National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

For the quarter

2Q19

1Q19

2Q18 Net income ($000's) $ 20,282

$ 18,922

$ 17,512 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.64

$ 0.60

$ 0.56 Return on average tangible assets(1)

1.44%



1.39%



1.31% Return on average tangible common equity(1)

13.45%



13.15%



13.52%













(1)

Quarterly ratios are annualized.

In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, "We are pleased to report another record quarter with earnings of $0.64 per share. Our relationship banking strategy continues to produce strong results. Specifically, we produced annualized earning asset growth of 10.7%, average annualized non-interest bearing demand deposit growth of 17.2% and record-breaking fee income. Year-to-date, our teams have delivered loan growth of 12.4% annualized, all while maintaining annualized net charge-offs of only 0.02%."

Mr. Laney added, "We believe that our win-win focus on building relationships that benefit our clients and our company will continue to contribute to solid financial performance through the second half of the year. The commitment of our associates in providing simple and fair-minded solutions is creating meaningful returns for our shareholders and our communities."

Second Quarter 2019 Results

(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2019, except as noted)

Net income totaled a record $20.3 million during the second quarter of 2019, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $18.9 million during the last quarter, or $0.60 per diluted share. The return on average tangible assets increased five basis points to 1.44% and the return on average tangible common equity increased 30 basis points to 13.45%.

Net Interest Income

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $53.8 million and increased $1.4 million, or 10.6% annualized, driven by strong earning asset growth and higher earning asset yields. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin narrowed five basis points from the prior quarter to 4.00%. The increase in net interest income was driven by average earning asset growth of $139.9 million, or 10.7% annualized, and a four basis point increase in earning asset yields, which more than offset the 13 basis point increase in cost of funds.

Loans

Originated loans and acquired loans not accounted for under 310-30 ("acquired loans") ended the quarter at $4.3 billion, increasing $86.3 million, or 8.3% annualized, led by originated and acquired commercial loan growth of $126.1 million, or 18.5% annualized. Total second quarter loan originations were $290.5 million, led by commercial loan originations of $210.6 million. The fully taxable equivalent yield on originated loans outstanding increased two basis points during the second quarter of 2019 to 4.90% due to higher new loan yields.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

Provision for loan losses of $3.2 million was recorded during the quarter to support originated loan growth and included a $2.4 million specific reserve recorded for one previously acquired commercial loan placed on non-accrual during the quarter. Annualized net charge-offs on originated and acquired loans totaled 0.02%, consistent with the prior quarter. Non-performing originated and acquired loans (comprised of non-accrual loans and non-accrual TDRs) were 0.79% of total originated and acquired loans, compared to 0.63% at March 31, 2019, increasing due to the loan discussed above. The originated and acquired allowance for loan losses was 0.93% of originated and acquired loans, compared to 0.88% in the prior quarter.

Acquired problem loans accounted for under 310-30 totaled $60.6 million at June 30, 2019 and decreased $2.9 million from the first quarter of 2019.

Deposits

Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $47.6 million, or 17.2% annualized. Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) increased $67.2 million, or 7.7% annualized, and average total deposits increased $72.7 million to $4.7 billion, or 6.3% annualized. The cost of deposits was 0.66%, an increase of eight basis points from the prior quarter and 24 basis points over the second quarter of last year. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits totaled 76.9%, and the mix of non-interest bearing demand deposits to total deposits totaled 24.9%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $20.7 million and increased $3.6 million primarily due to higher mortgage banking income of $3.5 million, driven by higher levels of 1-4 family mortgage loans sold in the secondary market. Service charges and bank card fees increased a combined $0.6 million and were mostly offset by a decrease in other non-interest income of $0.4 million, due to lower swap fee income during the quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $46.5 million and increased $2.1 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by higher residential banking commissions. Gain on sale of OREO and problem asset workout expense totaled a net expense of $0.4 million, a decrease of $0.3 million from the prior quarter. Other non-interest expense decreased $0.4 million from the prior quarter.

Income tax expense totaled $3.2 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.4 million during the prior quarter. Included in income tax expense during the second and first quarters of 2019 was $1.3 million and $0.8 million of tax benefit from stock compensation activity, respectively. Adjusting for the stock compensation activity, the effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 19.4% compared to 18.5% during the first quarter of 2019. The lower rate compared to the statutory rate reflects the continued success of our tax strategies and tax exempt income.

Capital

Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency "well capitalized" thresholds. The leverage ratio at June 30, 2019 for the consolidated company and NBH Bank was 10.60% and 8.79%, respectively. Shareholders' equity totaled $733.9 million at June 30, 2019 and increased $18.9 million from the prior quarter. The increase in shareholders' equity was due to higher retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income, driven by the fair market value fluctuations of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio.

