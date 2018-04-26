National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Record First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) reported:
|
For the quarter
|
For the quarter - Adjusted(1)
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Net income (loss) ($000's)
|
$
|
8,464
|
$
|
(10,119)
|
$
|
8,258
|
$
|
14,510
|
$
|
9,883
|
$
|
8,258
|
Income (loss) per share - diluted
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.30
|
Return on average tangible assets
|
0.66%
|
(0.78)%
|
0.81%
|
1.11%
|
0.88%
|
0.81%
|
Return on average tangible common equity
|
6.95%
|
(7.41)%
|
7.66%
|
11.63%
|
8.41%
|
7.66%
|
_____________________________
|
(1)
|
Adjusted for Peoples, Inc. ("Peoples") one-time acquisition-related costs and 4Q 2017 deferred tax asset re-measurement charge. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
"We've had a solid start to 2018," said Tim Laney, Chief Executive Officer. "After adjusting for Peoples acquisition-related expenses, we delivered record earnings, and for the first time in our short history, over 1% return on average tangible assets and double-digit return on average tangible common equity. The Peoples acquisition was completed on January 1st and provided strong growth in our balance sheet and all revenue lines. Organic loans and deposits grew nicely year-over-year as we continue to grow relationships with our clients. Our loan portfolio continues to perform well with just 0.07% of annualized net charge-offs in the first quarter. Contributing to our record earnings was revenue growth of $22 million, or 49% year-over-year, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Peoples, coupled with a continued focus on expense management."
Mr. Laney added, "Our progress is a testament to the dedication and focus of our teammates. Through their efforts, we completed a near perfect conversion of Peoples while continuing to grow and expand our client relationships in the first quarter. This momentum, combined with our strong capital position, allows us to pursue future growth opportunities that we believe will continue to create attractive returns for our shareholders while helping the communities where we do business grow stronger."
Acquisition
On January 1, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Peoples, the bank holding company of Colorado-based Peoples National Bank and Kansas-based Peoples Bank. The Company acquired 20 banking centers located in the highly-attractive and geographically-relevant markets of Colorado Springs in Colorado, Overland Park and Lawrence in Kansas, and Taos and Albuquerque in New Mexico, and added approximately $842 million in total assets, net of FHLB payoffs, $543 million in loans and $730 million in deposits. The merger consideration totaled $146.4 million and consisted of $110.2 million in Company stock and $36.2 million in cash. All operating systems were converted during the first quarter of 2018.
First Quarter 2018 Results
(All comparisons refer to the fourth quarter of 2017, except as noted)
Net Interest Income
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $48.7 million and increased $10.1 million, or 26.2%, driven by a $645.0 million increase in earning assets and a 0.43% widening of the fully taxable equivalent net interest margin to 3.84%. The increase in average earning assets was primarily due to the acquired loans and investments from Peoples. The margin expansion was driven by a 0.41% increase in earning assets yield, while the cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 0.05% to 0.55% due to Peoples' attractive deposit base. Originated loan yields increased 0.20% to 4.32% due to increases in short-term market rates. In addition, accelerated accretion on 310-30 and acquired loans not accounted for under 310-30 ("acquired loans") totaled $1.3 million, contributing 0.10% to the fully taxable equivalent net interest margin this quarter.
Loans
Total loans ended the quarter at $3.7 billion, increasing $523.4 million primarily driven by the Peoples acquisition. Originated loans grew 2.2% annualized as strong growth in commercial loans of 13.2% annualized was mostly offset by expected payoffs of non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans. Commercial loan originations totaled $162.7 million for the quarter, increasing 27.4% over the first quarter of the prior year. Acquired loans grew $515.4 million, entirely due to the acquisition of Peoples.
Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses
Originated and acquired loans totaled $3.6 billion, increasing $531.7 million and represented 97.0% of total loans at March 31, 2018. Minimal provision for loan losses was recorded during the first quarter due to strong credit trends and low net charge-offs of 0.07%, annualized. Non-performing originated and acquired loans (comprised of non-accrual loans and non-accrual TDRs) were 0.66% of total originated and acquired loans, compared to 0.69% at December 31, 2017. The originated and acquired allowance for loan losses was 0.85% compared to 1.02% at the prior quarter end, and decreased as the acquired loans from the Peoples acquisition were recorded at fair value.
Acquired problem loans accounted for under 310-30 totaled $112.3 million at March 31, 2018 and decreased $8.3 million during the first quarter, an annualized decrease of 28.0%. The life-to-date economic benefit of the accretable yield transfers net of impairments on 310-30 loans totals $226.8 million.
