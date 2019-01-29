National Association of Specialty Pharmacy Partners with National Home Infusion Association To Offer Certified Specialty Pharmacist Exam Preparatory Course

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) has partnered with the National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) to offer the Certified Specialty Pharmacist (CSP) Exam Preparatory Course as a pre-conference workshop at the upcoming NHIA Annual Conference at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The course will be held on Sunday, March 10 from 7:30 AM to 2:30pm.

Led by NASP members who are subject matter experts in the specialty pharmacy field, this one-day course will cover all essential topics to effectively prepare pharmacists interested in taking the CSP exam. CE credit is available to those who complete the course.

The Certified Specialty Pharmacist credential recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a proficient level of knowledge and skill to provide comprehensive and competent Specialty Pharmacy services. Individuals who have earned the CSP credential have demonstrated knowledge of the professional domains that encompass the tasks and knowledge required of a Specialty Pharmacist in various practice settings.

The CSP exam is offered during two testing windows annually through computer-based administration at PSI test centers across the United States and Canada. The 2019 testing windows are April 1-30 and October 1 - November 15. Applicants are encouraged to register early in order to reserve an examination appointment at the location and time of their choice.

Information on the NHIA Conference and CSP Exam Preparatory Course is available on the NHIA website . A preview of registration rates and flexible options available for NHIA 2019 can also be found on the website.

Additional information on the Certified Specialty Pharmacist Preparatory Course and Exam can be found at http://www.spcboard.org/about-spcb/.

About National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification of specialty pharmacists while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists. With over 100 corporate and 1,500 individual members NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States. For additional information, visit NASPnet.org.

About the NHIA Annual Conference

The NHIA Annual Conference is the premier gathering for the home and specialty infusion community. Each year the conference brings together over 1200 professionals, clinicians, executives, and suppliers from the home and specialty infusion community to engage in unparalleled education and networking that will empower them to navigate today's evolving health care landscape and create opportunities for future success. It is the ideal forum for exchanging ideas, sharing solutions, and sharpening technical and leadership skills. Whether you are a first-time attendee or a long-time participant, you will find this year's lineup of educational sessions and engaging speakers an empowering experience.

