National Aviation Day: The Sky Has No Age Limit

Michelle Smith and Michael Wolford, co-founders of Untethered Aviation, share their experience with becoming pilots and helping others achieve their flight dreams

SEDONA, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a pilot is a dream that many people have during their childhood, and for a lot of people it's a dream that stays buried deep inside them as they age. The years may go by on the calendar, but the idea of being a pilot is something that never leaves them. With August 19th being National Aviation Day, it's a great time to remind those who want to learn to fly that it's never too late to become a pilot, and it comes with a range of benefits that they may have never realized.

Untethered Aviation Michelle Smith, co-founder of Untethered Aviation

"It doesn't matter how old you are, as an adult you can become a pilot at any age," said Michelle Smith, co-founder of Untethered Aviation in Sedona, Ariz. "It's not about being too old. It's about whether you have the curiosity, drive, and passion for making it happen. If you have those things, then it's always a great time to learn to fly."

Smith knows first-hand that it's never too late to learn to fly. While continuing her successful career in education and educational consulting, she began learning to fly at age 49 and discovered an entirely new passion and calling. She went on to become a pilot and co-found an aviation school that helps people of all ages pursue their own dreams of flying. Her journey is a powerful example of intentional reinvention, showing that embracing a new chapter doesn't mean giving up the career you've already built, and that age doesn't have to define what comes next.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), new learning situations help make it possible for people to adapt to an ever-changing world. Additionally, the NIH recommends that healthy aging includes keeping the mind engaged, including learning something new, getting out and about, and spending time on hobbies.

Research published in the journal Neurology International reports their findings on the influence that hobbies have on cognitive function among older adults. They found that hobby engagement was significantly associated with higher baseline global cognitive, memory, and executive function scores. Additionally, they report that hobbies are associated with a slower rate of decline in orientation, and that hobby engagement may have protective effects on cognitive health in older adults, as it drastically reduces their risk of adverse cognitive trajectory.

Whether someone is interested in getting a pilot license to have flying as a hobby, or because it will help fulfill a lifelong dream, it's never too late. Doing so also provides people with a range of new things they learn about themselves, including:

Learning new things and challenging themselves.

Being dedicated and having the ability to commit to a goal and see it through.

Holding themselves accountable and showing up for themselves.

Learning more about the world, including things like weather and travel.

Setting goals for new places to see.

Building character and meeting others with similar aviation interests.

Being more adaptable and open to new experiences.

"Flying has been a part of my life since I was a teenager and I can't imagine not doing it," said Michael Wolford, co-founder of Untethered Aviation. "I love being able to help people reach their piloting goals and seeing the joy that it brings to their lives, just as it has mine for so many years."

Wolford began flying 50 years ago at the age of 17. At the age of 60, he did something that is unheard of in the sport when he became a wingsuit pilot. His philosophy about flying focuses on mastering the art of it, and helping people build confidence and judgment, and to gain respect and appreciation for aircraft. Along with Smith, Wolford helps people reach their aviation goals, as well as take flights for recreation and sightseeing purposes.

Untethered Aviation offers a comprehensive flight training program in Sedona, Ariz., one of the most beautiful, but also one of the most demanding training environments in the country. The school offers private pilot certification, instrument rating, commercial pilot certification and ground school. In addition to professional flight instruction, the company offers scenic flights, introductory flight lessons, mountain terrain flight instruction, romantic getaway packages, special event flight experiences, and gift certificates, making aviation accessible whether someone is pursuing a career as a pilot or simply looking for an unforgettable experience. To learn more, schedule a flight, or tour one of the company's locations, visit: https://untetheredaviation.com/

About Untethered Aviation

Founded by Michelle Smith and Michael Wolford, Untethered Aviation is dedicated to making aviation more accessible through unforgettable flight experiences and professional pilot training. The company offers pilot training through its flight school in Sedona, Arizona, along with scenic air tours, romantic getaway packages, and special event flights. Untethered Aviation operates in Sedona, Arizona and is committed to bringing unique aviation experiences to aspiring pilots, adventure seekers, and travelers. For more information, visit: https://untetheredaviation.com

Sources:

National Institutes of Health. New experiences enhance learning by resetting key brain circuit. February 2021. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/new-experiences-enhance-learning-resetting-key-brain-circuit

National Institutes of Health. Live long, be well: Science-based tips for healthy aging. September 2022. https://magazine.medlineplus.gov/article/live-long-be-well-science-based-tips-for-healthy-aging

Neurology International. The Influence of Hobby Engagement on Cognitive Function Among Older Adults. November 2025. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12736032/

SOURCE Untethered Aviation