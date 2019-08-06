National Association of Specialty Pharmacy Releases Agenda for 4th Annual Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a nonprofit organization representing all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders, is pleased to announce the full agenda for the 4th Annual Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference. The conference will take place Thursday, Sept. 12, in conjunction with the NASP Annual Meeting & Expo at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, D.C.

The law conference is being chaired by Mike R. Hess, member at Bass, Berry & Sims, PLC, with Jeffrey S. Baird, JD, chairman of the health care group at Brown & Fortunato, P.C. serving as vice chair. The conference features faculty members from Brown & Fortunato, P.C., Bass, Berry & Sims, PLC, Duane Morris LLP, Baker & Hostetler LLP, Quarles & Brady LLP, Frier Levitt LLC, Pepper Hamilton LLP, Karr Tuttle Campbell, LCC, Akerman LLP and Barclay Damon, LLP.

"We are proud to once again present the Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference," said Rebecca M. Shanahan, Esq., NASP Board member and founder of the Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference. "The conference offers a full day of information on the legal and regulatory requirements of specialty pharmacy. The industry is evolving rapidly and so are the rules and regulations. Some of the nation's leading experts in health care law share the most up-to-date information — information that is essential for anyone involved with operations, compliance, leadership, or the legal aspects of specialty pharmacy."

The Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference is a unique, one-day event intended for general counsel and in-house counsel for national and regional specialty pharmacies, manufacturers, practicing attorneys in health care law, compliance officers and executives. Presentations will cover current legal and regulatory requirements and the extraordinary complexities associated with operating a specialty pharmacy. Attendees can receive continuing legal education (CLE) credits, as well as pharmacist continuing education (CE) credits. To view the full agenda, click here.

The NASP Annual Meeting and Expo will take place Sept. 9-12 in Washington, D.C., and feature nationally renowned keynote speakers, educational programs and panel discussions, post-conference workshops, continuing legal education and continuing pharmacist education credits, specialty pharmacist certification exam preparation courses, posters and abstracts, industry awards and recognition, and a large exhibit hall. For registration and additional information, please visit naspmeeting.com.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade organization and the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry, including the nation's leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, health plans and integrated delivery systems, wholesalers, group purchasing organizations, and pharmacy benefit managers. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification of specialty pharmacists, as well as advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. The association provides an online education center offering accredited continuing pharmacy education programs, hosts an annual meeting that offers education sessions and continuing education credits, and is the only organization that offers a certification program for specialty pharmacists. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With over 100 corporate members and 1,500 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

