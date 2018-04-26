National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Record First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

_____________________________ (1) Adjusted for Peoples, Inc. ("Peoples") one-time acquisition-related costs and 4Q 2017 deferred tax asset re-measurement charge. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

"We've had a solid start to 2018," said Tim Laney, Chief Executive Officer. "After adjusting for Peoples acquisition-related expenses, we delivered record earnings, and for the first time in our short history, over 1% return on average tangible assets and double-digit return on average tangible common equity. The Peoples acquisition was completed on January 1st and provided strong growth in our balance sheet and all revenue lines. Organic loans and deposits grew nicely year-over-year as we continue to grow relationships with our clients. Our loan portfolio continues to perform well with just 0.07% of annualized net charge-offs in the first quarter. Contributing to our record earnings was revenue growth of $22 million, or 49% year-over-year, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Peoples, coupled with a continued focus on expense management."

Mr. Laney added, "Our progress is a testament to the dedication and focus of our teammates. Through their efforts, we completed a near perfect conversion of Peoples while continuing to grow and expand our client relationships in the first quarter. This momentum, combined with our strong capital position, allows us to pursue future growth opportunities that we believe will continue to create attractive returns for our shareholders while helping the communities where we do business grow stronger."

Acquisition

On January 1, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Peoples, the bank holding company of Colorado-based Peoples National Bank and Kansas-based Peoples Bank. The Company acquired 20 banking centers located in the highly-attractive and geographically-relevant markets of Colorado Springs in Colorado, Overland Park and Lawrence in Kansas, and Taos and Albuquerque in New Mexico, and added approximately $842 million in total assets, net of FHLB payoffs, $543 million in loans and $730 million in deposits. The merger consideration totaled $146.4 million and consisted of $110.2 million in Company stock and $36.2 million in cash. All operating systems were converted during the first quarter of 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Results

(All comparisons refer to the fourth quarter of 2017, except as noted)

Net Interest Income

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $48.7 million and increased $10.1 million, or 26.2%, driven by a $645.0 million increase in earning assets and a 0.43% widening of the fully taxable equivalent net interest margin to 3.84%. The increase in average earning assets was primarily due to the acquired loans and investments from Peoples. The margin expansion was driven by a 0.41% increase in earning assets yield, while the cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 0.05% to 0.55% due to Peoples' attractive deposit base. Originated loan yields increased 0.20% to 4.32% due to increases in short-term market rates. In addition, accelerated accretion on 310-30 and acquired loans not accounted for under 310-30 ("acquired loans") totaled $1.3 million, contributing 0.10% to the fully taxable equivalent net interest margin this quarter.

Loans

Total loans ended the quarter at $3.7 billion, increasing $523.4 million primarily driven by the Peoples acquisition. Originated loans grew 2.2% annualized as strong growth in commercial loans of 13.2% annualized was mostly offset by expected payoffs of non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans. Commercial loan originations totaled $162.7 million for the quarter, increasing 27.4% over the first quarter of the prior year. Acquired loans grew $515.4 million, entirely due to the acquisition of Peoples.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

Originated and acquired loans totaled $3.6 billion, increasing $531.7 million and represented 97.0% of total loans at March 31, 2018. Minimal provision for loan losses was recorded during the first quarter due to strong credit trends and low net charge-offs of 0.07%, annualized. Non-performing originated and acquired loans (comprised of non-accrual loans and non-accrual TDRs) were 0.66% of total originated and acquired loans, compared to 0.69% at December 31, 2017. The originated and acquired allowance for loan losses was 0.85% compared to 1.02% at the prior quarter end, and decreased as the acquired loans from the Peoples acquisition were recorded at fair value.

Acquired problem loans accounted for under 310-30 totaled $112.3 million at March 31, 2018 and decreased $8.3 million during the first quarter, an annualized decrease of 28.0%. The life-to-date economic benefit of the accretable yield transfers net of impairments on 310-30 loans totals $226.8 million.

