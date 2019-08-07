National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly cash dividend of nineteen cents ($0.19) per share of common stock will be payable on September 13, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to shareholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 105 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. The bank's core geographic footprint consists of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri and Hillcrest Bank in New Mexico, Texas and Utah. It also operates as Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Arizona and Colorado. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