Deposits
Total deposits averaged $4.6 billion and increased $614.3 million entirely due to the Peoples acquisition. Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) increased $575.0 million. Excluding Peoples, average transaction deposits decreased $85.5 million, or 3.0%, due to lower average demand deposits of $74.5 million, or 8.0%, and a decrease in average interest bearing savings and money market deposits of $11.0 million, or 0.6%, as our clients had built larger cash balances during the prior quarter followed by the seasonal decrease in the first quarter. Excluding Peoples, total transaction deposits at March 31, 2018 grew $33.9 million, or 1.2%, over year-end. The cost of deposits was 0.41%, decreasing 0.03% from the prior quarter, benefitting from Peoples' low-cost deposits.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $17.8 million, increasing $9.0 million primarily due to the Peoples acquisition. The addition of Peoples clients drove a $1.0 million, or 12.0%, increase in service charges, bank card interchange fees and other fees. Mortgage banking income increased $7.5 million primarily due to sales of $219 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans sold in the secondary market.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $55.3 million and increased $21.3 million from the prior quarter driven by the Peoples acquisition. Included in the quarter was $7.6 million of one-time acquisition costs, with $1.1 million included in salaries and benefits, $0.8 million included in occupancy and equipment, $2.0 million included in professional fees and $3.7 million included in other non-interest expenses. Gain on sale of OREO and problem asset workout expense totaled a net expense of $0.9 million, a change of $2.2 million due to higher OREO gains in the prior quarter.
Income tax expense totaled $1.7 million, representing an effective tax rate of 16.7%, and decreased $16.9 million due to a deferred tax asset re-measurement charge in the prior quarter and a decrease in statutory rates. The lower tax rate compared to the statutory rate reflects the continued success of our tax strategies and tax exempt income in relation to the pre-tax income.
Capital
Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency "well capitalized" thresholds. Shareholders' equity totaled $645.9 million at March 31, 2018 and increased $113.5 million from the prior quarter end. The increase in shareholders' equity was due to higher retained earnings and the issuance of stock for the Peoples acquisition and was partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was driven by the fair market value fluctuations of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio.
Common book value per share was $21.19 at March 31, 2018 and increased $1.38. The tangible common book value per share was $17.27 at March 31, 2018 and decreased $0.67 due to a $0.24 change in accumulated other comprehensive loss and a $65.5 million increase in intangible assets from the Peoples acquisition. The leverage ratio at March 31, 2018 for the consolidated company and NBH Bank was 9.59% and 8.83%, respectively.
A common convention in the industry is to add the value of the accretable yield to the tangible book value per share. The value of the March 31, 2018 accretable yield balance on the 310-30 loans of $45.2 million would add $1.11 after-tax to the tangible book value per share. A more conservative methodology that management uses values the excess yield above a 4.0% yield and then considers the timing of the excess accreted interest income recognition discounted at 5.0%. This would add $0.83 after-tax to our tangible book value per share as of March 31, 2018, resulting in a tangible common book value per share of $18.10.
Year-Over-Year Review
(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2017, except as noted)
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $48.7 million and increased $12.7 million, or 35.3%. Average earning assets increased $892.1 million as average originated loans increased $361.3 million, or 13.9%, and average acquired loans increased $496.2 million due to Peoples acquired loans. These increases were partially offset by the paydowns of higher-yielding 310-30 loans. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 0.40% to 3.84% as the yield on earning assets increased 0.43%, led by a 0.44% increase in the originated portfolio yields due to short-term rate increases, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits of 0.02%.
Loan balances at March 31, 2018 totaled $3.7 billion and increased $748.7 million, or 25.3%, while originated and acquired loans outstanding totaled $3.6 billion and increased $776.4 million, or 27.6%, driven by Peoples acquired loans and an increase in originated loans of $294.3 million, or 11.0%. New loan originations between the two periods totaled $890.9 million, led by commercial loan originations of $640.3 million. The 310-30 loan portfolio declined $27.8 million, or 19.8%.
Total deposits averaged $4.6 billion, increasing $732.1 million. Adjusting for the Peoples deposits added this quarter and the banking center divestitures in the second quarter of 2017, average total deposits grew $113.4 million, or 3.0%, while average transaction deposits increased $134.6 million, or 5.0%. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits improved to 75.6% from 70.1% in the prior year. Additionally, the cost of deposits was 0.41%, increasing 0.02% compared to the first quarter of the prior year due to slightly higher cost of savings, money market and time deposits.
Provision for loan loss expense on originated and acquired loans was $0.0 million, compared to $1.8 million last year. Annualized net charge-offs on originated and acquired loans totaled 0.07%, compared to 0.02%. Non-performing originated and acquired loans decreased to 0.66% of total originated and acquired loans, compared to 1.20% at March 31, 2017, primarily due to the resolution of non-accrual energy loans. The originated and acquired allowance for loan losses totaled 0.85% of total originated and acquired loans compared to 1.09% in the first quarter of 2017, and decreased as the acquired loans from the Peoples acquisition were recorded at fair value.