Deposits

Total deposits averaged $4.6 billion and increased $614.3 million entirely due to the Peoples acquisition. Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) increased $575.0 million. Excluding Peoples, average transaction deposits decreased $85.5 million, or 3.0%, due to lower average demand deposits of $74.5 million, or 8.0%, and a decrease in average interest bearing savings and money market deposits of $11.0 million, or 0.6%, as our clients had built larger cash balances during the prior quarter followed by the seasonal decrease in the first quarter. Excluding Peoples, total transaction deposits at March 31, 2018 grew $33.9 million, or 1.2%, over year-end. The cost of deposits was 0.41%, decreasing 0.03% from the prior quarter, benefitting from Peoples' low-cost deposits.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $17.8 million, increasing $9.0 million primarily due to the Peoples acquisition. The addition of Peoples clients drove a $1.0 million, or 12.0%, increase in service charges, bank card interchange fees and other fees. Mortgage banking income increased $7.5 million primarily due to sales of $219 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans sold in the secondary market.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $55.3 million and increased $21.3 million from the prior quarter driven by the Peoples acquisition. Included in the quarter was $7.6 million of one-time acquisition costs, with $1.1 million included in salaries and benefits, $0.8 million included in occupancy and equipment, $2.0 million included in professional fees and $3.7 million included in other non-interest expenses. Gain on sale of OREO and problem asset workout expense totaled a net expense of $0.9 million, a change of $2.2 million due to higher OREO gains in the prior quarter.

Income tax expense totaled $1.7 million, representing an effective tax rate of 16.7%, and decreased $16.9 million due to a deferred tax asset re-measurement charge in the prior quarter and a decrease in statutory rates. The lower tax rate compared to the statutory rate reflects the continued success of our tax strategies and tax exempt income in relation to the pre-tax income.

Capital

Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency "well capitalized" thresholds. Shareholders' equity totaled $645.9 million at March 31, 2018 and increased $113.5 million from the prior quarter end. The increase in shareholders' equity was due to higher retained earnings and the issuance of stock for the Peoples acquisition and was partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was driven by the fair market value fluctuations of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio.

Common book value per share was $21.19 at March 31, 2018 and increased $1.38. The tangible common book value per share was $17.27 at March 31, 2018 and decreased $0.67 due to a $0.24 change in accumulated other comprehensive loss and a $65.5 million increase in intangible assets from the Peoples acquisition. The leverage ratio at March 31, 2018 for the consolidated company and NBH Bank was 9.59% and 8.83%, respectively.

A common convention in the industry is to add the value of the accretable yield to the tangible book value per share. The value of the March 31, 2018 accretable yield balance on the 310-30 loans of $45.2 million would add $1.11 after-tax to the tangible book value per share. A more conservative methodology that management uses values the excess yield above a 4.0% yield and then considers the timing of the excess accreted interest income recognition discounted at 5.0%. This would add $0.83 after-tax to our tangible book value per share as of March 31, 2018, resulting in a tangible common book value per share of $18.10.

Year-Over-Year Review

(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2017, except as noted)

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $48.7 million and increased $12.7 million, or 35.3%. Average earning assets increased $892.1 million as average originated loans increased $361.3 million, or 13.9%, and average acquired loans increased $496.2 million due to Peoples acquired loans. These increases were partially offset by the paydowns of higher-yielding 310-30 loans. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 0.40% to 3.84% as the yield on earning assets increased 0.43%, led by a 0.44% increase in the originated portfolio yields due to short-term rate increases, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits of 0.02%.

Loan balances at March 31, 2018 totaled $3.7 billion and increased $748.7 million, or 25.3%, while originated and acquired loans outstanding totaled $3.6 billion and increased $776.4 million, or 27.6%, driven by Peoples acquired loans and an increase in originated loans of $294.3 million, or 11.0%. New loan originations between the two periods totaled $890.9 million, led by commercial loan originations of $640.3 million. The 310-30 loan portfolio declined $27.8 million, or 19.8%.

