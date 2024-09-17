National Audubon Society and Heifer International Partner to Expand Conservation Ranching Program into Arkansas

Bird-friendly certification aims to improve bird habitat & connect consumers to conservation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between the National Audubon Society and Heifer International is bringing Audubon's Conservation Ranching program to Arkansas. The habitat effort works to stabilize declining grassland bird populations through partnerships with local farmers and ranchers. The program operates through a bird-friendly land certification, which recognizes producers who manage their lands for birds and biodiversity.

Since its recent inception, the Audubon Conservation Ranching program has certified more than 100 ranches across 15 states, covering nearly 3 million acres of bird-friendly land. The certification centers on land management practices that enhance habitat conducive to grassland birds. To qualify, landowners must meet rigorous standards for habitat management, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare. Once certified through a third-party audit, producers use the Audubon Certified bird-friendly seal on their beef and bison product packaging, signaling to consumers their role in supporting conservation.

The expansion into Arkansas is made possible through the generous financial support of Heifer USA, the domestic branch of Heifer International. Heifer USA supports small-scale farmers in transforming their communities through training, infrastructure support, and cooperatives. This partnership will fund an Audubon staff member to spearhead efforts in Arkansas, beginning the process of onboarding the state's initial ranches into the program.

"Birds play crucial roles in maintaining healthy ecosystems, and we have seen firsthand at Heifer Ranch how species of birds return to our grasslands as our ecological health has improved," said Donna Kilpatrick, Director of Regeneration for Heifer USA. "Our partnership with Audubon will open pathways for Arkansas beef producers to improve their land, creating more habitat for bird species as well as expanded markets for the farmers. Heifer USA is thrilled to partner with such a values-aligned organization."

Audubon Conservation Ranching's field staff work closely with landowners to create habitat management plans. These ranch-specific plans guide bird-friendly management, and include native prairie restorations, invasive species control, riparian protection measures, and managed grazing.

Audubon and Heifer USA share an enthusiasm for regenerative grazing as a tool to enhance biodiversity, build soil health, and increase productivity. This type of rotational grazing approach mimics the way bison once roamed by regularly moving a herd among many different pastures. Contrary to conventional grazing, which keeps animals on the same pasture for long periods, this approach allows for long periods of rest and recovery. And the result is similar: a mosaic of diverse vegetation that offers something for the full array of grassland bird species, regardless of their habitat requirements.

About Audubon Conservation Ranching

A wildlife habitat initiative of the National Audubon Society with a unique market connection, Audubon Conservation Ranching aims to stabilize declining grassland bird populations in partnership with ranchers. Audubon Conservation Ranching's enrollment includes over 100 ranches and nearly 3 million acres that have earned status as Audubon Certified bird-friendly land. Incentivizing this habitat work for birds and biodiversity are consumers with an appetite for conservation, who support it by purchasing products grazed on these lands. Shoppers see a special package designation – the Audubon Certified bird-friendly seal – that sets these products apart. For more information, visit: www.audubon.org/ranching.

About Heifer International

Since 1944, Heifer International has worked with more than 46 million people around the world to end hunger and poverty while caring for the Earth. Heifer currently operates in 19 countries across Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, supporting farmers and food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For more information, visit: https://www.heifer.org