Non-interest income totaled $17.8 million, representing an increase of $9.1 million primarily due to the Peoples acquisition. Service charges, bank card interchange fees and other fees grew $1.5 million due to organic growth and the addition of Peoples' client base. Mortgage banking income increased $7.5 million primarily due to increased volume from the acquisition of Peoples. OREO related income increased $0.2 million compared to the prior year.
Non-interest expense totaled $55.3 million the first quarter of 2018, representing an increase of $20.7 million driven by the Peoples acquisition. Included in the quarter was $7.6 million of one-time acquisition costs.
Income tax expense totaled $1.7 million and increased $2.9 million. Income tax expense included a large $2.8 million tax benefit from stock compensation activity in the first quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate of 16.7%, compares to an adjusted effective tax rate of 22.9% in the first quarter of 2017.
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 27, 2018. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (877) 272-6762 (United States) / (615) 800-6832 (International) using the Conference ID of 92242833 and asking for the National Bank Holdings Corporation First Quarter Earnings conference call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through May 11, 2018, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (United States) / (404) 537-3406 (International) using the Conference ID of 92242833. The earnings release will also be available on the Company's website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including "tangible assets," "return on average tangible assets," "return on average tangible assets before provision for loan losses and taxes," "return on average tangible common equity," "tangible common book value," "tangible common book value per share," "tangible common equity," "tangible common equity to tangible assets," "adjusted non-interest expense to average assets," "adjusted net income," "adjusted income per share," "adjusted return on average tangible assets," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity," and "fully taxable equivalent" metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
About National Bank Holdings Corporation
National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to shareholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 104 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint with additional offices in Arizona, Nevada and Utah. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado and Hillcrest Bank in Texas and New Mexico. It also operates as Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Utah. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.
For more information visit: bankmw.com, cobnks.com, hillcrestbank.com or nbhbank.com. Or, follow us on any of our social media sites:
Bank Midwest: facebook.com/bankmw, twitter.com/bank_mw, instagram.com/bankmw;
Community Banks of Colorado: facebook.com/cobnks, twitter.com/cobnks, instagram.com/cobnks;
Hillcrest Bank: facebook.com/hillcrestbank, twitter.com/hillcrest_bank;
NBH Bank: twitter.com/nbhbank;
or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "would," "should," "could," "may," "predict," "seek," "potential," "will," "estimate," "target," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" or similar expressions that relate to the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, and the following factors: ability to execute our business strategy; business and economic conditions; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company's business; effects of any changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; changes imposed by regulatory agencies to increase capital standards; effects of inflation, as well as, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate values; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; the Company's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, integrate and realize operating efficiencies from, acquisitions or consolidations; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from enhancements or updates to its core operating systems from time to time without significant change in client service or risk to the Company's control environment; the Company's dependence on information technology and telecommunications systems of third party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions or breaches of security; the Company's ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; changes in sources and uses of funds; increased competition in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; the share price of the Company's stock; the Company's ability to realize deferred tax assets or the need for a valuation allowance; continued consolidation in the