Total deposits averaged $4.6 billion, increasing $732.1 million. Adjusting for the Peoples deposits added this quarter and the banking center divestitures in the second quarter of 2017, average total deposits grew $113.4 million, or 3.0%, while average transaction deposits increased $134.6 million, or 5.0%. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits improved to 75.6% from 70.1% in the prior year. Additionally, the cost of deposits was 0.41%, increasing 0.02% compared to the first quarter of the prior year due to slightly higher cost of savings, money market and time deposits.

Provision for loan loss expense on originated and acquired loans was $0.0 million, compared to $1.8 million last year. Annualized net charge-offs on originated and acquired loans totaled 0.07%, compared to 0.02%. Non-performing originated and acquired loans decreased to 0.66% of total originated and acquired loans, compared to 1.20% at March 31, 2017, primarily due to the resolution of non-accrual energy loans. The originated and acquired allowance for loan losses totaled 0.85% of total originated and acquired loans compared to 1.09% in the first quarter of 2017, and decreased as the acquired loans from the Peoples acquisition were recorded at fair value.

Non-interest income totaled $17.8 million, representing an increase of $9.1 million primarily due to the Peoples acquisition. Service charges, bank card interchange fees and other fees grew $1.5 million due to organic growth and the addition of Peoples' client base. Mortgage banking income increased $7.5 million primarily due to increased volume from the acquisition of Peoples. OREO related income increased $0.2 million compared to the prior year.

Non-interest expense totaled $55.3 million the first quarter of 2018, representing an increase of $20.7 million driven by the Peoples acquisition. Included in the quarter was $7.6 million of one-time acquisition costs.

Income tax expense totaled $1.7 million and increased $2.9 million. Income tax expense included a large $2.8 million tax benefit from stock compensation activity in the first quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate of 16.7%, compares to an adjusted effective tax rate of 22.9% in the first quarter of 2017.

Conference Call

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including "tangible assets," "return on average tangible assets," "return on average tangible assets before provision for loan losses and taxes," "return on average tangible common equity," "tangible common book value," "tangible common book value per share," "tangible common equity," "tangible common equity to tangible assets," "adjusted non-interest expense to average assets," "adjusted net income," "adjusted income per share," "adjusted return on average tangible assets," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity," and "fully taxable equivalent" metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to shareholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 104 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint with additional offices in Arizona, Nevada and Utah. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado and Hillcrest Bank in Texas and New Mexico. It also operates as Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Utah. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "would," "should," "could," "may," "predict," "seek," "potential," "will," "estimate," "target," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" or similar expressions that relate to the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, and the following factors: ability to execute our business strategy; business and economic conditions; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company's business; effects of any changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; changes imposed by regulatory agencies to increase capital standards; effects of inflation, as well as, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate values; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; the Company's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, integrate and realize operating efficiencies from, acquisitions or consolidations; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from enhancements or updates to its core operating systems from time to time without significant change in client service or risk to the Company's control environment; the Company's dependence on information technology and telecommunications systems of third party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions or breaches of security; the Company's ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; changes in sources and uses of funds; increased competition in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; the share price of the Company's stock; the Company's ability to realize deferred tax assets or the need for a valuation allowance; continued consolidation in the financial services industry; ability to maintain or increase market share and control expenses; costs and effects of changes in laws and regulations and of other legal and regulatory developments; technological changes; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services; the Company's continued ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel; ability to implement and/or improve operational management and other internal risk controls and processes and reporting system and procedures; regulatory limitations on dividends from the Company's bank subsidiary; changes in estimates of future loan reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; widespread natural and other disasters, dislocations, political instability, acts of war or terrorist activities, cyberattacks or international hostilities; impact of reputational risk; and success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION FINANCIAL SUMMARY Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017 Total interest and dividend income $ 52,791

$ 41,889

$ 38,740 Total interest expense

5,144



4,976



4,018 Net interest income

47,647



36,913



34,722 Taxable equivalent adjustment

1,063



1,676



1,269 Net interest income FTE(1)

