of an Evidence-based, Outcome Driven Specialty Pharmacy Program for Hemophilia," presented by Kristen Ditch , PharmD, BCCCP, affiliated with Shields Health Solutions, NYU Langone Hospitals.

presented by , PharmD, affiliated with and presented by , PharmD, BCCCP, affiliated with Shields Health Solutions, NYU Langone Hospitals. Top Adherence poster winner, "Modeling Rates of Primary Medication Nonadherence with Specialty Oncolytic Agents," by Autumn Zuckerman , PharmD, BCPS, AAHIVP, CSP, affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Lipscomb University .

by , PharmD, BCPS, AAHIVP, CSP, affiliated with Medical Center, . Top Outcomes poster winner, "Healthcare Resource Utilization and Cost Burden of Hemophilia B in the United States ," presented by Nick (Nanxin) Li affiliated with uniQure, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Analysis Group, Inc.

presented by Nick (Nanxin) Li affiliated with uniQure, School of Medicine, Analysis Group, Inc. Top COVID-19 Products or Services poster winners, "Evaluation of an Integrated Health-System's Approach in Facilitating At-Home Use of Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factors in the Face of the COVID 19 Pandemic," presented by Nicole Cowgill , PharmD, BCOP, CSP, affiliated with Atrium Health and "Digital Technology: An Effective Communication Tool for Pharmacy Staff During COVID-19," presented by Vinay Sawant , RPh, MPH, MBA, affiliated with Yale New Haven Health.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) trade organization and is the only non-profit national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing, delivering and promoting continuing professional education and specialty certification while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With 130 corporate members and over 1,800 individual members NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