Common book value per share increased $0.47 to $23.57 at June 30, 2019. The tangible common book value per share was $19.83 at June 30, 2019 and increased $0.52 due to the higher retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, the tangible book value was $19.78.

A common convention in the industry is to add the value of the accretable yield to the tangible book value per share. The value of the June 30, 2019 accretable yield balance on the 310-30 loans of $31.1 million would add $0.76 after-tax to the tangible book value per share. A more conservative methodology that management uses values the excess yield above 5.0% and then considers the timing of the excess accreted interest income recognition discounted at 5.0%. This would add $0.53 after-tax to our tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2019, resulting in a tangible common book value per share of $20.36.

Year-Over-Year Review

(All comparisons refer to the first six months of 2018, except as noted)

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $106.2 million and increased $7.0 million, or 7.0%. Average earning assets increased $182.7 million, or 3.6%, primarily driven by originated loan growth. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 13 basis points to 4.03%. The yield on earning assets increased 40 basis points, led by a 50 basis point increase in the originated loan portfolio yields due to higher new loan yields and short-term rate increases, and was partially offset by an increase in the cost of funds of 38 basis points from 0.56% to 0.94%.

Originated and acquired loans outstanding totaled $4.3 billion and increased $527.1 million, or 14.1%, led by originated and acquired commercial loan growth of $568.1 million, or 24.8%. New loan originations over the trailing twelve months totaled $1.2 billion, led by commercial loan originations of $869.9 million. The 310-30 loan portfolio declined $22.4 million, or 27.0%, to $60.6 million at June 30, 2019.

Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $68.6 million, or 6.5%. Total deposits averaged $4.6 billion, decreasing $6.2 million from the first six months of 2018, as the $71.7 million decrease in average time deposits was mostly replaced by an increase of $65.6 million in average transaction deposits. Spot transaction deposits increased $107.2 million to $3.6 billion at June 30, 2019, improving the mix of transaction deposits to total deposits to 76.9% from 75.6% at June 30, 2018. The mix of non-interest bearing demand deposits to total deposits improved to 24.9% compared to 23.7% at June 30, 2018.

Provision for loan loss expense was $4.8 million, compared to $1.9 million during the first six months of 2018. Provision for loan loss expense included a $2.4 million specific reserve recorded during the second quarter of 2019 for one previously acquired commercial loan placed on non-accrual during the second quarter of 2019. Annualized net charge-offs on originated and acquired loans totaled 0.02%, compared to 0.05% last year. Non-performing originated and acquired loans increased to 0.79% from 0.68% at June 30, 2018. The originated and acquired allowance for loan losses totaled 0.93% of originated and acquired loans compared to 0.86% at June 30, 2018.

Non-interest income totaled $37.7 million during the first six months of 2019, representing an increase of $0.3 million from last year. Mortgage banking income increased $0.5 million, other non-interest income increased $0.4 million and service charges and bank card fees increased a combined $0.1 million. These increases were partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in OREO-related income during the period.

Non-interest expense totaled $90.8 million during the first six months of 2019, representing a decrease of $11.2 million, primarily driven by $8.0 million of non-recurring acquisition costs during the first six months of 2018 and efficiencies gained from the integration of the Peoples acquisition.

Income tax expense totaled $6.5 million during the first six months of 2019 compared to $4.5 million last year, an increase of $2.0 million. Included in income tax expense was $2.1 million and $1.2 million of tax benefit from stock compensation activity during the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Adjusting for the stock compensation activity, the effective tax rate for the first six months of 2019 was 19.0%, compared to 17.7% in the prior period.

Conference Call

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including "tangible assets," "return on average tangible assets," "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "tangible common book value per share," "tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax," "tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax," "tangible common equity," "tangible common equity to tangible assets," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "adjusted non-interest expense," "adjusted non-interest expense to average assets," "adjusted net income," "adjusted earnings per share - diluted," "adjusted return on average tangible assets," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity," and "fully taxable equivalent" metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to shareholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 105 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. The bank's core geographic footprint consists of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri and Hillcrest Bank in New Mexico, Texas and Utah. It also operates as Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Arizona and Colorado. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "would," "should," "could," "may," "predict," "seek," "potential," "will," "estimate," "target," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" or similar expressions that relate to the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, and the following factors: ability to execute our business strategy; business and economic conditions; effects of a prolonged government shutdown; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company's business; effects of any changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; changes imposed by regulatory agencies to increase capital standards; effects of inflation, as well as, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate values; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; the Company's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, integrate and realize operating efficiencies from, acquisitions, consolidations and other expansion opportunities; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from enhancements or updates to its core operating systems from time to time without significant change in client service or risk to the Company's control environment; the Company's dependence on information technology and telecommunications systems of third party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions or breaches of security; the Company's ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; changes in sources and uses of funds; increased competition in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; the share price of the Company's stock; the Company's ability to realize deferred tax assets or the need for a valuation allowance; continued consolidation in the financial services industry; ability to maintain or increase market share and control expenses; costs and effects of changes in laws and regulations and of other legal and regulatory developments; technological changes; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services; the Company's continued ability to attract, hire and maintain qualified personnel; ability to implement and/or improve operational management and other internal risk controls and processes and reporting system and procedures; regulatory limitations on dividends from the Company's bank subsidiary; changes in estimates of future loan reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; widespread natural and other disasters, dislocations, political instability, acts of war or terrorist activities, cyberattacks or international hostilities; impact of reputational risk; and success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION FINANCIAL SUMMARY Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)