48,710



38,589



35,991 Provision for loan losses

41



3,272



1,795 Net interest income after provision for loan losses FTE(1)

48,669



35,317



34,196 Non-interest income:















Service charges

4,510



4,058



3,326 Bank card fees

3,362



3,012



2,804 Mortgage banking income

7,971



438



454 Other non-interest income

1,602



1,387



1,884 OREO related income

390



(12)



228 Total non-interest income

17,835



8,883



8,696 Non-interest expense:















Salaries and benefits

30,672



20,526



20,390 Occupancy and equipment

7,955



5,107



5,437 Professional fees

2,819



890



416 Other non-interest expense

12,324



7,564



6,232 Problem asset workout

781



606



872 Gain on sale of OREO, net

78



(1,897)



(112) Intangible asset amortization

653



1,232



1,370 Total non-interest expense

55,282



34,028



34,605

















Income before income taxes FTE(1)

11,222



10,172



8,287 Taxable equivalent adjustment

1,063



1,676



1,269 Income before income taxes

10,159



8,496



7,018 Income tax expense (benefit)

1,695



18,615



(1,240) Net income (loss) $ 8,464

$ (10,119)

$ 8,258 Income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.28

$ (0.37)

$ 0.31 Income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.27

$ (0.37)

$ 0.30

_______________________________ (1) Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21%, 35% and 35% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents $ 286,870

$ 257,364

$ 218,430 Investment securities available-for-sale

917,865



855,345



921,881 Investment securities held-to-maturity

283,369



258,730



313,446 Non-marketable securities

14,088



15,030



13,065 Loans

3,702,334



3,178,947



2,953,655 Allowance for loan losses

(30,686)



(31,264)



(30,850) Loans, net

3,671,648



3,147,683



2,922,805 Loans held for sale

51,050



4,629



3,547 Other real estate owned

11,875



10,491



15,552 Premises and equipment, net

112,038



93,708



94,485 Goodwill

114,909



59,630



59,630 Intangible assets, net

15,561



1,607



5,580 Other assets

178,310



139,248



159,874 Total assets $ 5,657,583

$ 4,843,465

$ 4,728,295 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities:















Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,083,245

$ 902,439

$ 876,933 Interest bearing demand deposits

698,796



474,607



428,174 Savings and money market

1,779,817



1,484,463



1,477,842 Total transaction deposits

3,561,858



2,861,509



2,782,949 Time deposits

1,147,452



1,118,050



1,184,994 Total deposits

4,709,310



3,979,559



3,967,943 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

141,187



130,463



91,697 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

77,335



129,115



76,780 Other liabilities

83,888



71,921



54,257 Total liabilities

5,011,720



4,311,058



4,190,677 Shareholders' equity:















Common stock

515



515



514 Additional paid in capital

1,012,268



970,668



971,742 Retained earnings

68,008



60,795



61,812 Treasury stock

(420,040)



(493,329)



(494,594) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(14,888)



(6,242)



(1,856) Total shareholders' equity

645,863



532,407



537,618 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,657,583

$ 4,843,465

$ 4,728,295 SHARE DATA















Average basic shares outstanding

30,493,689



27,007,799



26,801,773 Average diluted shares outstanding

31,143,528



27,007,799



27,680,029 Ending shares outstanding

30,479,969



26,875,585



26,715,532 Common book value per share $ 21.19

$ 19.81

$ 20.12 Tangible common book value per share(1) $ 17.27

$ 17.94

$ 18.05 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income(1) $ 17.76

$ 18.17

$ 18.12 CAPITAL RATIOS















Average equity to average assets

11.44%



11.41%



11.68% Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

9.51%



10.06%



10.32% Leverage ratio

9.59%



9.83%



10.22% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.43%



12.94%



13.52% Total risk-based capital ratio

13.17%



13.82%



14.43%

_______________________________ (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION Loan Portfolio (Dollars in thousands)

