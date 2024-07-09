National Audubon Society Selects HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) as Exclusive Travel Partner

SEATTLE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Audubon Society , a leader in bird conservation across the Americas, and HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions), renowned for its commitment to sustainable expedition cruising, are proud to announce an exclusive partnership offering unparalleled travel experiences aligned with both entities' conservation goals. The collaboration launches with ten Audubon Voyages , selected from HX's extensive global offerings, to enrich the understanding and appreciation of the places birds need today and tomorrow. With a history of leading mindful expeditions to the most awe-inspiring places on earth since 1896, HX is now the sole cruise travel provider partnered with Audubon.

"Audubon's conservation mission aligns well with the hands-on and science-enriched operations of HX," said Dr. Chad Wilsey, chief scientist for the National Audubon Society. "HX employs industry-leading efforts in ecofriendly practices and a commitment to conservation across all their itineraries, including important support for community science activities onboard. Through our partnership, we hope to engage more people in the urgent fight to protect birds and the places they need."

HX's Science & Education team partnered with Audubon to curate the inaugural Audubon Voyages from HX's portfolio of expeditions in more than 30 countries, all of which take place on small, custom-built ships. While all HX adventures emphasize protecting the places they explore, all Audubon Voyages meet the following criteria:

Each trip hosts a trained ornithologist or a team of local naturalist guides, ensuring that travelers gain unmatched insights into bird species and their behaviors. Diverse Habitats: The routes explore a variety of ecosystems, maximizing bird-watching opportunities of numerous species.

Audubon Voyages: Five Itineraries, Ten Sailing

Kicking off the partnership, HX has unveiled the first Audubon Voyages in Antarctica, Galápagos Islands, Alaska.

HX will unveil additional Audubon Voyages for 2025. Additionally, HX will announce a series of Audubon-hosted sailings, guided by top ornithologists selected by Audubon. Looking ahead, HX and Audubon plan to collaborate on joint conservation initiatives aimed at creating thriving environments for bird populations worldwide.

