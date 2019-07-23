National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Jul 23, 2019, 16:10 ET
DENVER, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) reported:
|
For the quarter
|
2Q19
|
1Q19
|
2Q18
|
Net income ($000's)
|
$
|
20,282
|
$
|
18,922
|
$
|
17,512
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.56
|
Return on average tangible assets(1)
|
1.44%
|
1.39%
|
1.31%
|
Return on average tangible common equity(1)
|
13.45%
|
13.15%
|
13.52%
|
(1)
|
Quarterly ratios are annualized.
In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, "We are pleased to report another record quarter with earnings of $0.64 per share. Our relationship banking strategy continues to produce strong results. Specifically, we produced annualized earning asset growth of 10.7%, average annualized non-interest bearing demand deposit growth of 17.2% and record-breaking fee income. Year-to-date, our teams have delivered loan growth of 12.4% annualized, all while maintaining annualized net charge-offs of only 0.02%."
Mr. Laney added, "We believe that our win-win focus on building relationships that benefit our clients and our company will continue to contribute to solid financial performance through the second half of the year. The commitment of our associates in providing simple and fair-minded solutions is creating meaningful returns for our shareholders and our communities."
Second Quarter 2019 Results
(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2019, except as noted)
Net income totaled a record $20.3 million during the second quarter of 2019, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $18.9 million during the last quarter, or $0.60 per diluted share. The return on average tangible assets increased five basis points to 1.44% and the return on average tangible common equity increased 30 basis points to 13.45%.
Net Interest Income
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $53.8 million and increased $1.4 million, or 10.6% annualized, driven by strong earning asset growth and higher earning asset yields. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin narrowed five basis points from the prior quarter to 4.00%. The increase in net interest income was driven by average earning asset growth of $139.9 million, or 10.7% annualized, and a four basis point increase in earning asset yields, which more than offset the 13 basis point increase in cost of funds.
Loans
Originated loans and acquired loans not accounted for under 310-30 ("acquired loans") ended the quarter at $4.3 billion, increasing $86.3 million, or 8.3% annualized, led by originated and acquired commercial loan growth of $126.1 million, or 18.5% annualized. Total second quarter loan originations were $290.5 million, led by commercial loan originations of $210.6 million. The fully taxable equivalent yield on originated loans outstanding increased two basis points during the second quarter of 2019 to 4.90% due to higher new loan yields.
Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses
Provision for loan losses of $3.2 million was recorded during the quarter to support originated loan growth and included a $2.4 million specific reserve recorded for one previously acquired commercial loan placed on non-accrual during the quarter. Annualized net charge-offs on originated and acquired loans totaled 0.02%, consistent with the prior quarter. Non-performing originated and acquired loans (comprised of non-accrual loans and non-accrual TDRs) were 0.79% of total originated and acquired loans, compared to 0.63% at March 31, 2019, increasing due to the loan discussed above. The originated and acquired allowance for loan losses was 0.93% of originated and acquired loans, compared to 0.88% in the prior quarter.
Acquired problem loans accounted for under 310-30 totaled $60.6 million at June 30, 2019 and decreased $2.9 million from the first quarter of 2019.
Deposits
Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $47.6 million, or 17.2% annualized. Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) increased $67.2 million, or 7.7% annualized, and average total deposits increased $72.7 million to $4.7 billion, or 6.3% annualized. The cost of deposits was 0.66%, an increase of eight basis points from the prior quarter and 24 basis points over the second quarter of last year. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits totaled 76.9%, and the mix of non-interest bearing demand deposits to total deposits totaled 24.9%.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $20.7 million and increased $3.6 million primarily due to higher mortgage banking income of $3.5 million, driven by higher levels of 1-4 family mortgage loans sold in the secondary market. Service charges and bank card fees increased a combined $0.6 million and were mostly offset by a decrease in other non-interest income of $0.4 million, due to lower swap fee income during the quarter.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $46.5 million and increased $2.1 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by higher residential banking commissions. Gain on sale of OREO and problem asset workout expense totaled a net expense of $0.4 million, a decrease of $0.3 million from the prior quarter. Other non-interest expense decreased $0.4 million from the prior quarter.
Income tax expense totaled $3.2 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.4 million during the prior quarter. Included in income tax expense during the second and first quarters of 2019 was $1.3 million and $0.8 million of tax benefit from stock compensation activity, respectively. Adjusting for the stock compensation activity, the effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 19.4% compared to 18.5% during the first quarter of 2019. The lower rate compared to the statutory rate reflects the continued success of our tax strategies and tax exempt income.
Capital
Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency "well capitalized" thresholds. The leverage ratio at June 30, 2019 for the consolidated company and NBH Bank was 10.60% and 8.79%, respectively. Shareholders' equity totaled $733.9 million at June 30, 2019 and increased $18.9 million from the prior quarter. The increase in shareholders' equity was due to higher retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income, driven by the fair market value fluctuations of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio.
Common book value per share increased $0.47 to $23.57 at June 30, 2019. The tangible common book value per share was $19.83 at June 30, 2019 and increased $0.52 due to the higher retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, the tangible book value was $19.78.
A common convention in the industry is to add the value of the accretable yield to the tangible book value per share. The value of the June 30, 2019 accretable yield balance on the 310-30 loans of $31.1 million would add $0.76 after-tax to the tangible book value per share. A more conservative methodology that management uses values the excess yield above 5.0% and then considers the timing of the excess accreted interest income recognition discounted at 5.0%. This would add $0.53 after-tax to our tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2019, resulting in a tangible common book value per share of $20.36.
Year-Over-Year Review
(All comparisons refer to the first six months of 2018, except as noted)
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $106.2 million and increased $7.0 million, or 7.0%. Average earning assets increased $182.7 million, or 3.6%, primarily driven by originated loan growth. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 13 basis points to 4.03%. The yield on earning assets increased 40 basis points, led by a 50 basis point increase in the originated loan portfolio yields due to higher new loan yields and short-term rate increases, and was partially offset by an increase in the cost of funds of 38 basis points from 0.56% to 0.94%.
Originated and acquired loans outstanding totaled $4.3 billion and increased $527.1 million, or 14.1%, led by originated and acquired commercial loan growth of $568.1 million, or 24.8%. New loan originations over the trailing twelve months totaled $1.2 billion, led by commercial loan originations of $869.9 million. The 310-30 loan portfolio declined $22.4 million, or 27.0%, to $60.6 million at June 30, 2019.
Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $68.6 million, or 6.5%. Total deposits averaged $4.6 billion, decreasing $6.2 million from the first six months of 2018, as the $71.7 million decrease in average time deposits was mostly replaced by an increase of $65.6 million in average transaction deposits. Spot transaction deposits increased $107.2 million to $3.6 billion at June 30, 2019, improving the mix of transaction deposits to total deposits to 76.9% from 75.6% at June 30, 2018. The mix of non-interest bearing demand deposits to total deposits improved to 24.9% compared to 23.7% at June 30, 2018.
Provision for loan loss expense was $4.8 million, compared to $1.9 million during the first six months of 2018. Provision for loan loss expense included a $2.4 million specific reserve recorded during the second quarter of 2019 for one previously acquired commercial loan placed on non-accrual during the second quarter of 2019. Annualized net charge-offs on originated and acquired loans totaled 0.02%, compared to 0.05% last year. Non-performing originated and acquired loans increased to 0.79% from 0.68% at June 30, 2018. The originated and acquired allowance for loan losses totaled 0.93% of originated and acquired loans compared to 0.86% at June 30, 2018.
Non-interest income totaled $37.7 million during the first six months of 2019, representing an increase of $0.3 million from last year. Mortgage banking income increased $0.5 million, other non-interest income increased $0.4 million and service charges and bank card fees increased a combined $0.1 million. These increases were partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in OREO-related income during the period.