financial services industry; ability to maintain or increase market share and control expenses; costs and effects of changes in laws and regulations and of other legal and regulatory developments; technological changes; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services; the Company's continued ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel; ability to implement and/or improve operational management and other internal risk controls and processes and reporting system and procedures; regulatory limitations on dividends from the Company's bank subsidiary; changes in estimates of future loan reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; widespread natural and other disasters, dislocations, political instability, acts of war or terrorist activities, cyberattacks or international hostilities; impact of reputational risk; and success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
For the three months ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
$
|
52,791
|
$
|
41,889
|
$
|
38,740
|
Total interest expense
|
5,144
|
4,976
|
4,018
|
Net interest income
|
47,647
|
36,913
|
34,722
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment
|
1,063
|
1,676
|
1,269
|
Net interest income FTE(1)
|
48,710
|
38,589
|
35,991
|
Provision for loan losses
|
41
|
3,272
|
1,795
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses FTE(1)
|
48,669
|
35,317
|
34,196
|
Non-interest income:
|
Service charges
|
4,510
|
4,058
|
3,326
|
Bank card fees
|
3,362
|
3,012
|
2,804
|
Mortgage banking income
|
7,971
|
438
|
454
|
Other non-interest income
|
1,602
|
1,387
|
1,884
|
OREO related income
|
390
|
(12)
|
228
|
Total non-interest income
|
17,835
|
8,883
|
8,696
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and benefits
|
30,672
|
20,526
|
20,390
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
7,955
|
5,107
|
5,437
|
Professional fees
|
2,819
|
890
|
416
|
Other non-interest expense
|
12,324
|
7,564
|
6,232
|
Problem asset workout
|
781
|
606
|
872
|
Gain on sale of OREO, net
|
78
|
(1,897)
|
(112)
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
653
|
1,232
|
1,370
|
Total non-interest expense
|
55,282
|
34,028
|
34,605
|
Income before income taxes FTE(1)
|
11,222
|
10,172
|
8,287
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment
|
1,063
|
1,676
|
1,269
|
Income before income taxes
|
10,159
|
8,496
|
7,018
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
1,695
|
18,615
|
(1,240)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
8,464
|
$
|
(10,119)
|
$
|
8,258
|
Income (loss) per share - basic
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
$
|
0.31
|
Income (loss) per share - diluted
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
$
|
0.30
|
_______________________________
|
(1)
|
Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21%, 35% and 35% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
286,870
|
$
|
257,364
|
$
|
218,430
|
Investment securities available-for-sale
|
917,865
|
855,345
|
921,881
|
Investment securities held-to-maturity
|
283,369
|
258,730
|
313,446
|
Non-marketable securities
|
14,088
|
15,030
|
13,065
|
Loans
|
3,702,334
|
3,178,947
|
2,953,655
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(30,686)
|
(31,264)
|
(30,850)
|
Loans, net
|
3,671,648
|
3,147,683
|
2,922,805
|
Loans held for sale
|
51,050
|
4,629
|
3,547
|
Other real estate owned
|
11,875
|
10,491
|
15,552
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
112,038
|
93,708
|
94,485
|
Goodwill
|
114,909
|
59,630
|
59,630
|
Intangible assets, net
|
15,561
|
1,607
|
5,580
|
Other assets
|
178,310
|
139,248
|
159,874
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,657,583
|
$
|
4,843,465
|
$
|
4,728,295
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
1,083,245
|
$
|
902,439
|
$
|
876,933
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
698,796
|
474,607
|
428,174
|
Savings and money market
|
1,779,817
|
1,484,463
|
1,477,842
|
Total transaction deposits
|
3,561,858
|
2,861,509
|
2,782,949
|
Time deposits
|
1,147,452
|
1,118,050
|
1,184,994
|
Total deposits
|
4,709,310
|
3,979,559
|
3,967,943
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
141,187
|
130,463
|
91,697
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
77,335
|
129,115
|
76,780
|
Other liabilities
|
83,888
|
71,921
|
54,257
|
Total liabilities
|
5,011,720
|
4,311,058
|
4,190,677
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
515
|
515
|
514
|
Additional paid in capital
|
1,012,268
|
970,668
|
971,742
|
Retained earnings
|
68,008
|
60,795
|
61,812
|
Treasury stock
|
(420,040)
|
(493,329)
|
(494,594)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
|
(14,888)
|
(6,242)
|
(1,856)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
645,863
|
532,407
|
537,618
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
