National Bank of Bahrain wins big at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), the largest bank in Bahrain, has won the "Best Corporate Banking Brand -Bahrain, 2021" and "Best Retail Banking Brand- Bahrain, 2021" for the year 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. The National Bank of Bahrain was evaluated based on customer service , satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on NBB winning the awards, Jay Reddy (Head of Branding) of Global Brands magazine said, "The National Bank of Bahrain has continued to excel not only as a traditional consumer bank, but also as a modern pioneer, diversifying its focus to include its people, business and brand as it encompasses different aspects of the banking sector. We're particularly impressed with NBB's dynamic ability to evolve with both its retail and corporate customers, meeting both local and regional needs, and become one of the leading, most recognised banks in the region."

Commenting on winning the awards, Hisham Al Kurdi (Group Chief Executive of Corporate & Institutional Investment Banking) said, "On our transformational journey, we have adopted a ' client first' approach; we have developed our coverage model, products capabilities and digital channels all with our corporate clients' requirements at the center of our efforts. Today, NBB lives by its motto and is closer than ever to its clients. We are the bank of choice for our corporate clients, possessing the necessary products, skills and resources to assist them with large strategic projects as well as the day to day operation of their businesses. Over the past few years, NBB has significantly improved its offering on all fronts, from large public mandates and strategic projects, to digital channels to working capital and treasury solutions. As a result, NBB is now viewed as a solid banking partner capable of adding value to regional corporates and GREs."

Arif Janahi, Head of Commercial and SMEs at NBB added: "As a major component towards the structure of our organisation, NBB has remained dedicated to supporting and funding corporate and SMEs across the Kingdom. This year alone we welcomed hundreds of new clients and launched Tamweel Al Watani as a means to provide the necessary access for SMEs during these challenging times. We additionally worked hand in hand with local banks, the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Bahrain Chamber as part of the Kingdom's Liquidity Support Fund, launched in 2019, facilitating the Corporates' banking transactions and truly becoming closer to them. Being the national bank of choice, and as part of our r esponsibility towards realising Vision 2030 , it is our duty to strengthen the local economy as we bring this vision to fruition."

Subah Al Zayani, Chief Executive of Retail Banking at NBB stated: "Since our establishment, NBB has built a strong brand. In line with keeping our brand promise of enriching the lives of generations, we have introduced a number of customer-centric products and services with a long-term positive effect, such as Alwatani Savings Scheme, Mazaya and Joint Housing real estate loans, Solar Financing, among others. Furthermore, our state-of-the-art digital app provides accessibility to our numerous financial services while also enabling financial inclusion. We remain committed to our philosophy of keeping our customers at the forefront of our decisions, and this has resonated throughout the entire organisation and enhanced our performance as the national bank of choice."

About The National Bank of Bahrain

NBB has a consistent drive to deliver against its brand promise, pushing the bank to make more investments in humanising its customer interactions and bringing the voice of its customers into the organisation. These investments have ensured the bank remains solid, agile and susceptible to adapting to changes in the market dynamics while also mitigating any risks. Furthermore, NBB has embarked on a solid sustainability journey, gradually integrating material ESG considerations into its business transformation story, reflecting its core values as an institution.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited