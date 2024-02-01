National Battle of the Bands Honors HBCU Heritage with "The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands" This Black History Month

News provided by

National Battle of the Bands

01 Feb, 2024, 08:47 ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is proud to announce the February airing of "The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands," a film that pays tribute to the rich heritage and ongoing legacy of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands. This vibrant showcase will feature the performances of eight premier bands from the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands.

Continue Reading
Pepsi National Battle of the Bands presents: The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands
Pepsi National Battle of the Bands presents: The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands
Pepsi National Battle of the Bands presents: The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands
Pepsi National Battle of the Bands presents: The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands

This film is the fourth in the NBOTB series and provides an in-depth look at the marching band culture and its vital role in African American culture for over a century. Celebrating their flair, dedication, and the continuity of traditions that have become a staple of entertainment and performance excellence. Viewers journey through the history of HBCU marching bands and their evolution as a crucial part of American culture.

The featured bands' performances include:

  • Florida A&M University, The Marching "100"
  • Langston University, "Marching Pride" Band
  • Mississippi Valley State University, Mean Green Marching Machine
  • Norfolk State University, The Spartan "Legion" Marching Band
  • Southern University, Human Jukebox
  • Tennessee State University, Aristocrat of Bands
  • Texas Southern University, "Ocean of Soul" Marching Band
  • Virginia State University, Trojan Marching Explosion

"We are thrilled to bring the stories of these iconic HBCU bands to the screen," said Derek Webber, Executive Producer of the National Battle of the Bands. "Their music, moves and the sheer magnificence of their performances have entertained and uplifted and united communities for generations. It's a true honor to document and share this legacy during Black History Month."

Take advantage of this heartfelt homage to the musicians and communities that continue to inspire us with their rhythm, dedication, and trailblazing performances.

For a complete schedule of airing dates and times, please visit NationalBattleoftheBands.com/salute, where viewers can also enjoy the film's trailer and explore a list of stations broadcasting the documentary.

Stay connected with the NBOTB on social media: @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube) / @NationalBOTB (Twitter).

About National Battle of the Bands: 
The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. The musical showcase, hosted in collaboration between Webber Marketing and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, takes place annually in Houston, TX, at NRG stadium. Event organizers have generated over $1.3 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. www.nationalbattleofthebands.com

Media Contact
Derek D. Ross, NBOTB
[email protected] | (919) 423-5617

SOURCE National Battle of the Bands

Also from this source

2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Amplifies Fan Experience with the Launch of Its New Mobile App

2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Amplifies Fan Experience with the Launch of Its New Mobile App

The National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB), renowned as the largest HBCU marching band event in the United States and the fourth-largest African...
Celebrating Hip-Hop's Golden Anniversary: Star-Studded Lineup at 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands

Celebrating Hip-Hop's Golden Anniversary: Star-Studded Lineup at 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands

The 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is turning up the heat with a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Today, the event...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Music

Image1

Education

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.