5,657,583
|
$
|
4,843,465
|
$
|
4,728,295
|
SHARE DATA
|
Average basic shares outstanding
|
30,493,689
|
27,007,799
|
26,801,773
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
31,143,528
|
27,007,799
|
27,680,029
|
Ending shares outstanding
|
30,479,969
|
26,875,585
|
26,715,532
|
Common book value per share
|
$
|
21.19
|
$
|
19.81
|
$
|
20.12
|
Tangible common book value per share(1)
|
$
|
17.27
|
$
|
17.94
|
$
|
18.05
|
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income(1)
|
$
|
17.76
|
$
|
18.17
|
$
|
18.12
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
Average equity to average assets
|
11.44%
|
11.41%
|
11.68%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|
9.51%
|
10.06%
|
10.32%
|
Leverage ratio
|
9.59%
|
9.83%
|
10.22%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.43%
|
12.94%
|
13.52%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
13.17%
|
13.82%
|
14.43%
|
_______________________________
|
(1)
|
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
Loan Portfolio
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Period End Loan Balances by Type
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2018
|
vs. December 31, 2017
|
vs. March 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
% Change
|
March 31, 2017
|
% Change
|
Originated:
|
Commercial:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$
|
1,422,517
|
$
|
1,375,028
|
3.5%
|
$
|
1,148,541
|
23.9%
|
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
|
274,182
|
264,357
|
3.7%
|
221,353
|
23.9%
|
Agriculture
|
154,922
|
135,397
|
14.4%
|
123,804
|
25.1%
|
Energy
|
40,213
|
57,460
|
(30.0)%
|
89,491
|
(55.1)%
|
Total commercial
|
1,891,834
|
1,832,242
|
3.3%
|
1,583,189
|
19.5%
|
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|
424,125
|
464,121
|
(8.6)%
|
425,566
|
(0.3)%
|
Residential real estate
|
630,576
|
633,578
|
(0.5)%
|
641,462
|
(1.7)%
|
Consumer
|
23,082
|
23,398
|
(1.4)%
|
25,142
|
(8.2)%
|
Total originated
|
2,969,617
|
2,953,339
|
0.6%
|
2,675,359
|
11.0%
|
Acquired:
|
Commercial:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
72,571
|
994
|
7200.9%
|
2,149
|
3277.0%
|
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
|
110,065
|
8,396
|
1210.9%
|
14,981
|
634.7%
|
Agriculture
|
6,727
|
3,498
|
92.3%
|
4,344
|
54.9%
|
Total commercial
|
189,363
|
12,888
|
1369.3%
|
21,474
|
781.8%
|
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|
211,313
|
21,020
|
905.3%
|
25,585
|
725.9%
|
Residential real estate
|
216,579
|
69,900
|
209.8%
|
89,521
|
141.9%
|
Consumer
|
3,153
|
1,177
|
167.9%
|
1,652
|
90.9%
|
Total acquired
|
620,408
|
104,985
|
490.9%
|
138,232
|
348.8%
|
ASC 310-30 loans
|
112,309
|
120,623
|
(6.9)%
|
140,064
|
(19.8)%
|
Total loans
|
$
|
3,702,334
|
$
|
3,178,947
|
16.5%
|
$
|
2,953,655
|
25.3%
|
Originations(1)
|
First quarter
|
Fourth quarter
|
Third quarter
|
Second quarter
|
First quarter
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Commercial:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$
|
123,984
|
$
|
167,699
|
$
|
73,917
|
$
|
159,340
|
$
|
114,414
|
Owner occupied commercial real estate
|
23,576
|
8,937
|
32,787
|
6,899
|
16,988
|
Agriculture
|
25,873
|
14,050
|
3,335
|
16,696
|
(3,644)
|
Energy
|
(10,778)
|
(8,121)
|
(6,993)
|
9,120
|
(81)
|
Total commercial
|
162,655
|
182,565
|
103,046
|
192,055
|
127,677
|
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|
20,694
|
21,323
|
46,654
|
47,312
|
36,962
|
Residential real estate
|
21,698
|
25,995
|
28,471
|
26,979
|
29,616
|
Consumer
|
3,238
|
1,815
|
3,122
|
3,233
|
2,378
|
Total
|
$
|
208,285
|
$
|
231,698
|
$
|
181,293
|
$
|
269,579
|
$
|
196,633
|
_______________________________
|
(1)
|
Originations are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net fundings under revolving lines of credit were $59,236, $65,686, $(12,804), $68,305 and $33,397 as of the first quarter 2018, fourth quarter 2017, third quarter 2017, second quarter 2017 and first quarter 2017, respectively.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
Summary of Net Interest Margin
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the three months ended
|
For the three months ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2017
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate
|
Interest earning assets:
|
Originated loans FTE(1)(2)
|
$
|
2,954,865
|
$
|
31,454
|
4.32%
|
$
|
2,905,810
|
$
|
30,205
|
4.12%
|
$
|
2,593,554
|
$
|
24,842
|
3.88%
|
Acquired loans
|
639,552
|
8,930
|
5.66%
|
109,420
|
1,698
|
6.16%
|
143,343
|
2,174
|
6.15%
|
ASC 310-30 loans
|
115,432
|
5,393
|
18.69%
|
122,175
|
4,787
|
15.67%
|
142,200
|
5,871
|
16.51%
|
Loans held for sale
|
54,358
|
566
|
4.22%
|
6,935
|
117
|
6.69%
|
10,081
|
145
|
5.83%
|
Investment securities available-for-sale
|
935,359
|
4,775
|
2.04%
|
817,024
|
3,885
|
1.90%
|
930,651
|
4,361
|
