National Automotive Group Expands Customer Care Call Center Operations with Arrow Strategies Partnership

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading national automotive dealership group representing 16 of the best automobile brands across 50+ locations in the U.S., has successfully expanded its Customer Care Call Center operations in partnership with Arrow Strategies. Over the past year, the dealership group has transitioned from having just a few call representatives to operating a fully functioning call center, with extended hours of operation.

As the automotive group's footprint continues to grow, their commitment to customer satisfaction remains unwavering. "Taking care of our customers is at the core of everything we do," says a spokesperson for the organization, this partnership with Arrow Strategies has allowed us to meet our long-standing goal of expanding our call center operations and improving service to our customers."

Arrow Strategies' Project Division played a key role in this transformation, leveraging its extensive expertise in managing, scoping, and coordinating staffing solutions. With their specialized focus on delivering skilled professionals to meet unique business objectives, Arrow Strategies has helped to achieve a vision that had been in the works for several years.

"This collaboration is a testament to what can be achieved when organizations align their vision and commitment to success," said Tom Picot, President of Arrow Strategies. "We are proud to have been a part of our client's growth and to contribute to their ongoing efforts to provide superior service to their customers."

Arrow Strategies will remain committed to pushing the business forward, ensuring that customers across the nation continue to receive top-notch service and support.

About Arrow Strategies:

Arrow Strategies is a premier staffing firm based in Royal Oak, MI, providing tailored staffing solutions to meet the needs of clients across various industries. With a specialized Project Division, Arrow Strategies delivers strategic staffing support to drive business growth and operational excellence.