Period End Loan Balances by Type















March 31, 2018







March 31, 2018









vs. December 31, 2017





vs. March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

% Change

March 31, 2017

% Change Originated:























Commercial:























Commercial and industrial $ 1,422,517

$ 1,375,028

3.5%

$ 1,148,541

23.9% Owner-occupied commercial real estate

274,182



264,357

3.7%



221,353

23.9% Agriculture

154,922



135,397

14.4%



123,804

25.1% Energy

40,213



57,460

(30.0)%



89,491

(55.1)% Total commercial

1,891,834



1,832,242

3.3%



1,583,189

19.5% Commercial real estate non-owner occupied

424,125



464,121

(8.6)%



425,566

(0.3)% Residential real estate

630,576



633,578

(0.5)%



641,462

(1.7)% Consumer

23,082



23,398

(1.4)%



25,142

(8.2)% Total originated

2,969,617



2,953,339

0.6%



2,675,359

11.0%

























Acquired:























Commercial:























Commercial and industrial

72,571



994

7200.9%



2,149

3277.0% Owner-occupied commercial real estate

110,065



8,396

1210.9%



14,981

634.7% Agriculture

6,727



3,498

92.3%



4,344

54.9% Total commercial

189,363



12,888

1369.3%



21,474

781.8% Commercial real estate non-owner occupied

211,313



21,020

905.3%



25,585

725.9% Residential real estate

216,579



69,900

209.8%



89,521

141.9% Consumer

3,153



1,177

167.9%



1,652

90.9% Total acquired

620,408



104,985

490.9%



138,232

348.8%

























ASC 310-30 loans

112,309



120,623

(6.9)%



140,064

(19.8)% Total loans $ 3,702,334

$ 3,178,947

16.5%

$ 2,953,655

25.3%

Originations(1)



First quarter

Fourth quarter

Third quarter

Second quarter

First quarter

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Commercial:



























Commercial and industrial $ 123,984

$ 167,699

$ 73,917

$ 159,340

$ 114,414 Owner occupied commercial real estate

23,576



8,937



32,787



6,899



16,988 Agriculture

25,873



14,050



3,335



16,696



(3,644) Energy

(10,778)



(8,121)



(6,993)



9,120



(81) Total commercial

162,655



182,565



103,046



192,055



127,677 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied

20,694



21,323



46,654



47,312



36,962 Residential real estate

21,698



25,995



28,471



26,979



29,616 Consumer

3,238



1,815



3,122



3,233



2,378 Total $ 208,285

$ 231,698

$ 181,293

$ 269,579

$ 196,633

_______________________________ (1) Originations are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net fundings under revolving lines of credit were $59,236, $65,686, $(12,804), $68,305 and $33,397 as of the first quarter 2018, fourth quarter 2017, third quarter 2017, second quarter 2017 and first quarter 2017, respectively.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION Summary of Net Interest Margin (Dollars in thousands)



For the three months ended

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Average







Average

Average







Average

Average







Average

balance

Interest

rate

balance

Interest

rate

balance

Interest

rate Interest earning assets:



















































Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 2,954,865

$ 31,454



4.32%

$ 2,905,810

$ 30,205



4.12%

$ 2,593,554

$ 24,842



3.88% Acquired loans

639,552



8,930



5.66%



109,420



1,698



6.16%



143,343



2,174



6.15% ASC 310-30 loans

115,432



5,393



18.69%



122,175



4,787



15.67%



142,200



5,871



16.51% Loans held for sale

54,358



566



4.22%



6,935



117



6.69%



10,081



145



5.83% Investment securities available-for-sale

935,359



4,775



2.04%



817,024



3,885



1.90%



930,651



4,361



1.87% Investment securities held-to-maturity

256,646



1,751



2.73%



268,353



1,848



2.75%



324,411



2,252



2.78% Other securities

16,072



244



6.07%



15,075



220



5.84%



13,383



167



4.99% Interest earning deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell

