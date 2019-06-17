National ATM Council Announces Debbi Haacke as Vice-Chair of NAC Governmental Affairs Committee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National ATM Council, Inc. (NAC), America's trade association representing the independent/retail ATM industry, has announced the appointment of Debbi Haacke, President of Irving, TX based ATM ISO TransNational ATM Corporation, to serve as Vice-Chair of NAC's Governmental Affairs Committee, effective immediately.

"NAC is truly excited and proud to have such a strong, polished and effective ATM professional as Debbi Haacke joining our vital governmental affairs team in its work on behalf of US Independent/Retail ATM providers," said NAC Chair, George Sarantopoulos.

Debbi has a long and successful business career, with twenty years of experience in international product distribution and related marketing activities. Debbi earned her BA in Liberal Arts from The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD in 1982 and her Masters of Professional Studies in Hotel Administration from Cornell University in Ithaca, NY in 1988. Following a distinguished career in the hospitality industry, Debbi founded TransNational in 2008, at a time when regulatory changes were intensifying, network fees rising and the business was becoming increasingly competitive. Helping TransNational's ATM IAD clients to effectively tackle and turn these and other market challenges to their own business advantage, TransNational's ATM portfolio has grown to now include almost 3,000 terminals deployed in 40 states.

"Debbi has been an active and dedicated member of NAC since 2014, and I am looking forward to working together and having her talents and insights to help guide the essential governmental affairs work of our Association," said Mike Powell, Founder/CEO of Nashville, TN based ATM ISO First Regents Bancservices, LLC and Chair of NAC's Governmental Affairs Committee. "With her commitment to advocacy on behalf of our industry, and more than a decade of experience in operating a successful national ATM ISO, Debbi will be an extremely valuable asset for the work of NAC in Washington and in state capitals/city halls throughout America."

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12775077

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE The National ATM Council, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.natmc.org

