National Battle of the Bands Honors HBCU Heritage with "The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands" This Black History Month

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is proud to announce the February airing of "The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands," a film that pays tribute to the rich heritage and ongoing legacy of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands. This vibrant showcase will feature the performances of eight premier bands from the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands.

This film is the fourth in the NBOTB series and provides an in-depth look at the marching band culture and its vital role in African American culture for over a century. Celebrating their flair, dedication, and the continuity of traditions that have become a staple of entertainment and performance excellence. Viewers journey through the history of HBCU marching bands and their evolution as a crucial part of American culture.

The featured bands' performances include:

Florida A&M University , The Marching "100"

, The Marching "100" Langston University , "Marching Pride" Band

, "Marching Pride" Band Mississippi Valley State University , Mean Green Marching Machine

, Mean Green Marching Machine Norfolk State University , The Spartan "Legion" Marching Band

, The Spartan "Legion" Marching Band Southern University , Human Jukebox

, Human Jukebox Tennessee State University , Aristocrat of Bands

, Aristocrat of Bands Texas Southern University , "Ocean of Soul" Marching Band

, "Ocean of Soul" Marching Band Virginia State University , Trojan Marching Explosion

"We are thrilled to bring the stories of these iconic HBCU bands to the screen," said Derek Webber, Executive Producer of the National Battle of the Bands. "Their music, moves and the sheer magnificence of their performances have entertained and uplifted and united communities for generations. It's a true honor to document and share this legacy during Black History Month."

Take advantage of this heartfelt homage to the musicians and communities that continue to inspire us with their rhythm, dedication, and trailblazing performances.

For a complete schedule of airing dates and times, please visit NationalBattleoftheBands.com/salute , where viewers can also enjoy the film's trailer and explore a list of stations broadcasting the documentary.

About National Battle of the Bands:

The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. The musical showcase, hosted in collaboration between Webber Marketing and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, takes place annually in Houston, TX, at NRG stadium. Event organizers have generated over $1.3 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. www.nationalbattleofthebands.com