168,318



741



1.79%



250,859



805



1.27%



90,864



197



0.88% Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $ 5,140,602

$ 53,854



4.25%

$ 4,495,651

$ 43,565



3.84%

$ 4,248,487

$ 40,009



3.82% Cash and due from banks $ 99,798













$ 70,804













$ 67,102











Other assets

406,903















309,604















321,128











Allowance for loan losses

(31,619)















(30,321)















(29,847)











Total assets $ 5,615,684













$ 4,845,738













$ 4,606,870











Interest bearing liabilities:



















































Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,408,387

$ 1,844



0.31%

$ 1,957,306

$ 1,709



0.35%

$ 1,896,259

$ 1,366



0.29% Time deposits

1,167,302



2,790



0.97%



1,128,069



2,704



0.95%



1,179,821



2,421



0.83% Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

132,339



50



0.15%



98,218



45



0.18%



78,326



33



0.17% Federal Home Loan Bank advances

115,683



460



1.61%



129,115



518



1.59%



48,463



198



1.66% Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,823,711

$ 5,144



0.55%

$ 3,312,708

$ 4,976



0.60%

$ 3,202,869

$ 4,018



0.51% Demand deposits $ 1,057,622













$ 933,657













$ 825,146











Other liabilities

92,076















46,563















40,936











Total liabilities

4,973,409















4,292,928















4,068,951











Shareholders' equity

642,275















552,810















537,919











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,615,684













$ 4,845,738













$ 4,606,870











Net interest income FTE(2)





$ 48,710













$ 38,589













$ 35,991





Interest rate spread FTE(2)













3.70%















3.24%















3.31% Net interest earning assets $ 1,316,891













$ 1,182,943













$ 1,045,618











Net interest margin FTE(2)













3.84%















3.41%















3.44% Average transaction deposits

3,466,009















2,890,963















2,721,405











Average total deposits

4,633,311















4,019,032















3,901,226











Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities

134.44%















135.71%















132.65%













_______________________________ (1) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan. (2) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%, 35% and 35% for the three month ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,063, $1,676 and $1,269 for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION Allowance for Loan Losses and Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands)

Allowance for Loan Losses Analysis



As of and for the three months ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

ASC

Originated







ASC

Originated







ASC

Originated







310-30

and acquired







310-30

and acquired







310-30

and acquired







loans

loans

Total

loans

loans

Total

loans

loans

Total Beginning allowance for loan losses $ 71

$ 31,193

$ 31,264

$ —

$ 30,047

$ 30,047

$ 225

$ 28,949

$ 29,174 Charge-offs

—



(716)



(716)



—



(2,139)



(2,139)



—



(210)



(210) Recoveries

—



97



97



—



84



84



—



91



91 Provision (recoupment)

41



—



41



71



3,201



3,272



(5)



1,800



1,795 Ending ALL $ 112

$ 30,574

$ 30,686

$ 71

$ 31,193

$ 31,264

$ 220

$ 30,630

$ 30,850 Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period, respectively

0.00%



0.07%



0.07%



0.00%



0.27%



0.26%



0.00%



0.02%



0.02% Ratio of ALL to total loans outstanding at period end, respectively

0.10%



0.85%



0.83%



0.06%



1.02%



0.98%



0.16%



1.09%



1.04% Ratio of ALL to total non-performing loans at period end, respectively(1)

0.00%



129.17%



129.65%



0.00%



148.54%



148.88%



0.00%



90.85%



91.50% Total loans $ 112,309

$ 3,590,025

$ 3,702,334

$ 120,623

$ 3,058,324

$ 3,178,947

$ 140,064

$ 2,813,591

$ 2,953,655 Average total loans during the period $ 115,432

$ 3,594,417

$ 3,709,849

$ 122,175

$ 3,015,230

$ 3,137,405

$ 142,200

$ 2,736,897

$ 2,879,097 Total non-performing loans(1) $ —

$ 23,669

$ 23,669

$ —

$ 21,000

$ 21,000

$ —

$ 33,716

$ 33,716

_______________________________ (1) Loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 may be considered performing, regardless of past due status, if the timing and expected cash flows on these loans can be reasonably estimated and if collection of the new carrying value is expected.

