National Battle of the Bands Announces Cricket Wireless Sponsorship Extension in Support of HBCU Band Competitors and Scholarships

HOUSTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) presented by Toyota today announced Cricket Wireless is extending its sponsorship of NBOTB for two more years, as the official wireless provider of the event; continuing their commitment to supporting the amplification and impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands through music, art, and education.

2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands presented by Toyota

"The strong communities created by HBCUs have a rich history and the band programs create a large part of this heritage," said Cricket Wireless Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Tony Mokry. "We are honored to continue this support of the National Battle of the Bands. Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time."

Over the next two years, Cricket will continue contributing to the scholarships of the HBCU marching bands participating in the NBOTB and is also encouraging others to show their support by donating to the NBOTB's 'HBCU Band Together' scholarship fund. Cricket's annual donation allots $124,000 in total scholarship dollars to the eight HBCU bands in the competition.

"Cricket has been a great partner of the National Battle of the Bands," says Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer, National Battle of the Bands. "With the extension of Cricket's sponsorship, our mission to raise scholarship dollars, create opportunities, and elevate the exposure of HBCU bands and their students continues to accelerate and deliver more impact."

In additional financial assistance, Cricket is proud to continue promoting and amplifying the HBCU bands' and band members' stories and assisting the NBOTB in expanding its HBCUs Band Together scholarship initiative to reach even more HBCU marching bands.

The battle of the bands is an iconic tradition, not only amongst HBCUs, but as a staple in American culture. The National Battle of the Bands was created to be the nation's best kick-off to the fall marching band season by showcasing new performances of the country's top marching bands. It offers unmatched exposure to the marching bands of HBCUs and has broad appeal among varying age groups and socio-economic demographic groups.

For more information about the NBOTB and to purchase tickets to this year's event visit https://www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/.

About National Battle of the Bands: Enhancing the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities marching bands, while developing students through music and education, the NBOTB is an annual musical showcase. The National Battle of the Bands' mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands, the roles they play in educating aspiring musicians, and developing future leaders. Event organizers have generated more than $700,000 in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities.

About Cricket Wireless: Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and don't require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top-brand phones at affordable prices. The AT&T Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, was the fastest growing prepaid carrier in the United States in Q1 2021 and has been for the past three years.

Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more or find a store near you.

Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. © 2022 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.