1.87%
|
Investment securities held-to-maturity
|
256,646
|
1,751
|
2.73%
|
268,353
|
1,848
|
2.75%
|
324,411
|
2,252
|
2.78%
|
Other securities
|
16,072
|
244
|
6.07%
|
15,075
|
220
|
5.84%
|
13,383
|
167
|
4.99%
|
Interest earning deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
168,318
|
741
|
1.79%
|
250,859
|
805
|
1.27%
|
90,864
|
197
|
0.88%
|
Total interest earning assets FTE(2)
|
$
|
5,140,602
|
$
|
53,854
|
4.25%
|
$
|
4,495,651
|
$
|
43,565
|
3.84%
|
$
|
4,248,487
|
$
|
40,009
|
3.82%
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
99,798
|
$
|
70,804
|
$
|
67,102
|
Other assets
|
406,903
|
309,604
|
321,128
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(31,619)
|
(30,321)
|
(29,847)
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,615,684
|
$
|
4,845,738
|
$
|
4,606,870
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits
|
$
|
2,408,387
|
$
|
1,844
|
0.31%
|
$
|
1,957,306
|
$
|
1,709
|
0.35%
|
$
|
1,896,259
|
$
|
1,366
|
0.29%
|
Time deposits
|
1,167,302
|
2,790
|
0.97%
|
1,128,069
|
2,704
|
0.95%
|
1,179,821
|
2,421
|
0.83%
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
132,339
|
50
|
0.15%
|
98,218
|
45
|
0.18%
|
78,326
|
33
|
0.17%
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
115,683
|
460
|
1.61%
|
129,115
|
518
|
1.59%
|
48,463
|
198
|
1.66%
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
$
|
3,823,711
|
$
|
5,144
|
0.55%
|
$
|
3,312,708
|
$
|
4,976
|
0.60%
|
$
|
3,202,869
|
$
|
4,018
|
0.51%
|
Demand deposits
|
$
|
1,057,622
|
$
|
933,657
|
$
|
825,146
|
Other liabilities
|
92,076
|
46,563
|
40,936
|
Total liabilities
|
4,973,409
|
4,292,928
|
4,068,951
|
Shareholders' equity
|
642,275
|
552,810
|
537,919
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
5,615,684
|
$
|
4,845,738
|
$
|
4,606,870
|
Net interest income FTE(2)
|
$
|
48,710
|
$
|
38,589
|
$
|
35,991
|
Interest rate spread FTE(2)
|
3.70%
|
3.24%
|
3.31%
|
Net interest earning assets
|
$
|
1,316,891
|
$
|
1,182,943
|
$
|
1,045,618
|
Net interest margin FTE(2)
|
3.84%
|
3.41%
|
3.44%
|
Average transaction deposits
|
3,466,009
|
2,890,963
|
2,721,405
|
Average total deposits
|
4,633,311
|
4,019,032
|
3,901,226
|
Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|
134.44%
|
135.71%
|
132.65%
|
_______________________________
|
(1)
|
Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
|
(2)
|
Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%, 35% and 35% for the three month ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,063, $1,676 and $1,269 for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
Allowance for Loan Losses and Asset Quality
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Allowance for Loan Losses Analysis
|
As of and for the three months ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2017
|
ASC
|
Originated
|
ASC
|
Originated
|
ASC
|
Originated
|
310-30
|
and acquired
|
310-30
|
and acquired
|
310-30
|
and acquired
|
loans
|
loans
|
Total
|
loans
|
loans
|
Total
|
loans
|
loans
|
Total
|
Beginning allowance for loan losses
|
$
|
71
|
$
|
31,193
|
$
|
31,264
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
30,047
|
$
|
30,047
|
$
|
225
|
$
|
28,949
|
$
|
29,174
|
Charge-offs
|
—
|
(716)
|
(716)
|
—
|
(2,139)
|
(2,139)
|
—
|
(210)
|
(210)
|
Recoveries
|
—
|
97
|
97
|
—
|
84
|
84
|
—
|
91
|
91
|
Provision (recoupment)
|
41
|
—
|
41
|
71
|
3,201
|
3,272
|
(5)
|
1,800
|
1,795
|
Ending ALL
|
$
|
112
|
$
|
30,574
|
$
|
30,686
|
$
|
71
|
$
|
31,193
|
$
|
31,264
|
$
|
220
|
$
|
30,630
|
$
|
30,850
|
Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period, respectively
|
0.00%
|
0.07%
|
0.07%
|
0.00%
|
0.27%
|
0.26%
|
0.00%
|
0.02%
|
0.02%
|
Ratio of ALL to total loans outstanding at period end, respectively
|
0.10%
|
0.85%
|
0.83%
|
0.06%
|
1.02%
|
0.98%
|
0.16%
|
1.09%
|
1.04%
|
Ratio of ALL to total non-performing loans at period end, respectively(1)
|
0.00%
|
129.17%
|
129.65%
|
0.00%
|
148.54%
|
148.88%
|
0.00%
|
90.85%
|
91.50%
|
Total loans
|
$
|
112,309
|
$
|
3,590,025
|
$
|
3,702,334
|
$
|
120,623
|
$
|
3,058,324
|
$
|
3,178,947
|
$
|
140,064
|
$
|
2,813,591
|
$
|
2,953,655
|
Average total loans during the period
|
$
|
115,432
|
$
|
3,594,417
|
$
|
3,709,849
|
$
|
122,175
|
$
|
3,015,230
|
$
|
3,137,405
|
$
|
142,200
|
$
|
2,736,897
|
$
|
2,879,097
|
Total non-performing loans(1)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
23,669
|
$
|
23,669
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
21,000
|
$
|
21,000
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
33,716
|
$
|
33,716
|
_______________________________
|
(1)
|
Loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 may be considered performing, regardless of past due status, if the timing and expected cash flows on these loans can be reasonably estimated and if collection of the new carrying value is expected.
