National Association of Women Business Owners California Invites Business Owners to "Propel Your Business" Conference in Sacramento May 15 & 16, 2023

All Business Owners are Invited to Gather in the Spirit of the WEE Initiative to Promote a Wholistic, Empowering and Elevating Experience at Sheraton Grand Sacramento

Title Sponsored by Bank of America

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Sponsored by Bank of America, the National Association of Women Business Owners California (NAWBO-CA ), will host the annual statewide conference titled " Propel Your Business " May 15 & 16, 2023 at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel. Both NAWBO members and non-members are invited to connect, learn and grow through business resources, access to decision makers, policy and procurement teams interested in doing business with women business owners. The event features speakers and breakout sessions developed to inspire, inform growth strategies. Tickets for NAWBO members are $298.00, non-members, $328.00 and the Women Business Owner of the Year Awards Dinner (only) $158 at this link.

National Association of Women Business Owners California

Bank of America serves as Title Sponsor of the event and honored Sponsors of Propel 2023 include: SoCal Gas, Comerica, National Life, and California Department of General Services as well as Pacific Gas & Electric and the Metropolitan Water District. Other vendors and partners in attendance who are looking to do business with women-owned businesses include United States Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Department of the Navy, Sacramento Regional Transit District, and Comcast to name a few. The Sacramento Business Journal will serve as the media sponsor for Propel.

Speakers include:

Nooshin Behroyan - CEO of Paxon Energy & Infrastructure

Renee Fraser, CEO Fraser Communications

Hilda Kennedy - Founder & President, AmPac Business Capital

Matile Khizeran - SVP, Small Business Banker, Bank of America

Mary Lu - VP, Senior Small Business Banker, Bank of America

David Pell, Supplier Diversity Consultant, PG&E

Melissa Phan, SVP, National Client Outreach & Integration Manager, Bank of America

Kenneth L. Ashford, the Principal Public Affairs Representative for Metropolitan Water District of Southern California

Lisa Roben, Program Manager, Comcast

Amber Wallace, President & CEO, Dowitcher Designs

Arveice M. Washington - Deputy Director, Office of Small Business Programs

Anne Staines - Founder and President of B Corp Sagent Marketing

Schenaé Rourk, Founder of Redwood Resources Consultancy and President of NAWBO-CA said: "Propel is an opportunity to connect with other business owners across the state, and be a part of a community that wants women business owners to wholistically thrive. A few highlights of the event including topics such as 'Scaling Up: Strategies for Building a Multi-Million Dollar Empire,' 'Legislation Updates Impacting Your Business,' 'Growing Your Business,' 'Steps to Marketing Your Business to Buyers,' 'Growing Your Business Through Federal Contracts,' and 'Growing Your Business with Utility Contracts.'"

Melissa Phan, Senior Vice President Bank of America, said: "At Bank of America, we recognize the important role that women entrepreneurs play in our economy which is why, in addition to the support and lending we provide on a daily basis, we invest in partnerships that connect women business owners to the mentoring, training and capital that they need to propel their business and their success."

ABOUT NAWBO-CA: Formed in 1999, NAWBO California represents the interests of more than 1.5 million women business owners in the state. California ranks #1 nationally in the number of women-owned firms, the number of employees (1.9 million) and revenues generated ($318.2 billion annually). The organization is a federation of eleven chapters located in Bakersfield, Central Coast, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento Valley, Santa Barbara, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, and Ventura County.