Non-interest expense totaled $90.8 million during the first six months of 2019, representing a decrease of $11.2 million, primarily driven by $8.0 million of non-recurring acquisition costs during the first six months of 2018 and efficiencies gained from the integration of the Peoples acquisition.
Income tax expense totaled $6.5 million during the first six months of 2019 compared to $4.5 million last year, an increase of $2.0 million. Included in income tax expense was $2.1 million and $1.2 million of tax benefit from stock compensation activity during the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Adjusting for the stock compensation activity, the effective tax rate for the first six months of 2019 was 19.0%, compared to 17.7% in the prior period.
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (877) 272-6762 / (615) 800-6832 (International) using the Conference ID of 7492217 and asking for the NBHC Second Quarter Earnings conference call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call's completion through August 7, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (United States) / (404) 537-3406 (International) using the Conference ID of 7492217. The earnings release and an on-line replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including "tangible assets," "return on average tangible assets," "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "tangible common book value per share," "tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax," "tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax," "tangible common equity," "tangible common equity to tangible assets," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "adjusted non-interest expense," "adjusted non-interest expense to average assets," "adjusted net income," "adjusted earnings per share - diluted," "adjusted return on average tangible assets," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity," and "fully taxable equivalent" metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
About National Bank Holdings Corporation
National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to shareholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 105 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. The bank's core geographic footprint consists of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri and Hillcrest Bank in New Mexico, Texas and Utah. It also operates as Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Arizona and Colorado. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.
For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com or nbhbank.com. Or, follow us on any of our social media sites:
Community Banks of Colorado: facebook.com/cobnks, twitter.com/cobnks, instagram.com/cobnks;
Bank Midwest: facebook.com/bankmw, twitter.com/bank_mw, instagram.com/bankmw;
Hillcrest Bank: facebook.com/hillcrestbank, twitter.com/hillcrest_bank;
NBH Bank: twitter.com/nbhbank;
or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "would," "should," "could," "may," "predict," "seek," "potential," "will," "estimate," "target," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" or similar expressions that relate to the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, and the following factors: ability to execute our business strategy; business and economic conditions; effects of a prolonged government shutdown; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company's business; effects of any changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; changes imposed by regulatory agencies to increase capital standards; effects of inflation, as well as, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate values; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; the Company's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, integrate and realize operating efficiencies from, acquisitions, consolidations and other expansion