|
Originated and Acquired Loans
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2017
|
Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest
|
$
|
6,029
|
$
|
3,681
|
$
|
3,122
|
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest
|
1,767
|
150
|
105
|
Non-accrual loans
|
23,669
|
21,000
|
33,716
|
Total past due and non-accrual loans
|
$
|
31,465
|
$
|
24,831
|
$
|
36,943
|
Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total originated and acquired loans
|
0.71%
|
0.69%
|
1.20%
|
Total non-accrual loans to total originated and acquired loans
|
0.66%
|
0.69%
|
1.20%
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
Asset Quality
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Asset Quality Data
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2017
|
Non-performing loans
|
$
|
23,669
|
$
|
21,000
|
$
|
33,716
|
OREO
|
11,875
|
10,491
|
15,552
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$
|
35,544
|
$
|
31,491
|
$
|
49,268
|
Accruing restructured loans
|
$
|
8,678
|
$
|
8,461
|
$
|
5,589
|
Total non-performing loans to total loans
|
0.64%
|
0.66%
|
1.14%
|
Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
|
0.96%
|
0.99%
|
1.66%
|
Changes in Accretable Yield
|
For the three months ended
|
Life-to-date
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2018
|
Accretable yield at beginning of period
|
$
|
46,568
|
$
|
51,548
|
$
|
60,476
|
$
|
—
|
Additions through acquisitions
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
214,996
|
Reclassification from non-accretable difference to accretable yield
|
5,409
|
1,702
|
5,385
|
287,455
|
Reclassification to non-accretable difference from accretable yield
|
(1,391)
|
(1,895)
|
(399)
|
(36,959)
|
Accretion
|
(5,393)
|
(4,787)
|
(5,871)
|
(420,299)
|
Accretable yield at end of period
|
$
|
45,193
|
$
|
46,568
|
$
|
59,591
|
$
|
45,193
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
Key Ratios
|
As of and for the three months ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
Key Ratios(1)
|
Return on average assets
|
0.61%
|
(0.83)%
|
0.73%
|
Return on average tangible assets(2)
|
0.66%
|
(0.78)%
|
0.81%
|
Return on average tangible assets, adjusted(2)
|
1.11%
|
0.88%
|
0.81%
|
Return on average equity
|
5.34%
|
(7.26)%
|
6.23%
|
Return on average tangible common equity(2)
|
6.95%
|
(7.41)%
|
7.66%
|
Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(2)
|
11.63%
|
8.41%
|
7.66%
|
Loans to deposits ratio (end of period)
|
79.70%
|
80.00%
|
74.53%
|
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period)
|
23.00%
|
22.68%
|
22.10%
|
Net interest margin(4)
|
3.76%
|
3.26%
|
3.31%
|
Net interest margin FTE(2)(4)
|
3.84%
|
3.41%
|
3.44%
|
Interest rate spread FTE(5)
|
3.70%
|
3.24%
|
3.31%
|
Yield on earning assets(3)
|
4.16%
|
3.70%
|
3.70%
|
Yield on earning assets FTE(2)(3)
|
4.25%
|
3.84%
|
3.82%
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities(3)
|
0.55%
|
0.60%
|
0.51%
|
Cost of deposits
|
0.41%
|
0.44%
|
0.39%
|
Non-interest income to total revenue FTE
|
26.80%
|
18.71%
|
19.46%
|
Non-interest expense to average assets
|
3.99%
|
2.79%
|
3.05%
|
Non-interest expense to average assets, adjusted(2)
|
3.44%
|
2.58%
|
3.05%
|
Efficiency ratio FTE(2)(6)
|
82.09%
|
69.08%
|
74.37%
|
Efficiency ratio FTE, adjusted for acquisition-related costs(2)(6)
|
70.68%
|
64.87%
|
74.37%
|
Asset Quality Data(7)(8)(9)
|
Non-performing loans to total loans
|
0.64%
|
0.66%
|
1.14%
|
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
|
0.96%
|
0.99%
|
1.66%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
0.83%
|
0.98%
|
1.04%
|
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|
129.65%
|
148.88%
|
91.50%
|
Net charge-offs to average loans(1)
|
0.07%
|
0.26%
|
0.02%
|
______________________________
|
(1)
|
Ratios are annualized.
|
(2)
|
Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
|
(3)
|
Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities are excluded from interest earning assets. Interest bearing liabilities include liabilities that must be paid interest.
|
(4)
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets.
|
(5)
|
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities.
|
(6)
|
The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense, less intangible asset amortization, as a percentage of net interest income on a FTE basis plus non-interest income.
|
(7)
|
Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and restructured loans on non-accrual, but exclude any loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 in which the pool is still performing. These ratios may, therefore, not be comparable to similar ratios of our peers.
|
(8)
|
Non-performing assets include non-performing loans, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets.
