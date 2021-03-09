National Baptist Convention of America International, Inc. Installs President Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert And Other Officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, March 4th, the world's third largest African American Baptist organization, the National Baptist Convention of America International, Inc. (NBCA), installed the convention's 15th president, Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert, Jr. of Lake Charles, Louisiana for a second term.

In June 2014, President Tolbert was elected and installed in September 2014 to preside over the 3.5-million-members of the convention. Under President Tolbert's leadership, the convention relocated its headquarters to Louisville, Kentucky on the campus of Simmons College of Kentucky, an Historically Black College and University. During his first term, Dr. Tolbert made Simmons College the convention's official school, and has formed national partnerships with Baptist Seminary of Kentucky, Heritage Financial, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, Blessed Communion, among many other accomplishments.

President Tolbert seeks to further the work from his past term and says, "Although this journey gets challenging, we must continue the mission and vision of NBCA. I am grateful that we are strategically postured to build capacity in our churches, both locally and globally. A priority continues to be building a bridge with our millennials and engaging them in mission work at home and abroad. In Louisville, I look forward to purchasing a facility near Simmons College of Kentucky to house our staff and partnership initiatives, as well as beginning construction on our NBCA Retreat Center."

During the virtual Installation Service, delegates approved the recommendations of 194 officers to serve in the various leadership roles within the convention. Also, this year NBCA announced two new staff positions that will be housed at the NBCA Headquarters in Louisville, KY. A list of the installed officers can be found on the National Baptist Convention of America website (www.nbcainc.com).

SOURCE National Baptist Convention of America International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nbcainc.com