Originated and Acquired Loans



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 6,029

$ 3,681

$ 3,122 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest

1,767



150



105 Non-accrual loans

23,669



21,000



33,716 Total past due and non-accrual loans $ 31,465

$ 24,831

$ 36,943 Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total originated and acquired loans

0.71%



0.69%



1.20% Total non-accrual loans to total originated and acquired loans

0.66%



0.69%



1.20%

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands)

Asset Quality Data



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Non-performing loans $ 23,669

$ 21,000

$ 33,716 OREO

11,875



10,491



15,552 Total non-performing assets $ 35,544

$ 31,491

$ 49,268 Accruing restructured loans $ 8,678

$ 8,461

$ 5,589 Total non-performing loans to total loans

0.64%



0.66%



1.14% Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO

0.96%



0.99%



1.66%

Changes in Accretable Yield



For the three months ended

Life-to-date

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018 Accretable yield at beginning of period $ 46,568

$ 51,548

$ 60,476

$ — Additions through acquisitions

—



—



—



214,996 Reclassification from non-accretable difference to accretable yield

5,409



1,702



5,385



287,455 Reclassification to non-accretable difference from accretable yield

(1,391)



(1,895)



(399)



(36,959) Accretion

(5,393)



(4,787)



(5,871)



(420,299) Accretable yield at end of period $ 45,193

$ 46,568

$ 59,591

$ 45,193

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION Key Ratios



As of and for the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017 Key Ratios (1)









Return on average assets 0.61%

(0.83)%

0.73% Return on average tangible assets(2) 0.66%

(0.78)%

0.81% Return on average tangible assets, adjusted(2) 1.11%

0.88%

0.81% Return on average equity 5.34%

(7.26)%

6.23% Return on average tangible common equity(2) 6.95%

(7.41)%

7.66% Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(2) 11.63%

8.41%

7.66% Loans to deposits ratio (end of period) 79.70%

80.00%

74.53% Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period) 23.00%

22.68%

22.10% Net interest margin(4) 3.76%

3.26%

3.31% Net interest margin FTE(2)(4) 3.84%

3.41%

3.44% Interest rate spread FTE(5) 3.70%

3.24%

3.31% Yield on earning assets(3) 4.16%

3.70%

3.70% Yield on earning assets FTE(2)(3) 4.25%

3.84%

3.82% Cost of interest bearing liabilities(3) 0.55%

0.60%

0.51% Cost of deposits 0.41%

0.44%

0.39% Non-interest income to total revenue FTE 26.80%

18.71%

19.46% Non-interest expense to average assets 3.99%

2.79%

3.05% Non-interest expense to average assets, adjusted(2) 3.44%

2.58%

3.05% Efficiency ratio FTE(2)(6) 82.09%

69.08%

74.37% Efficiency ratio FTE, adjusted for acquisition-related costs(2)(6) 70.68%

64.87%

74.37%











Asset Quality Data (7)(8)(9)









Non-performing loans to total loans 0.64%

0.66%

1.14% Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.96%

0.99%

1.66% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.83%

0.98%

1.04% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 129.65%

148.88%

91.50% Net charge-offs to average loans(1) 0.07%

0.26%

0.02%

______________________________ (1) Ratios are annualized. (2) Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below. (3) Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities are excluded from interest earning assets. Interest bearing liabilities include liabilities that must be paid interest. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities. (6) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense, less intangible asset amortization, as a percentage of net interest income on a FTE basis plus non-interest income. (7) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and restructured loans on non-accrual, but exclude any loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 in which the pool is still performing. These ratios may, therefore, not be comparable to similar ratios of our peers. (8) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets. (9) Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Tangible Common Book Value Ratios



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Total shareholders' equity $ 645,863

$ 532,407

$ 537,618 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net

(126,340)



(61,237)



