National award-winning slam poet and Grammy-nominated recording artist Tarriona "Tank" Ball announces Vulnerable AF

"We are thrilled to be publishing this debut! Tank's unmistakable voice, infectious charm, and—obviously—the emotional vulnerability in her work is a joy to read," said AMP president and publisher Kirsty Melville. "Tank has already won the hearts of independent booksellers with her heartfelt and charismatic video shown at this year's virtual conference for the American Bookseller Association and we are sure readers are going to fall just as hard. We look forward to her being one of the breakout voices on our forthcoming list."

Vulnerable AF is poetry and prose about Tank's first romantic relationship. From first date, to first kiss, to first "you-know-what" this collection confronts the lasting scars first love can leave on you when it ends. Told with great heart, Vulnerable AF will resonate with anyone who has been through romantic hardship, reminding us that we can make it through heartbreak stronger, wiser, and with our sense of humor intact.

Tank is a national award-winning New-Orleans based slam poet. She is a Grammy-nominated recording artist with her band, Tank and the Bangas. She has received praise from, among others, NPR, The New York Times, The New Yorker, and Essence ("radiate[s] confidence in her melodic poetry").

Tank is represented by Katelyn Dougherty of the Paradigm Talent Agency for literary interests. For information regarding Tank and the Bangas, please contact Samantha Tillman, Louis D'Adamio, or Carla Sacks at Sacks & Co., (212) 741-1000.

Andrews McMeel Publishing is a division of Andrews McMeel Universal, a global, independent and integrated media partner to creators of inspirational content, comics, and illustrated humor. It distributes creator content through global syndication; book, calendar, and greeting card publishing; digital consumer experiences; and entertainment licensing. For more information please visit andrewsmcmeel.com.

Vulnerable AF by Tarriona "Tank" Ball

Andrews McMeel Publishing| ISBN: 978-1-5248-6575-7

Price: $14.99 ($19.99 Canada)|Paperback: 5 x 8, 112 pages

On sale: June 8, 2021

Available wherever books and e-books are sold