opportunities; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from enhancements or updates to its core operating systems from time to time without significant change in client service or risk to the Company's control environment; the Company's dependence on information technology and telecommunications systems of third party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions or breaches of security; the Company's ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; changes in sources and uses of funds; increased competition in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; the share price of the Company's stock; the Company's ability to realize deferred tax assets or the need for a valuation allowance; continued consolidation in the financial services industry; ability to maintain or increase market share and control expenses; costs and effects of changes in laws and regulations and of other legal and regulatory developments; technological changes; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services; the Company's continued ability to attract, hire and maintain qualified personnel; ability to implement and/or improve operational management and other internal risk controls and processes and reporting system and procedures; regulatory limitations on dividends from the Company's bank subsidiary; changes in estimates of future loan reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; widespread natural and other disasters, dislocations, political instability, acts of war or terrorist activities, cyberattacks or international hostilities; impact of reputational risk; and success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the six months ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
$
|
62,193
|
$
|
59,420
|
$
|
54,911
|
$
|
121,613
|
$
|
107,702
|
Total interest expense
|
9,702
|
8,254
|
5,525
|
17,956
|
10,669
|
Net interest income
|
52,491
|
51,166
|
49,386
|
103,657
|
97,033
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment
|
1,285
|
1,227
|
1,099
|
2,512
|
2,162
|
Net interest income FTE(1)
|
53,776
|
52,393
|
50,485
|
106,169
|
99,195
|
Provision for loan losses
|
3,239
|
1,534
|
1,873
|
4,773
|
1,914
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses FTE(1)
|
50,537
|
50,859
|
48,612
|
101,396
|
97,281
|
Non-interest income:
|
Service charges
|
4,541
|
4,321
|
4,371
|
8,862
|
8,881
|
Bank card fees
|
3,766
|
3,428
|
3,672
|
7,194
|
7,034
|
Mortgage banking income
|
10,398
|
6,937
|
8,911
|
17,335
|
16,882
|
Other non-interest income
|
1,896
|
2,304
|
2,157
|
4,200
|
3,760
|
OREO-related income
|
59
|
61
|
451
|
120
|
841
|
Total non-interest income
|
20,660
|
17,051
|
19,562
|
37,711
|
37,398
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and benefits
|
30,667
|
27,890
|
29,123
|
58,557
|
59,795
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
6,721
|
6,882
|
7,190
|
13,603
|
15,145
|
Professional fees
|
1,041
|
814
|
738
|
1,855
|
3,557
|
Other non-interest expense
|
7,319
|
7,757
|
8,298
|
15,076
|
20,622
|
Problem asset workout
|
725
|
1,123
|
775
|
1,848
|
1,556
|
(Gain) loss on sale of OREO, net
|
(318)
|
(368)
|
(14)
|
(686)
|
64
|
Core deposit intangible asset amortization
|
296
|
296
|
653
|
592
|
1,306
|
Total non-interest expense
|
46,451
|
44,394
|
46,763
|
90,845
|
102,045
|
Income before income taxes FTE(1)
|
24,746
|
23,516
|
21,411
|
48,262
|
32,634
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment
|
1,285
|
1,227
|
1,099
|
2,512
|
2,162
|
Income before income taxes
|
23,461
|
22,289
|
20,312
|
45,750
|
30,472
|
Income tax expense
|
3,179
|
3,367
|
2,800
|
6,546
|
4,495
|
Net income
|
$
|
20,282
|
$
|
18,922
|
$
|
17,512
|
$
|
39,204
|
$
|
25,977
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$
|
0.65
|
$
|
0.61
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
1.26
|
$
|
0.85
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.56
|
$
|
1.24
|
$
|
0.83
|
(1)
|
Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
91,159
|
$
|
105,258
|
$
|
109,556
|
$
|
137,917
|
Investment securities available-for-sale
|
710,206
|
749,537
|
791,102
|
856,751
|
Investment securities held-to-maturity
|
206,361
|
221,727
|
235,398
|
266,197
|
Non-marketable securities
|
30,726
|
24,574
|
27,555
|
20,070
|
Loans
|
4,330,263
|
4,246,941
|
4,092,308
|
3,825,555
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(40,082)
|
(37,055)
|
(35,692)
|
(32,230)
|
Loans, net
|
4,290,181
|
4,209,886
|
4,056,616
|
3,793,325
|
Loans held for sale
|
105,866
|
59,324
|
48,120
|
113,057
|
Other real estate owned
|
7,054
|
9,394
|
10,596
|
35,469
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
111,171
|
109,594
|
109,986
|
111,415
|
Goodwill
|
115,027
|
115,027
|
115,027
|
115,027
|
Intangible assets, net
|
12,267
|
12,981
|
13,470
|
14,693
|
Other assets
|
177,984
|
185,364
|
159,240
|
183,335
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,858,002
|
$
|
5,802,666
|
$
|
5,676,666
|
$
|
5,647,256
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
1,167,399
|
$
|
1,172,683
|
$
|
1,072,029
|
$
|
1,099,601
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
691,527
|
696,332
|
688,255
|
682,998
|
Savings and money market
|
1,747,434
|
1,764,341
|
1,694,808
|
1,716,534
|
Total transaction deposits
|
3,606,360
|
3,633,356
|
3,455,092
|
3,499,133
|
Time deposits
|
1,081,637
|
1,081,092
|
1,080,529
|
1,132,331
|
Total deposits
|
4,687,997
|
4,714,448
|
4,535,621
|
4,631,464
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
60,430
|
59,543
|
66,047
|
73,441
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
272,414
|
228,421
|
301,660
|
188,334
|
Other liabilities
|
103,244
|
85,252
|
78,332
|
93,832
|
Total liabilities
|
5,124,085
|
5,087,664
|
4,981,660
|
4,987,071
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
515
|
515
|
515
|
515
|
Additional paid in capital
|
1,006,008
|
1,012,974
|
1,014,399
|
1,012,175
|
Retained earnings
|
135,210
|
120,879
|
106,990
|
81,182
|
Treasury stock
|
(409,322)
|
(413,226)
|
(415,623)
|
(416,281)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
1,506
|
(6,140)
|
(11,275)
|
(17,406)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
733,917
|
715,002
|
695,006
|
660,185
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
5,858,002
|
$
|
5,802,666
|
$
|
5,676,666
|
$
|
5,647,256
|
SHARE DATA
|
Average basic shares outstanding
|
31,155,264
|
30,961,187
|
30,888,238
|
30,735,427
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
31,604,658
|
31,497,538
|
31,492,342
|
31,387,175
|
Ending shares outstanding
|
31,139,044
|
30,958,581
|
30,769,063
|
30,726,789
|
Common book value per share
|
$
|
23.57
|
$
|
23.10
|
$
|
22.59
|
$
|
21.49
|
Tangible common book value per share(1) (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
19.83
|
$
|
19.31
|
$
|
18.77
|
$
|
17.61
|
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income(1) (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
19.78
|
$
|
19.51
|
$
|
19.13
|
$
|
18.18
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
Average equity to average assets
|
12.46%
|
12.39%
|
12.15%
|
11.63%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|
10.75%
|
10.52%
|
10.39%
|
9.79%
|
Leverage ratio
|
10.60%
|
10.63%
|
10.51%
|
9.92%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.87%
|
12.84%
|
12.91%
|
12.62%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
13.78%
|
13.72%
|
13.79%
|
13.47%
|
(1)
|
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Loan Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Period End Loan Balances by Type
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
vs. March 31, 2019
|
vs. June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
% Change
|
June 30, 2018
|
% Change
|
Originated:
|
Commercial:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$
|
2,079,812
|
$
|
1,971,692
|
5.5%
|
$
|
1,611,864
|
29.0%
|