For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Total interest and dividend income $ 62,193

$ 59,420

$ 54,911

$ 121,613

$ 107,702 Total interest expense

9,702



8,254



5,525



17,956



10,669 Net interest income

52,491



51,166



49,386



103,657



97,033 Taxable equivalent adjustment

1,285



1,227



1,099



2,512



2,162 Net interest income FTE(1)

53,776



52,393



50,485



106,169



99,195 Provision for loan losses

3,239



1,534



1,873



4,773



1,914 Net interest income after provision for loan losses FTE(1)

50,537



50,859



48,612



101,396



97,281 Non-interest income:



























Service charges

4,541



4,321



4,371



8,862



8,881 Bank card fees

3,766



3,428



3,672



7,194



7,034 Mortgage banking income

10,398



6,937



8,911



17,335



16,882 Other non-interest income

1,896



2,304



2,157



4,200



3,760 OREO-related income

59



61



451



120



841 Total non-interest income

20,660



17,051



19,562



37,711



37,398 Non-interest expense:



























Salaries and benefits

30,667



27,890



29,123



58,557



59,795 Occupancy and equipment

6,721



6,882



7,190



13,603



15,145 Professional fees

1,041



814



738



1,855



3,557 Other non-interest expense

7,319



7,757



8,298



15,076



20,622 Problem asset workout

725



1,123



775



1,848



1,556 (Gain) loss on sale of OREO, net

(318)



(368)



(14)



(686)



64 Core deposit intangible asset amortization

296



296



653



592



1,306 Total non-interest expense

46,451



44,394



46,763



90,845



102,045





























Income before income taxes FTE(1)

24,746



23,516



21,411



48,262



32,634 Taxable equivalent adjustment

1,285



1,227



1,099



2,512



2,162 Income before income taxes

23,461



22,289



20,312



45,750



30,472 Income tax expense

3,179



3,367



2,800



6,546



4,495 Net income $ 20,282

$ 18,922

$ 17,512

$ 39,204

$ 25,977 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.65

$ 0.61

$ 0.57

$ 1.26

$ 0.85 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.64

$ 0.60

$ 0.56

$ 1.24

$ 0.83

















(1)

Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

























June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018 ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,159

$ 105,258

$ 109,556

$ 137,917 Investment securities available-for-sale

710,206



749,537



791,102



856,751 Investment securities held-to-maturity

206,361



221,727



235,398



266,197 Non-marketable securities

30,726



24,574



27,555



20,070 Loans

4,330,263



4,246,941



4,092,308



3,825,555 Allowance for loan losses

(40,082)



(37,055)



(35,692)



(32,230) Loans, net

4,290,181



4,209,886



4,056,616



3,793,325 Loans held for sale

105,866



59,324



48,120



113,057 Other real estate owned

7,054



9,394



10,596



35,469 Premises and equipment, net

111,171



109,594



109,986



111,415 Goodwill

115,027



115,027



115,027



115,027 Intangible assets, net

12,267



12,981



13,470



14,693 Other assets

177,984



185,364



159,240



183,335 Total assets $ 5,858,002

$ 5,802,666

$ 5,676,666

$ 5,647,256 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Liabilities:





















Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,167,399

$ 1,172,683

$ 1,072,029

$ 1,099,601 Interest bearing demand deposits

691,527



696,332



688,255



682,998 Savings and money market

1,747,434



1,764,341



1,694,808



1,716,534 Total transaction deposits

3,606,360



3,633,356



3,455,092



3,499,133 Time deposits

1,081,637



1,081,092



1,080,529



1,132,331 Total deposits

4,687,997



4,714,448



4,535,621



4,631,464 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

60,430



59,543



66,047



73,441 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

272,414



228,421



301,660



188,334 Other liabilities

103,244



85,252



78,332



93,832 Total liabilities

5,124,085



5,087,664



4,981,660



4,987,071 Shareholders' equity:





















Common stock

515



515



515



515 Additional paid in capital

1,006,008



1,012,974



1,014,399



1,012,175 Retained earnings

135,210



120,879



106,990



81,182 Treasury stock

(409,322)