(65,210) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill

6,878



10,873



9,710 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 526,401

$ 482,043

$ 482,118

















Total assets $ 5,657,583

$ 4,843,465

$ 4,728,295 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net

(126,340)



(61,237)



(65,210) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill

6,878



10,873



9,710 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,538,121

$ 4,793,101

$ 4,672,795

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations:















Total shareholders' equity to total assets

11.42%



10.99%



11.37% Less: impact of goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net

(1.91)%



(0.93)%



(1.05)% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.51%



10.06%



10.32%

















Tangible common book value per share calculations:















Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 526,401

$ 482,043

$ 482,118 Divided by: ending shares outstanding

30,479,969



26,875,585



26,715,532 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 17.27

$ 17.94

$ 18.05

















Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss calculations:















Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 526,401

$ 482,043

$ 482,118 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

14,888



6,242



1,856 Tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (non-GAAP)

541,289



488,285



483,974 Divided by: ending shares outstanding

30,479,969



26,875,585



26,715,532 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 17.76

$ 18.17

$ 18.12

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity



As of and for the three months ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Net income (loss) $ 8,464

$ (10,119)

$ 8,258 Add: impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax

496



752



836 Net income adjusted for impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax $ 8,960

$ (9,367)

$ 9,094

















Average assets $ 5,615,684

$ 4,845,738

$ 4,606,870 Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible asset, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill

(119,158)



(50,945)



(56,180) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,496,526

$ 4,794,793

$ 4,550,690

















Average shareholders' equity $ 642,275

$ 552,810

$ 537,919 Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill

(119,158)



(50,945)



(56,180) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 523,117

$ 501,865

$ 481,739

















Return on average assets

0.61%



(0.83)%



0.73% Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

0.66%



(0.78)%



0.81% Return on average equity

5.34%



(7.26)%



6.23% Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

6.95%



(7.41)%



7.66%

Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin



As of and for the three months ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Interest income $ 52,791

$ 41,889

$ 38,740 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment

1,063



1,676



1,269 Interest income FTE (non-GAAP) $ 53,854

$ 43,565

$ 40,009

















Net interest income $ 47,647

$ 36,913

$ 34,722 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment

1,063



1,676



1,269 Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP) $ 48,710

$ 38,589

$ 35,991

















Average earning assets $ 5,140,602

$ 4,495,651

$ 4,248,487 Yield on earning assets

4.16%



3.70%



3.70% Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP)

4.25%



3.84%



3.82% Net interest margin

3.76%



3.26%



3.31% Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP)

3.84%



3.41%



3.44%

Adjusted Financial Results



As of and for the

As of and for the

three months ended

three months ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Adjustments to net income (loss):









Net income (loss) $ 8,464

$ (10,119) Adjustments (non-GAAP)(1)

6,046



20,002 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 14,510

$ 9,883











Adjustments to income (loss) per share:









Income (loss) per share $ 0.27

$ (0.37) Adjustments (non-GAAP)(1)

0.20



0.73 Adjusted income per share - diluted (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.47

$ 0.36











Adjustments to return on average tangible assets:









Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 14,510

$ 9,883 Add: impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax

496



752 Net income adjusted for impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax(1)

15,006



10,635 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

5,496,526



4,794,793 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.11%



0.88%











Adjustments to return on average tangible common equity:









Net income adjusted for impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax(1)

15,006



10,635 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

523,117



501,865 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

11.63%



8.41%











Adjustments to non-interest expense:









Non-interest expense

55,282



34,028 Adjustments (non-GAAP)(1)

7,598



2,492 Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

47,684



31,536 Non-interest expense to average assets, adjusted (non-GAAP)

3.44%



2.58%











(1) Refer to table below for adjustments





















Adjustments:









Non-interest expense adjustments:









Acquisition-related $ 7,598

$ 2,001 Bonus accrual

—



491 Total pre-tax adjustments (non-GAAP)

7,598



2,492 Collective tax expense impact

(1,552)



(947) Deferred tax asset re-measurement

—



18,457 Adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 6,046

$ 20,002

