National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Officer

Tim Laney, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Brian's contributions were key to the successful creation of our Company, including our IPO in 2012 and the recent acquisition of Peoples, Inc. Brian helped us build a strong foundation for continued growth, which will enable a smooth transition over the coming months to another very talented leader in our organization." Mr. Laney added, "Aldis brings tremendous background and experience and we are confident that he will serve the Company well as our Chief Financial Officer."

Mr. Birkans, who has reported directly to Mr. Lilly for over six years, stated "Under Brian's leadership, I've gained valuable experience and am very pleased to carry that knowledge and my prior experience forward in my new role." Mr. Lilly also commented, "Having the opportunity to help build this Company alongside high-caliber teammates and achieve great success has been an incredible experience. I feel very positive about the momentum of the organization and the leadership Aldis will bring to the role, which gave me great comfort in making the decision to retire and begin my next chapter."

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to shareholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 104 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint with additional offices in Arizona, Nevada and Utah. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado and Hillcrest Bank in Texas and New Mexico. It also operates as Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Utah. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

