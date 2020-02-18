National Association of Specialty Pharmacy Partners with National Home Infusion Association To Offer Certified Specialty Pharmacist Exam Preparatory Course

NASP members who are specialty pharmacy subject matter experts in the topics they are presenting serve as the course instructors. This one-day course will cover all essential topics to effectively prepare pharmacists interested in taking the CSP exam. Live CE credit is available to those who successfully complete the course.

The CSP credential recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a sufficient level of knowledge and skill to provide competent specialty pharmacy services. Individuals who have earned the CSP credential have demonstrated knowledge of the professional domains that encompass the tasks and knowledge required of a specialty pharmacy professional in various practice settings.

The CSP examination is administered by the Specialty Pharmacy Certification Board and offered during two testing windows each year through computer-based administration at PSI test centers across the United States and Canada. The 2020 testing windows are April 1-30 and October 1-November 15. The deadline to register for the spring testing window is March 15, 2020. Applicants taking the exam are encouraged to register early in order to reserve an examination appointment at the location and time of their choice.

Information and registration for the NHIA Conference and CSP Exam Preparatory Course are available on the NHIA website . A preview of topics covered during the CSP Exam Preparation Course, as well as registration rates and flexible options available for NHIA 2020 can also be found on the website.

Additional information on the CSP Exam can be found at http://www.spcboard.org/about-spcb/.

It is important to note that as the CSP's governing board, the Specialty Pharmacy Certification Board (SPCB) does not accredit, approve, endorse, or recommend any education or training programs and/or products designed or intended to prepare candidates for certification. SPCB does not have any involvement in the development or delivery of such programs or products. In order for the CSP program to retain NCAA accreditation, it is essential that this separation exists.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification of specialty pharmacists while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists. With over 125 corporate and 2,000 individual members NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States. For additional information, visit NASPnet.org.

About NHIA

NHIA is a trade association that represents companies that provide infusion therapy to patients in their homes, as well as companies that manufacture and supply infusion and specialty pharmacy products. The association's mission is to provide advocacy, education, and resources to the home and specialty infusion community so the patients they serve can lead healthy, independent lives. Infusion therapy involves patient-specific compounded medications, supplies, and a range of pharmacy, nursing, and other clinical services for delivering care to patients in the home setting. For more information, visit www.nhia.org.