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
|
379,462
|
347,064
|
9.3%
|
286,298
|
32.5%
|
Food and agriculture
|
236,865
|
228,765
|
3.5%
|
188,185
|
25.9%
|
Energy
|
43,242
|
55,368
|
(21.9)%
|
37,221
|
16.2%
|
Total commercial
|
2,739,381
|
2,602,889
|
5.2%
|
2,123,568
|
29.0%
|
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|
459,242
|
472,073
|
(2.7)%
|
411,953
|
11.5%
|
Residential real estate
|
660,657
|
664,852
|
(0.6)%
|
625,940
|
5.5%
|
Consumer
|
21,731
|
21,070
|
3.1%
|
23,235
|
(6.5)%
|
Total originated
|
3,881,011
|
3,760,884
|
3.2%
|
3,184,696
|
21.9%
|
Acquired:
|
Commercial:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
44,550
|
48,194
|
(7.6)%
|
68,509
|
(35.0)%
|
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
|
75,106
|
81,659
|
(8.0)%
|
96,353
|
(22.1)%
|
Food and agriculture
|
4,080
|
4,263
|
(4.3)%
|
6,611
|
(38.3)%
|
Total commercial
|
123,736
|
134,116
|
(7.7)%
|
171,473
|
(27.8)%
|
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|
125,021
|
137,003
|
(8.7)%
|
182,787
|
(31.6)%
|
Residential real estate
|
138,909
|
150,292
|
(7.6)%
|
200,730
|
(30.8)%
|
Consumer
|
994
|
1,119
|
(11.2)%
|
2,915
|
(65.9)%
|
Total acquired
|
388,660
|
422,530
|
(8.0)%
|
557,905
|
(30.3)%
|
ASC 310-30 loans
|
60,592
|
63,527
|
(4.6)%
|
82,954
|
(27.0)%
|
Total loans
|
$
|
4,330,263
|
$
|
4,246,941
|
2.0%
|
$
|
3,825,555
|
13.2%
|
Originated and Acquired Loan Balances by Loan Segment
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
vs. March 31, 2019
|
vs. June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
% Change
|
June 30, 2018
|
% Change
|
Commercial
|
$
|
2,863,117
|
$
|
2,737,005
|
4.6%
|
$
|
2,295,041
|
24.8%
|
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|
584,263
|
609,076
|
(4.1)%
|
594,740
|
(1.8)%
|
Residential real estate
|
799,566
|
815,144
|
(1.9)%
|
826,670
|
(3.3)%
|
Consumer
|
22,725
|
22,189
|
2.4%
|
26,150
|
(13.1)%
|
Total originated and acquired loans
|
$
|
4,269,671
|
$
|
4,183,414
|
2.1%
|
$
|
3,742,601
|
14.1%
|
Originations(1)
|
Second quarter
|
First quarter
|
Fourth quarter
|
Third quarter
|
Second quarter
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
Commercial:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$
|
163,138
|
$
|
153,547
|
$
|
213,335
|
$
|
123,440
|
$
|
232,643
|
Owner occupied commercial real estate
|
41,380
|
26,405
|
34,727
|
35,549
|
19,009
|
Food and agriculture
|
18,217
|
15,213
|
14,046
|
23,833
|
38,220
|
Energy
|
(12,098)
|
6,138
|
7,640
|
5,412
|
(929)
|
Total commercial
|
210,637
|
201,303
|
269,748
|
188,234
|
288,943
|
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|
36,632
|
69,125
|
41,031
|
42,300
|
28,316
|
Residential real estate
|
40,012
|
38,627
|
51,017
|
40,293
|
30,259
|
Consumer
|
3,264
|
1,958
|
2,592
|
3,797
|
3,588
|
Total
|
$
|
290,545
|
$
|
311,013
|
$
|
364,388
|
$
|
274,624
|
$
|
351,106
|
(1)
|
Originations are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net funding under revolving lines of credit were $48,955, $105,235, $6,263, $34,070 and $151,888 as of the second quarter 2019, first quarter 2019, fourth quarter 2018, third quarter 2018 and second quarter 2018, respectively.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the three months ended
|
For the three months ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate
|
Interest earning assets:
|
Originated loans FTE(1)(2)
|
$
|
3,821,981
|
$
|
46,728
|
4.90%
|
$
|
3,624,793
|
$
|
43,573
|
4.88%
|
$
|
3,079,727
|
$
|
34,165
|
4.45%
|
Acquired loans
|
406,232
|
6,325
|
6.25%
|
438,374
|
6,254
|
5.79%
|
596,229
|
8,687
|
5.84%
|
ASC 310-30 loans
|
61,750
|
3,294
|
21.34%
|
64,920
|
3,687
|
22.72%
|
95,033
|
4,831
|
20.33%
|
Loans held for sale
|
87,222
|
934
|
4.30%
|
42,868
|
488
|
4.62%
|
83,258
|
950
|
4.58%
|
Investment securities available-for-sale
|
738,970
|
4,002
|
2.17%
|
787,367
|
4,361
|
2.22%
|
916,133
|
4,840
|
2.11%
|
Investment securities held-to-maturity
|
215,497