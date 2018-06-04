National Basketball Retired Players Association Launches Partnership with NBPA to Enhance Health Screening Program

"The NBPA is a natural partner for our players, and this new relationship will work to introduce more of our members to effective wellness management strategies as they age and maintain active lifestyles," said NBRPA President and CEO Scott Rochelle.

The average NBA career lasts less than five years, which emphasizes the need for long-term planning for all aspects of life, including health. In 2015, the NBPA instituted cardiac screenings for retired players, as well as other initiatives designed to prepare current players for life after basketball. By partnering with the NBRPA on this initiative, the NBPA Health Screening Program will reach even more former players through the retired players associations existing communications channels and events in an effort to significantly widen the number of former players touched by this valuable program.

"We have seen, first-hand, the impact that the Health Screening Program has had in changing the way former players are thinking about their long-term health, today," said Michele Roberts, executive director of the NBPA. "By partnering with the NBRPA, we will be able to reach an even greater number of former players with this essential program for long-term wellness."

In addition, the NBRPA and NBPA will continue to collaborate on key programs and expand their current relationship by working hand-in-hand on a variety of initiatives aimed at targeting former players. The NBRPA will further integrate wellness education into its national programing to its players throughout the coming year, as well.

For more details on the NBRPA, visit www.legendsofbasketball.com.

Media Contact:

Brad Shulkin

Brad.shulkin@kemperlesnik.com

847-894-1808

ABOUT THE NATIONAL BASKETBALL RETIRED PLAYERS ASSOCIATION

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Spencer Haywood, Vice Chairman Dwight Davis, Treasurer Casey Shaw, Secretary Nancy Lieberman, Rick Barry, Johnny Davis, James Donaldson, David Naves, Sam Perkins, Eldridge Recasner, Jerome Williams.

ABOUT THE NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA mission is to ensure that the rights of NBA players are protected and that every conceivable measure is taken to assist them in maximizing their opportunities and achieving their goals, both on and off the court.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-basketball-retired-players-association-launches-partnership-with-nbpa-to-enhance-health-screening-program-300659187.html

SOURCE National Basketball Retired Players Association

Related Links

http://www.legendsofbasketball.com