|
(9)
|
Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Tangible Common Book Value Ratios
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2017
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$
|
645,863
|
$
|
532,407
|
$
|
537,618
|
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net
|
(126,340)
|
(61,237)
|
(65,210)
|
Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill
|
6,878
|
10,873
|
9,710
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
526,401
|
$
|
482,043
|
$
|
482,118
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,657,583
|
$
|
4,843,465
|
$
|
4,728,295
|
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net
|
(126,340)
|
(61,237)
|
(65,210)
|
Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill
|
6,878
|
10,873
|
9,710
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
5,538,121
|
$
|
4,793,101
|
$
|
4,672,795
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations:
|
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|
11.42%
|
10.99%
|
11.37%
|
Less: impact of goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net
|
(1.91)%
|
(0.93)%
|
(1.05)%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
9.51%
|
10.06%
|
10.32%
|
Tangible common book value per share calculations:
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
526,401
|
$
|
482,043
|
$
|
482,118
|
Divided by: ending shares outstanding
|
30,479,969
|
26,875,585
|
26,715,532
|
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
17.27
|
$
|
17.94
|
$
|
18.05
|
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss calculations:
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
526,401
|
$
|
482,043
|
$
|
482,118
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
14,888
|
6,242
|
1,856
|
Tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|
541,289
|
488,285
|
483,974
|
Divided by: ending shares outstanding
|
30,479,969
|
26,875,585
|
26,715,532
|
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
17.76
|
$
|
18.17
|
$
|
18.12
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity
|
As of and for the three months ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2017
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
8,464
|
$
|
(10,119)
|
$
|
8,258
|
Add: impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax
|
496
|
752
|
836
|
Net income adjusted for impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax
|
$
|
8,960
|
$
|
(9,367)
|
$
|
9,094
|
Average assets
|
$
|
5,615,684
|
$
|
4,845,738
|
$
|
4,606,870
|
Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible asset, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill
|
(119,158)
|
(50,945)
|
(56,180)
|
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
5,496,526
|
$
|
4,794,793
|
$
|
4,550,690
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
$
|
642,275
|
$
|
552,810
|
$
|
537,919
|
Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill
|
(119,158)
|
(50,945)
|
(56,180)
|
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
523,117
|
$
|
501,865
|
$
|
481,739
|
Return on average assets
|
0.61%
|
(0.83)%
|
0.73%
|
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
0.66%
|
(0.78)%
|
0.81%
|
Return on average equity
|
5.34%
|
(7.26)%
|
6.23%
|
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
6.95%
|
(7.41)%
|
7.66%
|
Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin
|
As of and for the three months ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2017
|
Interest income
|
$
|
52,791
|
$
|
41,889
|
$
|
38,740
|
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
|
1,063
|
1,676
|
1,269
|
Interest income FTE (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
53,854
|
$
|
43,565
|
$
|
40,009
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
47,647
|
$
|
36,913
|
$
|
34,722
|
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
|
1,063
|
1,676
|
1,269
|
Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
48,710
|
$
|
38,589
|
$
|
35,991
|
Average earning assets
|
$
|
5,140,602
|
$
|
4,495,651
|
$
|
4,248,487
|
Yield on earning assets
|
4.16%
|
3.70%
|
3.70%
|
Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP)
|
4.25%
|
3.84%
|
3.82%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.76%
|
3.26%
|
3.31%
|
Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP)
|
3.84%
|
3.41%
|
3.44%
|
Adjusted Financial Results
|
As of and for the
|
As of and for the
|
three months ended
|
three months ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
Adjustments to net income (loss):
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
8,464
|
$
|
(10,119)
|
Adjustments (non-GAAP)(1)
|
6,046
|
20,002
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
14,510
|
$
|
9,883
|
Adjustments to income (loss) per share:
|
Income (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
Adjustments (non-GAAP)(1)
|
0.20
|
0.73
|
Adjusted income per share - diluted (non-GAAP)(1)
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.36
|
Adjustments to return on average tangible assets:
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)
|
$
|
14,510
|
$
|
9,883
|
Add: impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax
|
496
|
752
|
Net income adjusted for impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax(1)
|
15,006
|
10,635
|
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
5,496,526
|
4,794,793
|
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
1.11%
|
0.88%
|
Adjustments to return on average tangible common equity:
|
Net income adjusted for impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax(1)
|
15,006
|
10,635
|
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
523,117
|
501,865
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
11.63%
|
8.41%
|
Adjustments to non-interest expense:
|
Non-interest expense
|
55,282
|
34,028
|
Adjustments (non-GAAP)(1)
|
7,598
|
2,492
|
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|
47,684
|
31,536
|
Non-interest expense to average assets, adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
3.44%
|
2.58%
|
(1) Refer to table below for adjustments
|
Adjustments:
|
Non-interest expense adjustments:
|
Acquisition-related
|
$
|
7,598
|
$
|
2,001
|
Bonus accrual
|
—
|
491
|
Total pre-tax adjustments (non-GAAP)
|
7,598
|
2,492
|
Collective tax expense impact
|
(1,552)
|
(947)
|
Deferred tax asset re-measurement
|
—
|
18,457
|
Adjustments (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
6,046
|
$
|
20,002
