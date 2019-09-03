National Awards Program Seeking Rhode Island's Top Youth Volunteers of 2020

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), was created in 1995 to recognize the exemplary volunteer work of middle level and high school students. Since then, Prudential Spirit of Community Awards have been given to more than 130,000 middle and high school students across the country at the local, state and national level.

"We've honored young people from three generations since this program began, and while the world has changed many times over, one thing has stayed the same: Young volunteers are doing remarkable, meaningful work to address the challenges facing their communities," said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "As we enter our 25th year, we remain inspired by these young people and their stories of service, and hope that they'll inspire others to get involved, too."

Rhode Island's top youth volunteers of 2019 were Kierra Giarrusso, 18, of Exeter, who worked with a classmate to develop a weeklong summer educational program that enabled 30 elementary school students to learn basic science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) concepts by conducting fun experiments, and Emily Raimondi, 11, of Cumberland, who collects gifts for kids from low-income families and for homeless pets in an animal shelter, and has raised nearly $10,000 over the past four years for people with spinal cord injuries. Read more about Kierra and Emily at http://spirit.prudential.com/honorees/2019/ri.

How to Apply

To apply for a 2020 Prudential Spirit of Community Award, students and certifiers must complete the following steps:

Students complete the online application by November 5, 2019 .

. Then, students submit the application for certification to their principal or head of a local participating organization.

Certifiers review all applications for their school or organization, then select a Local Honoree to nominate for state-level judging by November 15, 2019 .

Applications can be certified by a middle or high school principal or head of a Girl Scout council, county 4-H organization, American Red Cross chapter, YMCA or a Points of Light Global Network member. (Students can request a paper application by calling 888-651-2951.)

The 2020 Awards Program

On February 4, 2020, the top middle level and high school volunteer from each state and the District of Columbia will be named State Honorees. They will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., with a parent or guardian for four days of recognition events from May 2-5, 2020.

In Washington, a distinguished national selection committee will name 10 of the 102 State Honorees as America's top youth volunteers of the year. These National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations, and $5,000 grants from The Prudential Foundation for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.

Several Distinguished Finalists in each state will receive bronze medallions, and runners-up will receive Certificates of Excellence. Local Honorees selected by schools and participating organizations for state-level judging will be presented with Certificates of Achievement; they will also receive President's Volunteer Service Awards if they have served the minimum number of volunteer hours to qualify (26 hours for age 10 and younger, 50 hours for ages 11-15 and 100 hours for older students).

"When students use their energy, compassion and initiative to improve the lives of others, they not only make a difference – they also set an important example for their peers," said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP. "We're proud to honor middle level and high school students who go above and beyond in their volunteer service."

About The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is the United States' largest youth recognition program based solely on volunteer community service. The awards program also is conducted in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Ireland, India, China and Brazil, where Prudential has significant business operations.

About NASSP

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) is the leading organization of and voice for principals and other school leaders across the United States. NASSP seeks to transform education through school leadership, recognizing that the fulfillment of each student's potential relies on great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student. Reflecting its long-standing commitment to student leadership development, NASSP administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society, and National Student Council. Learn more at www.nassp.org .

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial services leader, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees are committed to helping individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth through a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. In the U.S., Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.news.prudential.com .

