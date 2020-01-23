National Award Honors Indiana Organization Working to Support Families Experiencing Homelessness

The Beyond Housing Award honors people and organizations whose work exemplifies the idea that homelessness is much more than a housing issue. Recipients' work goes "beyond housing" to provide services and support to homeless families while keeping the needs of children at the forefront.

WellSpring is the largest provider of services and the only shelter for families experiencing homelessness in the rural community of Morgan County, Indiana. WellSpring aims to coach families along "7 Dimensions of Wellness," encouraging them to create individualized goals in areas such as physical, emotional, and occupational wellbeing. They also offer families comprehensive educational programming, including an after-school program that has maintained a 100% graduation rate over the past four years.

"While we want our families to become independently housed, that is not the end all be all," says Bob Goodrum, Executive Director of WellSpring. "We desire for them to reach physical, emotional, intellectual, social, spiritual, environmental, and occupational wellness. Our hope is that this episode of homelessness will be their last."

The Institute for Children, Poverty, and Homelessness (ICPH) is a New York City-based policy research organization focused on family and child homelessness in New York City and throughout the United States. Learn more at www.ICPHusa.org.