(413,226)



(415,623)



(416,281) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

1,506



(6,140)



(11,275)



(17,406) Total shareholders' equity

733,917



715,002



695,006



660,185 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,858,002

$ 5,802,666

$ 5,676,666

$ 5,647,256 SHARE DATA





















Average basic shares outstanding

31,155,264



30,961,187



30,888,238



30,735,427 Average diluted shares outstanding

31,604,658



31,497,538



31,492,342



31,387,175 Ending shares outstanding

31,139,044



30,958,581



30,769,063



30,726,789 Common book value per share $ 23.57

$ 23.10

$ 22.59

$ 21.49 Tangible common book value per share(1) (non-GAAP) $ 19.83

$ 19.31

$ 18.77

$ 17.61 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income(1) (non-GAAP) $ 19.78

$ 19.51

$ 19.13

$ 18.18 CAPITAL RATIOS





















Average equity to average assets

12.46%



12.39%



12.15%



11.63% Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

10.75%



10.52%



10.39%



9.79% Leverage ratio

10.60%



10.63%



10.51%



9.92% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.87%



12.84%



12.91%



12.62% Total risk-based capital ratio

13.78%



13.72%



13.79%



13.47%

















(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION Loan Portfolio (Dollars in thousands)

Period End Loan Balances by Type















June 30, 2019







June 30, 2019









vs. March 31, 2019





vs. June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

% Change

June 30, 2018

% Change Originated:























Commercial:























Commercial and industrial $ 2,079,812

$ 1,971,692

5.5%

$ 1,611,864

29.0% Owner-occupied commercial real estate

379,462



347,064

9.3%



286,298

32.5% Food and agriculture

236,865



228,765

3.5%



188,185

25.9% Energy

43,242



55,368

(21.9)%



37,221

16.2% Total commercial

2,739,381



2,602,889

5.2%



2,123,568

29.0% Commercial real estate non-owner occupied

459,242



472,073

(2.7)%



411,953

11.5% Residential real estate

660,657



664,852

(0.6)%



625,940

5.5% Consumer

21,731



21,070

3.1%



23,235

(6.5)% Total originated

3,881,011



3,760,884

3.2%



3,184,696

21.9%

























Acquired:























Commercial:























Commercial and industrial

44,550



48,194

(7.6)%



68,509

(35.0)% Owner-occupied commercial real estate

75,106



81,659

(8.0)%



96,353

(22.1)% Food and agriculture

4,080



4,263

(4.3)%



6,611

(38.3)% Total commercial

123,736



134,116

(7.7)%



171,473

(27.8)% Commercial real estate non-owner occupied

125,021



137,003

(8.7)%



182,787

(31.6)% Residential real estate

138,909



150,292

(7.6)%



200,730

(30.8)% Consumer

994



1,119

(11.2)%



2,915

(65.9)% Total acquired

388,660



422,530

(8.0)%



557,905

(30.3)%

























ASC 310-30 loans

60,592



63,527

(4.6)%



82,954

(27.0)% Total loans $ 4,330,263

$ 4,246,941

2.0%

$ 3,825,555

13.2%

Originated and Acquired Loan Balances by Loan Segment







































June 30, 2019







June 30, 2019









vs. March 31, 2019







vs. June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

% Change

June 30, 2018

% Change Commercial $ 2,863,117

$ 2,737,005

4.6%

$ 2,295,041

24.8% Commercial real estate non-owner occupied

584,263



609,076

(4.1)%



594,740

(1.8)% Residential real estate

799,566



815,144

(1.9)%



826,670

(3.3)% Consumer

22,725



22,189

2.4%



26,150

(13.1)% Total originated and acquired loans $ 4,269,671

$ 4,183,414

2.1%

$ 3,742,601

14.1%

Originations(1)



Second quarter

First quarter

Fourth quarter

Third quarter

Second quarter

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018 Commercial:



























Commercial and industrial $ 163,138

$ 153,547

$ 213,335

$ 123,440

$ 232,643 Owner occupied commercial real estate

41,380



26,405



34,727



35,549



19,009 Food and agriculture

18,217



15,213



14,046



23,833



38,220 Energy

(12,098)



6,138



7,640



5,412



(929) Total commercial

210,637



201,303



269,748



188,234



288,943 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied

36,632



69,125



41,031



42,300



28,316 Residential real estate

40,012



38,627



51,017



40,293



30,259 Consumer

3,264



1,958



2,592



3,797



3,588 Total $ 290,545

$ 311,013

$ 364,388

$ 274,624

$ 351,106

















(1)

Originations are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net funding under revolving lines of credit were $48,955, $105,235, $6,263, $34,070 and $151,888 as of the second quarter 2019, first quarter 2019, fourth quarter 2018, third quarter 2018 and second quarter 2018, respectively.